Arizona Fire Map: Fires Near Me Right Now

According to NIFC, there are 10 active fires burning in Arizona right now, covering a total of 19,076 acres. (However, some sources indicate more fires than 10.) Here are the details on where the fires in Arizona are located and their current containment levels.

You can see an interactive fire map for the Arizona area here.

Here’s another screenshot of a map of the Arizona fires from Inciweb. You can visit Inciweb here and zoom into or click on the fires you want to learn more about.

Bald Fire

This fire is 40 acres in size, caused by lightning. It’s located at 35.326 latitude, -112.021 longitude, located on the south side of Sitgreaves Mountain near Williams, Arizona. On July 30, thunderstorms were fanning the flames of the fire.

Bristow Fire

This fire is 915 acres and 15 percent contained. It’s located 10 miles south of Munds Park and east of Interestate 17. This fire was caused by lightning.

Bruno Fire

This fire is 4,447 acres and 90 percent contained. It’s located 15 miles northeast of Douglas, east of Leslie Canyon National Canyon Wildlife Refuge, and was caused by lightning. Thanks to Thursday rains, greater suppression has been made on this fire. It does not threaten any structures.

Daisy Fire

This fire is 2,600 acres and 35 percent contained. It’s 6 miles northeast of New River.

Deer Fire

This fire is 600 acres and 20 percent contained. It’s 10 miles northeast of Pine, eight miles southwest of CC Cragin Reservoir, and 3 miles northeast of Kehl Springs Campground. It may increase to 1,800 acres before it consumes all its fuels, according to Inciweb.

Grama Fire

The Grama Fire began on July 17 and is now 460 acres and 10 percent contained. It was caused by lightning and is 16 miles northwest of Forest Lakes, 4 miles northeast of Wiggins Crossing. “It’s being managed to fulfill its natural role in the forest ecosystem,” according to Inciweb.

Hub Point Fire

***Multiple Fires on Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest*** Hub Point Fire

2 miles E of Pinedale

Size: TBD

Cause: Lightning Crews are holding containment lines using current road systems. Incident Commander Ken Owens' Type 4 is on scene. pic.twitter.com/TIa5kq0Mzw — Navajo County (@NavajoCountyAZ) July 31, 2018

This fire is 300 acres and 0 percent contained. It’s 2 miles east of Pindale. This fire was caused by lightning.

OBI Fire

The #ObiFire on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon is now 1000 acres. For more information and photos go to https://t.co/ENjfwHHopn – rg pic.twitter.com/RihWfN2xBY — Grand Canyon NPS (@GrandCanyonNPS) July 31, 2018

This fire is now 1,000 acres and 1 percent contained. It’s 4 miles southeast of North Rim, on the southwest corner of Wahalla Plateau. It’s located at 36.166 latitude, -112.027 longitude.

Platypus Fire

This fire was caused by lightning and is 4 miles northwest of SEdona in Red Rock Secret Mountain Wilderness, more than six miles from the trailhead. It’s 12 acres in size and unlikely to grow, according to Inciweb.

Ranch Fire

This fire is 1,500 acres and 0 percent contained. It’s 25 miles south of Winslow, 20 miles northwest of Heber-Overgaard. It was caused by lightning. It was first reported on July 24 and is burning in a remote portion of the Black Mesa Ranger District, according to Inciweb. There are no likely threats to life or property at this time.

Seep Fire

This fire is 2,600 acres and 25 percent contained according to NIFC (Inciweb hasn’t updated the details in awhile and lists the fire as being much smaller.) It’s 2 miles north of Kendrik Park, east of State Route 180 along Forest Roads 523 and 9001E. Its size is expected to increase.

Stubbs Fire

This fire is 3,657 acres and 10 percent contained. It’s 26 miles northwest of Prescott, located at 34.779 latitude, -112.964 longitude. It was caused by lightning on July 9. Moderate growth is expected.

Winchester Fire

This fire is 1,708 acres and 90 percent contained. It’s 7 miles west of Wilcox.