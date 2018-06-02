WATCH: Driver Plows Through Little League Game, Kills Man [VIDEO]

#BREAKING Here is video shot by witness of car driven by woman onto little league field in Sanford tonight. Man struck in parking lot.

Police have charged Carol Sharrow of Sanford, Maine with manslaughter after authorities say she drove her car onto a Little League field during a Friday evening baseball game striking Douglas Parkhurst, 58, also of Sanford. Parkhurst died before making it to the hospital, police said.

Sharrow, a local woman apparently known by many in the community based on comments on the police Facebook page, may have had mental health problems, reports and friends say. Indeed, one, her “best friend” Densie Bass said Sharrow was ill and “wouldn’t hurt a flea.”

“…Even though I may get slack by saying this, and I’m not excusing what this woman, my best friend, has done, doesn’t mean she’s an animal. She wouldn’t hurt a flea. She got me through some tough times. She was a great worker, she loved her daughter and family. She loved life! When she wakes up from this evilness that controlled her she will not be able to live with what she did…”

The Sanford Police Department’s official account reads that at shortly after 7 p.m. Friday evening, responders at the “Sanford Regional Communication Center received a call of a female operating a vehicle on the field of the Goodall Park during a baseball game. The vehicle entered the park through the main gate and drove onto the field. Bystanders and ballplayers scattered to avoid the vehicle as it drove erratically on the ballfield. The vehicle struck a closed gate and then sped toward the open main gate. The vehicle struck a pedestrian who was near the main gate, and then sped from the scene. The pedestrian who was struck was Douglas Parkhurst, 58 of Sanford. Mr. Parkhust died while en route to the hospital.

Police and fire personnel responded immediately, and through the investigation that followed, Carol Sharrow, 51 of Sanford, was arrested and charged with Manslaughter. She was transported to York County Jail. This case remains open and under investigation by members of Sanford Police and Maine State Police. The Sanford Police Department is asking that anyone who has video of the events that transpired to please contact us at 207-324-9170 ext. 1.”

According to her Facebook page which has not been updated recently and contains few posts save photographs of the sun, sunsets and rainbows, she’s a Bon Jovi fan, and fitness and sports enthusiast.

Posts on the Sanford Police Department Facebook page share that she was often seen at an area Dunkin’ Donuts, was an employee of Lowe’s and Marshalls and may have been an aide at area public schools, according to people who claim to know her.

“My god I worked with this woman at Lowes last year…always happy and very liked…I wonder what it was that went so wrong to make her do something so awful,” posted a commenter on the Sanford Police Facebook page.

Similar comments appear from others who have either met her or worked with her and don’t report behavior that could portent the hit and run event that cost a man his life.

#BREAKING Witnesses say woman drove on to little league ball field in Sanford tonight nearly hitting children– then struck man in parking lot trying to close a gate. No confirmation of injuries, but witnesses say very very serious. @WGME on way

(📸 Ctsy Makena Murphy) pic.twitter.com/wvVsTg1zRc — Gregg Lagerquist (@GreggWGME) June 2, 2018

One woman claimed Sharrow allegedly “…almost hit my pregnant daughter right before she drove on to that field. My daughter was so upset. Glad shes been caught.”

An alleged ear-witness said Sharrow “…came off Twombley Rd swerving an squealing her tires and turned on Roberts Street … from a distance you could hear the car revving and making more noise down at the baseball park …”

A number of people have posted that Sharrow may have been on medication for mental illness and suggested judgment should be reserved.

“She did work at Marshall’s several years ago and she was always nice then there was one time she went missing and I remember I had seen her at Dunkin’ Donuts the day before and the police were asking if anyone had seen her to contact them so I did and I had someone tell me back then that she was fine as long as she was on her medication but when she went off her medication she would be irrational and had a drinking problem. What a horrible thing for anyone to have witnessed and now hearing all the stories of children who are having a hard time dealing with what they saw. My condolences to the family of the poor man that was killed,” one commenter posted.

A police report from 2011 indicates she’d been previously arrested for DUI; the outcome of that case is unclear, but was reported in a local media police log: Thursday, May 12, 2011: Carol A. Sharrow, 44, 1024 Main St., was issued a summons for operating while under the influence of alcohol or drugs following a motor vehicle complaint on Sanford Road at 5:01 p.m

A number of Facebook commenters have suggested Sharrow was also once reported as a missing person in Sanford and was later discovered in a wooded area.