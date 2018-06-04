J.R. Smith Parents: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard J.R. Smith is a loving father, husband and son. Smith often talks about his family, and just how important they are to him, including his parents. He was once in tears on Father’s Day during an interview with ESPN, crediting his parents for always sticking by his side no matter what he faced.

“My parents, my family, that’s the biggest inspiration in my life,” he told ESPN. “I’ve been in a lot of dark spots in my life and if it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t be able to get out of it.”

Smith’s father watched from the side of the stage as he told the cameras, “I got the best two you can ask for.” He then give his father a big hug after walking off the stage.

Here’s what you need to know about Smith’s parents:

1. Smith Credits His Father for “Putting the Ball in my Crib” and Introducing Him to Basketball

In the same ESPN interview when Smith was overcome with emotion while paying tribute to his parents, Smith thanked his father for “putting the ball in my crib,” while his father Earl watched from the side. The interview took place on Father’s Day, causing Smith to fight through the tears to talk about how important his parents are to him.

“They are who they are. They fought with me, they yelled at me, they screamed at me. They loved me, they hugged me, they cried with me,” Smith said, fighting through tears. “They always stuck by my side, no matter right or wrong. I know a lot of people don’t have their parents in their life — their mother or their father. But I got the best two you could ask for, I swear. It’s six of us and they didn’t treat any of us different. They loved us the same. They treated us all the same. I just wanna be like them when I grow up.”

2. After Smith Went Pro, He Bought a House, Gave His Father the Master Bedroom & Still Lived by His Father’s Rules

According to a feature on Smith by the New Yorker, during his first two years in the league Smith bought a house and had his father move in with him in New Orleans. He says that his father still enforced most of the same rules that his other children obeyed back home in Millstone.

“I bought a house and cars, but I was sleeping in the guest room,” J.R. told the New Yorker. “My dad got the master!” He still followed a curfew, coming home by midnight if there was no game the next day, earlier if he played. When other players invited him to go out he’d say, “I gotta call my dad.”

His father had final say on cars, too. “I wanted to get this BMW that had just come out,” a model that his friend Dwight Howard, who went first in the draft, had just purchased. “My pops said, ‘No. He was the No. 1 pick. You were eighteen. You’re gonna work for that.’”

3. Smith Says His Parents are Both Athletic & His Father Never Let Him Win When They Played Basketball

#HappyMothersDay Mom I love you! A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on May 10, 2015 at 4:36pm PDT

His NBA Profile highlights some of his childhood growing up. Smith says that both of his parents were quite athletic and that his dad used to play basketball as well, although he never made it big. His father went to school at Monmouth College and played “a lot of pro-am stuff.”

“My dad can shoot the lights out,” he says on his profile. “He was a better shooter than I am. He was more consistent, too. He never let me win. Never.”

Smith says that his father stopped playing basketball before Smith could beat him.

“He was working so much, it was tough for him. So that’s why I always beat up on my younger brother.”

He mentions that his mother didn’t play basketball because she was too small, but she was a cheerleader.

4. Smith’s Mother Said it was Heartbreaking to Hear When Smith’s Reputation Took a Hit in 2012

In an interview with Fox Sports Ohio, Smith’s parents talked about Smith’s ability to make breathtaking shots at a very early age.

“He’s 12, playing with guys that are 15, 16, and everything he threw it went in,” Early told Fox. “He hit nothing but net and people would say ‘oh he’s about 16,’ and I would say, ‘no he’s only 12.'”

According to Fox, his reputation took a hit in New York, and his mother told Fox that it was heartbreaking for her to hear the announcers knock Smith down. His father said that, although he is “tough as nails,” when he would come home he would break down to parents.

“My parents are my backbone, and that’s my rock so whenever I see my mom hurting, or I’m hurting, or my dad’s hurting, we all pretty much know, and a lot of times I would just go home.”

5. Smith and His Father Opened a Boutique Sneaker Store in a Strip Mall Next to His Mother’s Consignment Shop

#MYDAD #HappyBirthday A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on Oct 20, 2015 at 6:13pm PDT

Smith, a self-proclaimed shoe enthusiast who owns more than a thousand pairs of shoes, worked with his father to open a new boutique sneaker store, Team Swish. (“Swish” is one of Smith’s nicknames, according to the New Yorker).

The store sits on a three-and-a-half-acre property that’s been in Smith’s family for fifty-five years, according to the New Yorker. The original family home burned down three decades ago, so Smith’s father, a mason contractor, replaced it with an office building that J.R. helped build. The building is now a strip mall, with a consignment shop, called Ida’s Place that is run by Smith’s mother; a coffee and bagel spot, and now Team Swish.

In an interview he gave with the NBPA, Smith described how he worked as a laborer alongside his dad, Earl, until he was 17. “Smith assisted on everything from senior citizen homes to Best Buy and Sports Authority locations,” according to the site.

“The store is very special,” Earl told the NBPA. “It’s a long time coming. It’s been 15 years since I’ve been working on this project here. And then with J.R. winning a championship, everything came full circle.”