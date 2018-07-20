Barbara Pilling Tells BBC That Donald Trump Hit on Her When She Was 17

Barbara Pilling told Panorama when she told Donald Trump her age, Trump replied, “Oh great, so you’re not too young and you’re not too old.” The BBC announced in a press release, via Yashar Ali, that, “There’s no evidence that Donald Trump had sex with underage girls… the program has been told he did purse models in their teens.”

The documentary cites accounts from parties that Trump held during the 1980s and 1990s. Pilling says during the documentary, which airs in the U.S. on July 21 at 10:30 a.m. and July 22 at 4 p.m. on BBC America, that she was sent to a Trump party by a modeling agency she was working for. The documentary alleges that underage models were given alcohol and drugs at the parties. You can watch the full documentary, which aired in the U.K just before Trump’s visit to the country in July 2018, Is the President a Sex Pest?, here:

Pilling said that another model told her later in the bathroom that Trump had attempted to “grab [her] ass.”

Pilling added that she “felt like [she] was in the presence of a shark getting ready to roll his eyes back in his head and bite me, you know, that’s how I felt. It was just like get the hell out of here. I remember one of the waitresses offered him a drink. He didn’t take the drink and he slapped her on the bottom. She was a blonde. He gave her butt a slap and he was very loud. He was like, don’t worry that’s not your tip.”

Another person, an unnamed man, told Panorama about his view of the parties saying, “There was a lot of cocaine around, there was a lot of alcohol. There were all older men, these were guys who cold easily be their fathers two times over, and you had men in the fifties, sixties on up. it was kind of like a feeding frenzy. The girls were there as consumables.” The press release says that the man said Trump “was notorious” for his behavior at these parties.

Also featured in the documentary is Summer Zervos, a former contestant on The Apprentice. She alleges that Trump forced himself upon her during a meeting at a hotel in Los Angeles. Zervos is taking legal action against Trump, accusing him of defamation after he called her a liar and denied ever meeting Zervos.