Kate Spade Commits Suicide: Designer Dead at 55

Famed fashion designer Kate Spade has been found dead at the age of 55. Spade is thought to have committed suicide, reports CBS New York. The designer lived at 850 Park Avenue by 77th street in Manhattan.

Spade is survived by her husband, Andy Spade, brother-in-law to comedian David Spade, the couple was married in 1994. The couple had a daughter together. ABC New York reports that Spade committed suicide by hanging and that a note was found nearby. Spade hanged herself with “a scarf on a doorknob,” reports the New York Post.

In 2007, Spade sold her Kate Spade brand. Spade relaunched herself in the fashion world in 2016 with her new brand, Frances Valentine. There are 140 Kate Spade stores in the U.S. and 175 in the world.