Reggie Fields & Lucille Holt: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A disgruntled neighbor in Maple Heights, Ohio called the police when a young 12-year-old boy, Reggie Fields, accidentally mowed part of her lawn where the two lawns overlapped. But his client Lucille Holt shared a video on Facebook Live, explaining what happened, and the boy is coming out a hero. Now, people across the city are wanting to hire Reggie Boyz Lawn Service to show their support, and a GoFundMe has been set up for people who want to support Reggie but don’t live in the same city.

Here’s what you need to know about Reggie Fields, Lucille Holt, and what happened.

1. Lucille Holt’s Video Went Viral After She Told the World that a Neighbor Called the Police About a Boy Mowing the Lawn

Lucille Holt had hired Reginald “Reggie” Fields, a 12-year-old boy, and his “colleagues” to mow her lawn. Two boys and two girls, ages 9 to 13, were helping with her lawn as part of Mr. Reggie’s Lawn Cutting Service.

There was one part where her lawn and the neighbor’s lawn met and it was hard to tell them apart. When Reggie accidentally mowed over part of that lawn, the neighbor called the police, Holt shared in a video. You can watch the video above.

“Who does that?” she asked on the video about the neighbor’s decision to call the police. “Who does that?! … Who calls the police about everything?… I don’t know what part is my grass and what part is your grass.”

The police officer, who didn’t cite the children for anything, asked Holt while she was recording to go to another part of the lawn so she and the neighbor weren’t facing each other. He was concerned the two might become confrontational. “I’m trying to make it easy on everybody… It’s up to you where we go,” he said, “I just don’t want to have you guys in the middle of each other’s faces.”

Holt was OK with the request and ended the video shortly after.

Reggie told News 5 that he had no idea he was cutting the wrong lawn. “They said I was cutting her grass,” he said. “I didn’t know it!” He said the police didn’t say anything to him or the other kids, but he did feel a bit discouraged.

“I was like, that’s a shame,” he said. “I didn’t know.”

Lt. Joe Mocsiran from the Maple Heights Police Department confirmed with Fox News that no action was taken against Reggie. “A little kid is out there working hard, heck no,” he said.

2. Holt Said the Neighbor Has Called the Police All the Time, Even About Her Kids’ Throwing Snowballs

This wasn’t the first time that the neighbor had called the police on children, but Lucille Holt had lost her patience on Saturday. She said that in the Maple Heights neighborhood, the neighbor had called the police before because her children were throwing snowballs. She expressed complete shock over the neighbors, saying that they should be happy the children are cutting the grass.

Holt commented on her video that the police told her they were used to the neighbors calling the police. “Monday I will be going to Maple Heights City Hall to make a complaint to the City Councilwoman,” she wrote. She later wrote that Sharri Thomas from the Maple Heights City Council did contact her.

The neighbor who called the police hasn’t been publicly identified. They told News 5 that they saw the Facebook video but did not want to go on camera.

3. Reggie Fields’ Mom, Brandy Fields, Said Her Son Was Now Getting Numerous Calls About His Business

Brandy Fields posted on Holt’s Facebook page when Holt wrote about how happy she was with Reggie’s work. “Thank you for supporting my babies,” Brandy wrote, sharing a phone number where people in the city could call to hire Reggie. On her own Facebook page she wrote: “Thank you guys for all the support, I have getting calls from almost every state supporting my son. We definitely appreciate all the words of encouragement and donations that have been made. Thank you and god bless.”

News 5 reported that the family is now getting numerous calls from all over the city.

“Just give me a call,” Reggie told News 5. “I will be there. On time!”

4. A Resident Gifted Mr. Reggie’s Lawn Cutting Service with New Equipment

On June 29, a few days later, a local resident named Joe from Grass Guys Ohio blessed Reggie with a blower for his business and other lawn equipment, Holt shared on Facebook. You can watch the video of when it happened below.

5. A GoFundMe Has Been Set Up to Help Support Reggie’s Business

Now a GoFundMe has been set up by Holt to help support the family. Holt mentioned in a Facebook video that the family needed a new shed to store all the equipment, and the GoFundMe would help pay for that. Reggie also wants to buy more equipment so he can expand his business.

To donate to the GoFundMe for Reggie Boyz Lawn Service, visit the page here.