Police Search Home In Cape Coral After Getting Tips On Soldier Kidd

Police in Florida searched a home in Cape Coral after receiving a tip from a social media user about the death of rapper XXXTentacion. According to Fox 4, there was a heavy police presence in the Sandoval neighborhood on Tuesday night, after detectives received a message on social media.

Police saw a tweet come in from a Twitter user with the name Chase Banks. The tweet read, “we have pure evidence that #SoldierKidd assassinated X. Go hunt him down and eliminate this target immediately on-site without question,” according to Fox 4. Banks included an address in Cape Coral in his tweet to authorities. Fox 4 reports that it was this Twitter message that prompted the search.

Social media users have been sending Solider Kidd’s name to the police ever since they noticed some photos and videos on his Instagram account that were bothersome. For instance, there was a red mask in one of Kidd’s Instagram photos. And, in an Instagram story, Kidd tagged himself just a few miles away from the crime scene and there was a gun in the picture.

According to a statement released by the Cape Coral police department, police have confirmed that the suspects in the XXXTentacion do not live in that particular Florida neighborhood. Authorities have not, however, addressed the rumors about Soldier Kidd and they have not said whether or not Kidd is a suspect in the case.

“There has been misleading information that the suspect lived at a specific address within the city limits of Cape Coral. The residence was checked by officers who made contact with the homeowners and determined that the suspect does not and has not lived there,” read the press release. Despite the phrasing of this statement, it’s unclear whether or not authorities have a suspect or even a person of interest on radar.

According to the Naples Daily News, police arrested 20-year-old Jesse Gonzalez, after he “frightened residents of a gated community, telling them he was looking for a person who killed his ‘friend.'” Police say that “friend” was rapper XXXTentacion. Gonzalez was arrested for “loitering and prowling.” According to the news report, several people have said that they were going to show up at the address.

Despite several rumors that have been circulating online, attorney David Bogenschutz told ABC News that police believe that XXX’s death was random. Detectives believe that XXX was fatally shot as part of a robbery that might have occurred after he withdrew a large sum of money out of a nearby ATM, according to the report.

Anyone with information relating to XXXTentacion’s death is urged to call the Broward County Sheriff’s Office at (954) 321-4210 or if you’d like to stay anonymous, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.