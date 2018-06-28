Joel Davis Accused of Attempting to Sexually Exploit Children

Joel Davis is the Columbia University student, who was nominated for the Nobel Prize for his attempts to end sexual violence, has been accused of attempting sexually exploit children. The Columbia Spectator reports that Davis was arrested in New York City on June 26. He is accused of possessing child pornography on his phone. In addition, authorities said that Davis admitted to the sexual abuse of a 13-year-old boy.

In 2015, Davis was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize after he helped to found Youth to End Sexual Violence. The Spectator report says that Davis was once the chairman for the International Campaign to Stop Rape and Gender Violence.

Prior to his arrest, Davis had been in contact with an undercover FBI agent. The Spectator report says that authorities were in contact with Davis. The student allegedly asked an undercover agent for explicit photos and videos of the officer’s 9-year-old daughter. Davis is also alleged to have described the sexual acts he would like to perpetrate with the girl. Davis is also accused of planning to engage in sex acts with the 2-year-old child of the agent’s girlfriend.

The Feds Say Davis Went by the Screenname ‘Yngperv22’

Documents in Davis’ case say that an FBI agent first made contact with the student on May 15, 2018. The agent put up a message on a website that sex offenders are known to frequent. The message read, “Looking for other no limits TABOO pervs in DC area. Bi dad here.” Authorities say Davis responded to that message under the username, “Yngperv22.”

Davis allegedly responded to the message saying, “Need me to come down and watch ur kids for a night :).”

You can read the full documents in Davis’ case here:

In 2017, Davis Wrote a Piece for the Columbia Spectator About Being a Survivor of Sexual Abuse

Davis published an opinion piece for the Columbia Spectator in November 2017 where he discussed being a survivor of sexual abuse. Davis discussed a group of men who abused him. He said those men insisted he calls them, “Daddy.” Davis went on to talk about being in therapy to get over his pain. Eventually, Davis wrote about the difficulties of being in a relationship on account of the traumas he suffered. Davis identifies as being gay in the article. He writes, “Trauma is notoriously hard to forget. There are years I can’t account for but days I can think back to and count the individual minutes I spent walking into the bedroom, wondering what my friends—now home from school—were doing at that very moment.”

In a separate 2014 opinion piece for the Huffington Post on child sex abuse worldwide, Davis wrote, “In so many conflicts across the globe, children’s bodies are quickly becoming sites of violence, where rape is used to terrorize and degrade entire communities.” Davis gave a TED talk on sexual violence at Columbia University in April 2018.

Davis Has Studied at the Sorbonne, the University of Oxford & Julliard

According to his LinkedIn page, Davis, a native of South Florida, has studied law, archeology and anthropology at the University of Oxford as well as French studies at the Sorbonne in Paris between 2011 and 2012. In 2015, Davis began studying classics at Columbia University. A year later, Davis studied piano at Julliard.

Since 2013, Davis has worked for the Middle East Institute, in Washington D.C. until 2014. He has worked for Physicians for Human Rights in Boston, also until 2014. Between 2014 and 2016, Davis was a special youth envoy on sexual violence in conflict at the United Nations in New York City. Davis is the executive director of the group Youth to End Sexual Violence. Until May 2018, a month before his arrest, Davis was the chairman of the International Campaign to Stop Rape.

Davis Said When He Was Nominated for the Nobel Prize, ‘I Feel Like I Lead a Bit of Double Life’

In May 2015, when Davis was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, he was quoted by WBBH as saying, “I feel like I lead a bit of a double life, college student by day type of thing… It’s difficult to me to kind of grapple with that, that on one hand, this is supposed to be our success point, but nothing has really changed. At least not enough for me.” The same article refers to Davis as an American University student, something which is not on his LinkedIn page. Davis graduated high school at Port Charlotte High and began his career in activism at the Model United Nations. The piece also mentions that Davis has worked alongside Angelina Jolie in the past.