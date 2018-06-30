Families Belong Together Crowd Size: Photos of Immigration Rallies’ Turnout Around the Country

Today, people gathered across the country to protest recent immigration policies in the United States. Thousands of people marched despite the extreme heat, seeking for their voices to be heard. More than 700 rallies are taking place today. Read on to learn more about how many people are attending the rallies today and see crowd photos from across the country. This is a developing story. Did you attend a rally today? Let us know how it went in the comments below.
The rallies were funded and supported by the ACLU, MoveOn.org, the National Domestic Workers Alliance, and The Leadership Conference. Local organizers were also heavily involved in the planning and networking, The Globe and Mail reported.
Photos of Rally Turnouts Around the Country
Each state had at least one event, USA Today reported, with some having as many as 30. California led the pack with 80 events on Saturday. Read on to learn about the crowd size in various events around the country, and see photos. These aren’t in alphabetical order. If you’re seeking a particular city or state, just run a search for that name.
In Washington, D.C., organizers speculated that at least 30,000 people were participating in the rally today, but that number has since been upgraded to 50,000.
In Chicago, Illinois, thousands gathered in Daley Plaza at 11 a.m. for a rally. They began marching through the Loop at noon.
In New York, thousands gathered to march across the Brooklyn Bridge. Marchers chanted “shame” and “shut detention down” as they marched.
Protesters also gathered at the ICE building in Foley Square, New York.
In Dallas, Texas, marchers carried signs that read “November is coming” and “Compassion not cruelty.” Hundreds joined the march in downtown Dallas, many wearing white clothing and carrying protest signs.
In Portland, Oregon, organizers expected at least 5,000 people to participate.
In El Paso, Texas, an estimated 1,500 people joined the Families Belong together rally at the PDN Port of Entry.
In Atlanta, Georgia, Rep. John Lewis attended the local rally. “Don’t give up, don’t give in, keep marching,” he told the crowd.
In Boston, Massachusetts, protesters marched from City Hall to Boston Common for a rally. Boston was then hosting a second demonstration in the afternoon, marching from Wellington Common Park to the South Bay House of Correction. A massive crowd of thousands participated.
In Louisville, Kentucky, hundreds of protesters gathered at Metro Hall and marched in the city, gathering in front of the ICE building.
In Nashville, Tennessee, protesters gathered in droves and marched across the city.
Nearly 500 people gathered in Ithaca, New York, which included a teach-in.
In Onancock, Virginia 60 people showed up in a town of under 1,300.
Sacramento, California had a massive turnout too.
Salt Lake City, Utah also had an impressive turnout of more than 2,000 people.
Tiny Viroqua, Wisconsin had quite a few people show up.
Here’s what it looked like in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
In Carlsbad, New Mexico, about 100 people showed up.
What Do the ‘Families Belong Together’ Rallies Want?
People participating in Families Belong Together have three demands, WRAL reported. They want migrant families immediately reunited. They want an end to family detentions. And they want an end to President Donald Trump’s zero tolerance policy.
Just How Many Rallies Are Taking Place Across the Country & Where?
Are you curious just how many rallies were in the country today? Here’s a list of every city where a rally took place, as provided by MoveOn.org. Each link will take you to a page provided by MoveOn with more details about that rally.
- Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas
- AK: Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau, Kodiak, Sitka, Valdez
- AL: Andalusia, Auburn, Birmingham, Dothan, Florence, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Victoria, British Columbia, Canada
- AR: Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Hot Springs, Jonesboro, Little Rock
