Sara Sálamo, Isco’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sara Ainhoa Concepción Sálamo and Francisco Román Alarcón Suárez have been dating since October of 2017.

She’s better known as Sara Sálamo and he is known as Isco.

In Spain and elsewhere in Europe and Spanish and Portuguese-speaking countries both are well known. He of course is Spain’s professional soccer player for Real Madrid and Spain’s national team and among the world’s best football midfielders. Isco enjoys global fame and has nearly 15 million followers on Instagram. She, while not as famous, is a hugely popular Canarain actress, and, she says, and a feminist and animal-lover.

Here’s what you need to know:

She was born in 1992 in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain as Sara Ainhoa Concepción Sálamo.

Acting since she was a teen starting with a voice-over role in a film directed by her father, Sálamo has appeared in 10 television series’, many soaps (novellas) and a dozen films including a number of shorts: according to IMDb, she’s in the recently released Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem drama, ‘Everybody Knows; starred in ‘Foam Party!’ in 2017, a Spanish-language comedy and a mainstream American films, albeit in a small role, in the Shirley Maclaine movie ‘Wild Oats’ in 2016.

Beginning in 2012, she began appearing in novellas and Andalusian TV series Arrayán about the goings on in a seaside hotel; a daytime soap which was named in 2015 the best Spanish series ” for having been a pioneer in the genre of daily television fiction in prime-time with outstanding success “. where she appeared in dozens of episodes as a recurring character.

Sálamo alos has appeared on the stage in theatrical performances in Spain.

On her Instagram she’s promoting “coming soon” projects, “Las Grietas de Jara” and “Todos lo saben.”

Sálamo is also a model and has shot campaigns for Adidas and other lines including Tommy Hilfiger.

2. Sálamo & Isco ‘Flirted’ For Months Before he Made it Official in 2017

La contentor. 🥐💙 A post shared by Sara Sálamo (@sarasalamo) on May 1, 2018 at 7:03am PDT

According to reports in Spanish media, the couple flirted on social media and in October of 2017, Isco confirmed they were dating. Months earlier it was reported that Isco was dating model Carmen Munoz.

Verde aguamarina y momentos de #Magiaverdadera A post shared by Sara Sálamo (@sarasalamo) on May 20, 2018 at 7:23am PDT

“Well it seems that spring has arrived …”

Isco declares his feeling for Sálamo often on his social media. In between posts of his his career as an athletes, here are many images and he and the actress.

In a recent post, Isco say to Sálamo, “Only you.” (Solo tú) Similarly, Sálamo shares romantic photos.

3.Sálamo, Who Posts Artsy & Provocativo Images, Got Death Threats

Hola @policia este señor que se autodefine misógino me manda este tipo de mensajes… 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/gG8BHHSQD0 — Sara Sálamo (@SaraSalamo) March 22, 2018

Sálamo was threatened on Twitter by a man holding a gun. In the since deleted tweet, the unidentified person reportedly said, “Your days are numbered.” Sálamo forwarded the post to Spanish police’s public profile.

Sálamo wrote: “Hello police, this man defines misogyny sending me this type of message.” What became of the person who made the threat is unclear. Some Isco fans are not fans of Sálamo for what The Sun characterized as “leading Isco astray and opening him up to a ‘crazy lifestyle’ between games” as being a reason perhaps for the over-zealous fan. The Daily Mail reported in March the person who made the threat had their Twitter account suspended and police said they’d advise her privately. But a Spanish website Don Balon, allegedly blamed her for his “loss of form on the pitch.” She fired back to the writer a sort of cease and desist:

Hola @donbalon_com , agradecería que dejarais de calumniar sobre mi persona y sobre mi pareja. De lo contrario tendré que tomar medidas legales. https://t.co/s2adtxIjJA — Sara Sálamo (@SaraSalamo) February 6, 2018

But that threat notwithstanding, she and Isco are still very much a thing. And there’s hardly a post of hers on social that is not ‘liked’ by Isco.

Sálamo is also known for including provocative artistic and cinematic images on her social media depicting her various poses in expressive and often avant-garde tableasu.

Dip, dip! A post shared by Sara Sálamo (@sarasalamo) on Sep 13, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

Her Instagram is full of creatively aesthetic photographs; some sublime and some curious.

4. Sálamo, an Animal Lover & Feminist, Champions Causes Including That of the Rohingya

Sálamo, wrote that the “Rohingya refugee crisis is one of the most neglected in the world.” and asks followers to help Rohingya refugees have fled Myanmar and “ive in inhumane conditions in the refugee camps…” by donating to help “a child will eat for a week.”

Outspoken about violence against women, Sálamo recently said that laws do not protect women who have been abused or assaulted. “How can we think that we are on the right track to end macho violence? With the murders? With the violations? With inequality?”

In another post she says, “Today comes the chosen day to claim equal rights and opportunities, the end of the wage gap, and of course; put an end to all forms of sexist violence. See you at the demonstration! ‘If we stop, the world stops!’

5. Sálamo’s Lover Isco is a Father & Often Shares Photos of His Son & Himself

Recuerdos😄😄2️⃣2️⃣ A post shared by Isco Alarcon Suarez (@iscoalarcon) on Jan 19, 2018 at 5:07am PST

Isco, 26, is a father; he and previous girlfriend Victoria Alarcon have a young son, Francisco Alarcon Calderon. The couple ended their relationship in 2015. Isco often shares photos of her and his son on social media.

“Nothing is more important than the hope and promise of a child,” (Nada más importante que la ilusión de un niño ) he says of his son.

No dejes de ser pequeño❤️ A post shared by Isco Alarcon Suarez (@iscoalarcon) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

And says what every parent has said or thought: Don’t grow up. “Do not stop being small (No dejes de ser pequeño),” he said.