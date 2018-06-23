WATCH: ‘Permit Patty’ Calls Cops on 8-Year-Old Girl for Selling Water

“Make this bitch go viral like #bbqbecky she’s #permitpatty,” posted Ladyesowavy on Instagram.

She filmed a woman who called the police after seeing the woman’s daughter who is a person of color selling water bottles in front of her apartment building. The girl can be seen pushing a portable cooler saying, “Cold water for $2.”

“Would you rather my daughter be out here getting into shit Fr cuz an 8 year old selling water in front of her apartment building where she’s lived her whole life is NOT a reason to call the Police 🤬🤬🤬”

A journalism student, Michelle Dione, who also recorded the video of #BBQBecky, tweeted in part, “…WTF is wrong with you hiding like that. You want to be an “obey the law” authoritarian be proud of your need to control others. Guess kids these days can’t sell candy, water or lemonade anymore. Sad days.”

From @ ladyesowavy instagram post. San Francisco has #PermitPatty WTF is wrong with you hiding like that. You want to be an “obey the law” authoritarian be proud of your need to control others. Guess kids these days can’t sell candy, water or lemonade anymore. Sad days. pic.twitter.com/6Ys1CTGlyY — Michelle Dione 🐈 (@ShelleDione) June 23, 2018

The Root, referencing the woman in Oakland who called police on a black family barbecuing in a park, dubbed BBQBecky, is calling out what it says is the daily “Calling Police on Black People For No Damn Reason,” award for a woman who called police on an 8-year-old girl selling water in front of her home.

In the video, posted by “Ladyesowavy” on Instagram, the San Francisco woman calls police and then ducks and hides when she sees she’s being filmed and when confronted by the child’s mother, says the girl is “illegally selling water without a permit…”

A woman who said the little girl is her cousin and others have started using the hashtag #PermitPatty.

So my little cousin was selling water and didn't have a permit so this lady decided to call the cops on an 8 year old. #PermitPatty pic.twitter.com/SiL61pnAgl — Raj 🌹 (@_ethiopiangold) June 23, 2018

Shaun King Tweeted, “It just happened again in the Bay Area. This white woman called the police on an 8 year old girl selling bottled water IN FRONT OF HER OWN HOME. They want police to kill us. The girl was causing no harm. They know what happens when they call the police. This is evil.”