- AZ: Bisbee, Chandler, Flagstaff, Kingman, Nogales, Payson, Phoenix, Pinetop, Prescott, San Luis, Sierra Vista, Tucson
- CA: Alameda, Angels Camp, Avalon, BOLINAS, Bakersfield, Barstow, Berkeley, Bishop, Boonville, Burbank, Calexico, Camarillo, Carlsbad, Carpinteria, Chico, Claremont, Concord, Dublin, El Cajon,, Eureka, Fairfax, Fort Bragg, Fremont, Fresno, Grass Valley, Greenfield, Half Moon bay, Healdsburg, Hollister, Idyllwild, Irvine, King City, Laguna Beach, Lakeport, Lancaster, Livermore, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Malibu, Merced, Modesto, Monterey, Moreno Valley, Morgan Hill, Mountain View, National city, Nipomo, Oakland, Ojai, Oxnard, Palm Springs, Palo Alto, Pasadena, Petaluma, Piedmont, Pittsburg, Pleasanton, Point Arena, Ramona, Redding, Redondo Beach, Redwood City, Richmond, Riverside, SOLVANG, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, San Leandro, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Cruz, Santa Maria, Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Sonoma, Sonora, Stockton, Temecula, Tracy, Truckee, Ukiah, Vacaville, Valencia, Vallejo, Ventura, Victorville, Visalia, Watsonville, West Hollywood, West Point, Westlake Village, Yucca Valley
- CO: Alamosa, Boulder, Colorado Springs, Denver, Durango, Edwards, Glenwood Springs, Grand Junction, Longmont, Montrose, Paonia, Pueblo, Salida, Steamboat Springs, Telluride, Yuma
- CT: Deep River, East Haddam, Fairfield, Greenwich, Litchfield, Middletown, Milford, New London, Salisbury, Southbury, Stamford, Stratford, Watertown, West Hartford, Willimantic, Wilton
- DC: Washington
- DE: Dover, Wilmington
- FL: Boca Raton, Clermont, Dade City, Daytona Beach, Deland, Fort Myers, Gainesville, Gulfport, Hollywood, Inverness, Jacksonville, Jensen Beach, Key Largo, Lake Worth, Lakeland, Melbourne, Miami, Naples, Orlando, Palmetto Bay, Panama City, Pensacola, Saint Augustine, Sarasota, Sebastian, Sebring, Tallahassee, Tampa, The Villages, West Palm Beach, spring Hill
- GA: Athens, Atlanta, Augusta, Brunswick, Dalton, Lawrenceville, Lumpkin, Savannah, Valdosta
- HI: Hawi, Hilo, Honolulu, Kahului, Kailua-Kona, Kamuela, Lihue
- IA: Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Des Moines, Fairfield, Iowa City, Marshalltown, Mason City, Muscatine, Okoboji, Sioux City
- ID: Boise, Coeur D Alene, Idaho Falls, Ketchum, Lewiston, McCall, Meridian, Pocatello, Sandpoint, Twin Falls
- IL: Arlington Heights, Aurora, Barrington, Carbondale, Champaign, Chicago, Downers Grove, Elgin, Frankfort, Glenview, Highland Park, Joliet, Macomb, Ottawa, Peoria, Quincy, Rockford, Saint Charles, Springfield, Sycamore, Ullin
- IN: Anderson, Angola, Bloomington, Evansville, Fort Wayne, Goshen, Hammond, Indianapolis, Jeffersonville, Logansport, Madison, Richmond, South Bend, Terre Haute
- KS: Dodge City, Lawrence, Lenexa, Wichita
- KY: Bowling Green, Louisville, Madisonville, Morehead, Pikeville
- LA: Baton Rouge, Covington, Lafayette, Lake Charles, New Orleans, Shreveport
- MA: Andover, Barnstable, Belchertown, Boston, Brewster, Brookline, Buzzards Bay, Chatham, Colrain, Dennis, Eastham, Easthampton, Falmouth, Framingham, Granville, Great Barrington, Greenfield, Harwich, Haverhill, Hyannis, Lunenburg, Mansfield, Mashpee, Nantucket, Natick, New Bedford, Newburyport, North Dartmouth, North Truro, Northborough, Orleans, Peabody, Pittsfield, Provincetown, Reading, Springfield, Vineyard Haven, Wellfleet, Westborough, Williamstown, Worcester
- MD: Baltimore, Cumberland, Frederick, Salisbury, University Park, Westminster
- ME: Augusta, Bangor, Bar Harbor, Bath, Brunswick, Damariscotta, Farmington, Lewiston/ Auburn, Machias, Portland, Presque Isle, Prospect Harbor, Vinalhaven
- MI: Adrian, Ann Arbor, Battle Creek, Big Rapids, Detroit, East Tawas, Flint, Fort Gratiot, Grand Rapids, Hart, Holland, Houghton, Iron Mountain, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Lansing, Ludington, Manistee, Marquette, Mt Pleasant, Muskegon, Petoskey, Pontiac, Saint Joseph, Sault Ste Marie, Traverse City, Troy
- MN: Albert Lea, Brainerd, Detroit Lakes, Duluth, GRAND MARAIS, Grand Rapids, Lanesboro, Mankato, Minneapolis, Rochester, Virginia
- MO: Cape Girardeau, Columbia, Kansas City, Saint Joseph, Saint Louis, Springfield, Troy, West Plains
