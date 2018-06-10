Leimome Cheeks: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Leimome Cheeks of Memphis, Tennessee, is behind bars after a video surfaced on Twitter shows her letting her children out of dog kennels after locking them in the trunk of her car.

Leimome Cheeks, 62, was charged with two counts of child endangerment. Here’s what you need to know about Cheeks:

1. Cheeks was Caught on Video Letting Two Children Out of Dog Kennels in the Trunk of her SUV

LOCKED IN A DOG KENNEL: A woman is charged with child endangerment for locking a 7 and 8-year-old in dog kennels in her SUV. The woman admitted to driving from Whitehaven to Collierville with the kids in the kennel.

In the video, a child is seen climbing out of the trunk of the vehicle from the kennel, according to Cleveland 19 News.

The video was taken on Elvis Presley Boulevard near Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee. Cheeks has been identified as the childrens’ grandmother, according to Commercial Appeal.

A young girl can be seen crawling out of a kennel from the back of the Ford Explorer, which appears to be parked in front of the Graceland mansion in Whitehaven, Commerical Appeal reports.

2. She Allegedly Drove for Several Miles With Both Children in the Dog Kennels

Her name is leimome cheeks pic.twitter.com/eg0kFY7aMG — Killmongers spirit (@MochaIslandGirl) June 10, 2018

Cheeks told police that she traveled with the children in the kennel from Collierville to Whitehaven because there was no room for them in the car, Cleveland 19 News reports.

“Leimome Cheeks was interviewed and admitted to riding from Whitehaven to Collierville with the children in the kennel,” a police affidavit says. “Cheeks further advised they also drove downtown, however she checked on the children periodically and later removed them from the kennel and put them in the rear seats of her her vehicle.”

This is the video a concerned citizen took and sent to police. This happened right outside Graceland in #Memphis Saturday.

The children were 7 and 8-years-old, according to Cleveland 19 News. The concerned citizen who shot the video says that he recorded the video for evidence in case police didn’t show up in time.

According the the affidavit, Cheeks said “there was no room inside the vehicle earlier in the day,” so she “told them to get inside the kennel.”

The report also notes that the temperature “reached 95 degrees and there were no vents in the rear of the Ford Explorer.”

According to her Facebook and LinkedIn pages, Cheeks was a Senior Technical Analyst at FedEx for 18 years.

“Join the FedEx Enterprise Awards Center in congratulating Leimome on her 35th year of FedEx Service, 2/14/2014. “In such a reputable enterprise with a PSP philosophy I cheerfully look for and work for the silver lining and enjoy working with various people groups near and far! Press On Hand in Hand,” her LinkedIn profile reads under ‘Honor & Awards.’

5. Cheeks is Being Charged with Child Endangerment

Cheeks was being held Sunday afternoon in the Shelby County Jail.

The woman is being charged with two counts of child endangerment, according to Cleveland 19.

This is a developing story. Heavy will update as more information is known.