Families Belong Together Crowd Size: Photos of Immigration Rallies’ Turnout Around the Country

Today, people gathered across the country to protest recent immigration policies in the United States. Thousands of people marched despite the extreme heat, seeking for their voices to be heard. More than 700 rallies are taking place today. Read on to learn more about how many people are attending the rallies today and see crowd photos from across the country.

The rallies were funded and supported by the ACLU, MoveOn.org, the National Domestic Workers Alliance, and The Leadership Conference. Local organizers were also heavily involved in the planning and networking, The Globe and Mail reported.

Photos of Rally Turnouts Around the Country

Each state had at least one event, USA Today reported, with some having as many as 30. California led the pack with 80 events on Saturday. Read on to learn about the crowd size in various events around the country, and see photos. These aren’t in alphabetical order. If you’re seeking a particular city or state, just run a search for that name.

In Washington, D.C., organizers speculated that at least 30,000 people were participating in the rally today, but that number has since been upgraded to 50,000.

Incredible turnout today for the DC #FamiliesBelongTogether protest. Powerful stories, messages of love, and so much commitment to take action when it matters most: this November. https://t.co/pXXkg9ez5P pic.twitter.com/3753PTRlfo — Lynda Tran (@Lynda_Tran) June 30, 2018

Tens of thousands chanting SHAME! at the Trump Hotel on the #FamiliesBelongTogether DC march pic.twitter.com/2ZZMbDrZTb — 𝙹𝚞𝚕𝚒𝚎 (@resisterhood) June 30, 2018

In Chicago, Illinois, thousands gathered in Daley Plaza at 11 a.m. for a rally. They began marching through the Loop at noon.

In New York, thousands gathered to march across the Brooklyn Bridge. Marchers chanted “shame” and “shut detention down” as they marched.

Protesters also gathered at the ICE building in Foley Square, New York.

I love this! Protesters at the ICE building at Foley Square in NY. This is America and we have the right to Protest!!#FamilesBelongTogetherMarch #FamiliesBelongTogether

pic.twitter.com/P6wW49dtSb — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 30, 2018

In Dallas, Texas, marchers carried signs that read “November is coming” and “Compassion not cruelty.” Hundreds joined the march in downtown Dallas, many wearing white clothing and carrying protest signs.

In Portland, Oregon, organizers expected at least 5,000 people to participate.

In El Paso, Texas, an estimated 1,500 people joined the Families Belong together rally at the PDN Port of Entry.

Estimated 1,500 take part in “Families Belong Together” rally at the foot of PDN Port of Entry pic.twitter.com/nyhW62eCye — Rudy Gutierrez (@EPShoot01) June 30, 2018

In El Paso at the border crossing. In spirit with every other person who came out today to support human rights and with every family in detention and separated from their family. #FamiliesBelongTogether pic.twitter.com/QOjjRZ6TWp — Wendy Webber (@JACofallfaiths) June 30, 2018

In Atlanta, Georgia, Rep. John Lewis attended the local rally. “Don’t give up, don’t give in, keep marching,” he told the crowd.

In Boston, Massachusetts, protesters marched from City Hall to Boston Common for a rally. Boston was then hosting a second demonstration in the afternoon, marching from Wellington Common Park to the South Bay House of Correction. A massive crowd of thousands participated.

Thousands are rallying and marching in Boston to support immigrant families and true democracy!#FamiliesBelongTogther #familiesbelongtogether boston #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch pic.twitter.com/tjhjSHg4Bd — Rosemarie Day (@Rosemarie_Day1) June 30, 2018

In Louisville, Kentucky, hundreds of protesters gathered at Metro Hall and marched in the city, gathering in front of the ICE building.

Hundreds hold a #FamiliesBelongTogether rally in downtown Louisville and a group splinters off to march to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility. #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch https://t.co/GepkDGOY4e pic.twitter.com/AJLqNHmKVt — Scott Utterback (@Utterback13) June 30, 2018

In Nashville, Tennessee, protesters gathered in droves and marched across the city.

Nearly 500 people gathered in Ithaca, New York, which included a teach-in.

In Onancock, Virginia 60 people showed up in a town of under 1,300.

Sacramento, California had a massive turnout too.

Salt Lake City, Utah also had an impressive turnout of more than 2,000 people.

here’s a scope of how big the #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch is in Salt Lake City at the #Utah state Capitol @familiesbelong pic.twitter.com/tHPxgMReBa — Kel Lyons (@Kelan_Lyons) June 30, 2018

More from the #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch in Salt Lake City. Speeches still ongoing. pic.twitter.com/zlJR8QlIlW — Kel Lyons (@Kelan_Lyons) June 30, 2018

~2000-plus people here at the #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch in Salt Lake City pic.twitter.com/f67q1dCCst — Kel Lyons (@Kelan_Lyons) June 30, 2018

Tiny Viroqua, Wisconsin had quite a few people show up.

Holy crap. Viroqua is a TINY but awesome town. Good for them. https://t.co/fkQxiWEoav — Kevin Isaacson 🏳️‍🌈 (@kevin_isaacson) June 30, 2018

Here’s what it looked like in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

Glenwood Springs Colorado #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch Abolish ICE & Deport Trump! #copolitics Campaigns end but the fight against Fascism continues! pic.twitter.com/RcmXOxaVpB — Arn Menconi (@ArnMenconi) June 30, 2018

In Carlsbad, New Mexico, about 100 people showed up.

What Do the ‘Families Belong Together’ Rallies Want?

People participating in Families Belong Together have three demands, WRAL reported. They want migrant families immediately reunited. They want an end to family detentions. And they want an end to President Donald Trump’s zero tolerance policy.

Just How Many Rallies Are Taking Place Across the Country & Where?

Just How Many Rallies Are Taking Place Across the Country & Where?