- MS: Bay St Louis + Pass Christian, Hernando, Jackson, Starkville, Tupelo
- MT: Billings, Bozeman, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell, Libby, Livingston, Missoula
- NC: Asheville, Burlington, Chapel Hill, Charlotte, Conway, Davidson, Franklin, Gastonia, Greensboro, Greenville, Hendersonville, Morganton, Nags Head, Newton, Ocracoke, Pittsboro, Raleigh, Salisbury, Southport, Statesville, Wilmington, Winston Salem
- ND: Antler, Fargo, Grand Forks
- NE: Alliance, Chadron, Lincoln, Mc Cook, Omaha, Scottsbluff
- NH: Concord, Conway, Hanover, Keene, Littleton, Manchester, Moultonborough, Nashua, Peterborough, Portsmouth, Wilton
- NJ: Asbury Park, Bedminster, Bordentown, Bridgeton, Cape May, Clifton, Edison, Englewood, Flemington, Glen Ridge, Glen Rock, Lambertville, Leonia, New Brunswick, Newark, Princeton, Red Bank, Rutherford, Toms River, Woodbury
- NM: Alamogordo, Albuquerque, Carlsbad, Columbus, Farmington, Gallup, Roswell, Santa Fe, Silver City, Socorro, Tierra Amarilla, Truth or Consequences
- NV: Carson City, Las Vegas, Reno
- NY: Albany, Arkville, Bayside, Beacon, Binghamton, Brooklyn, Buffalo, Canton, Cobleskill, Cooperstown, Cortland, Dunkirk, East Meadow, East Quogue, East Setauket, Elmira, Fair Harbor, Fire Island, Geneva, Glens Falls, Great Neck, Greenport, Hamilton, Huntington Station, Ithaca, Jackson Heights, Kingston, Lido Beach, Malone, Monticello, New City, New Paltz, New Rochelle, New York, Oswego, Plattsburgh, Potsdam, Rhinebeck, Rochester, Rockville Centre, Rouses Point, Saranac Lake, Saratoga Springs, Staten Island, Syracuse, Warwick, Watertown, West Leyden, Westbury, White Plains, Woodstock
- OH: Ashland, Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Delaware, Norwalk, Oberlin, Oxford, Port Clinton, Portsmouth, Toledo, Wilmington, Youngstown
- OK: Oklahoma City, Tahlequah, Tulsa
- OR: Albany, Astoria, Bend, Coos Bay, Corvallis, Eugene, Grants Pass, Hillsboro, Madras, McMinnville, Medford, Port Orford, Portland, Redmond, Roseburg, Salem, Sherwood, The Dalles
- PA: Ambler, Beaver, Bethlehem, Bridgeport, Doylestown, Harrisburg, Horsham, Indiana, Johnstown, Kennett Square, Lancaster, Milford, Norristown, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Scranton, Sharon, State College, Swarthmore, West Chester, Wilkes Barre, York
- PR: San Juan
- RI: Cranston, Providence
- SC: Bluffton, Charleston, Columbia, Darlington, Greenville, Myrtle Beach, Rock Hill
- SD: Aberdeen, Rapid City, Sioux Falls, Vermillion
- TN: Buchanan, Chattanooga, Cookeville, Greeneville, Jackson, Johnson City, Knoxville, Memphis, Murfreesboro, Nashville, Smyrna
- TX: Abilene, Alpine, Amarillo, Austin, Brenham, Brownsville, Bryan, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Decatur, Deer Park, Denton, Edinburg, El Paso, Fort Worth, Galveston, Granbury, Houston, Kerrville, Kingsville, Laredo, Liberty, Longview, Lubbock, Lufkin, McAllen, McKinney, Midland, Nacogdoches, Odessa, Paris, San Antonio, Sherman, Waco, Wichita Falls
- UT: Kanab, Logan, Moab, Provo, Salt Lake City, St George
- VA: Alexandria, Big Stone Gap, Bristol, Charlottesville, Crozet, Fredericksburg, Harrisonburg, Lynchburg, Martinsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Richmond, Roanoke, Staunton, Tappahannock, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, Woodstock
- VT: Barre, Bennington, Brattleboro, Burlington, Essex Junction, Manchester Center, Rutland, Williston, Woodstock
- WA: Anacortes, Bellingham, Bonney Lake, Bothell, Bremerton, Chelan, Coupeville, Eastsound, Edmonds, Ellensburg, Everett, Friday Harbor, Langley, Longview, Lynnwood, Mount Vernon, Ocean Shores, Olympia, Port Angeles, Pullman, Richland, Seatac, Spokane, Tacoma, Tonasket, Vancouver, Walla Walla, Wenatchee, West Seattle, Yakima
- WI: Amery, Appleton, Ashland, Delavan, Eau Claire, Green Bay, Kenosha, La Crosse, Madison, Menomonie, Milwaukee, Mineral Point, Minocqua, Oconomowoc, Onalaska, Oshkosh, Racine, Shorewood, Stevens Point, Sturgeon Bay, Viroqua, Washington Island, Waukesha, Wausau, Wisconsin Rapids
- WV: Hinton, Huntington, Martinsburg, Parkersburg, Wheeling
- WY: Casper, Cheyenne, Gillette, Jackson, Laramie, Pinedale, Riverton, Sheridan
This is a developing story.