California Fire Map: List of Fires Near Me Right Now [July 30]

Fires continue to grow in California during the dry, hot summer months. The Carr, Cranston, and Ferguson fires are of big concern on July 30, but you should be keeping an eye on other fires in the area too. Read on to learn all the details about the current fires in California as of July 30, with maps of the larger fires around the state, their current containment levels, and where they are located. News is constantly changing, so call your local officials if you are concerned about evacuations near you.

General Map of California Fires

This map below is an interactive map of some of the bigger fires in California, constantly being updated, provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained. Read the next section for details about the fires listed on the map.

The California Governor’s office has another active fire map for comparison, which is embedded below. This map periodically is made available only to those with a login, so if it’s not available when you’re reading this story, it might be released to the public again later.

Below is another active fire map from Google’s Crisis Map. Zoom in to areas of interest.

Next are more specific details on the fires for July 30. The details are extensive, so if you are looking for a specific fire, search for the name so you can find it faster, or just scroll down and look at the fires, listed in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California as of July 30

Here are the active fires and updates about them, per CAL FIRE. Most of these are in alphabetical order, but newer fires not yet listed on the CAL FIRE map may be included in a separate section at the end.

Carr Fire

You can track the Carr fire with this interactive map from Google above, which includes road closures, evacuation centers, and more.

This fire is off Highway 299 and Carr Powerhouse Road in Whiskeytown (Shasta County.) It’s now 98,724 acres (up from a little over 40,000 acres on Friday) and 20 percent contained, according to CAL FIRE (some sources are saying 103,772 acres according to infrared analysis.) There are 5,012 structures threatened, and 723 residences were destroyed. The fire was caused by a vehicle’s mechanical failure.

7/30 Monday #CarrFire. 103,772 acres per analysis of infrared data by fire staff. Please read "Map tips" (link upper left corner) to see the legend and learn what the satellite hotspot data shows and does not show. Open online map: https://t.co/j9cMIH19JH #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/0uGzWb7o0B — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) July 30, 2018

The following mandatory evacuation orders are in place. You can get the most latest updates from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office here. This is current as of 9 a.m. July 30.

Hwy 299 at Trinity Dam Blvd. continuing north to Trinity Dam including Deadwood Road, Jennings Gulch Road, Eastman Gulch Road and Lewiston Turn Pike Road. This is to include all residences and side streets east of Trinity Dam Blvd within the Township of Lewiston

Community of French Gulch

SR 299 west of Trinity Mountain Rd to the base of Buckhorn Summit

Whiskey Creek Rd to include the boat launch/day use areas

South along Swasey Dr from SR299 to Placer Rd

West along Placer Rd from Swasey Dr to Prospect Dr

North from Prospect Dr to encompass Middle Park Ranch Land Area

West of Overhill Dr and North of SR 299

North of SR 299 and West of Spinmaker Rd to the end of Harlan Dr

Keswick Dam East to Counter Lane, North to quartz Hill Rd

North of Sacramento River to Keswick Dam Rd, West of Market Street and Lake Blvd to Keswick Dam

North at Lake Blvd and Oasis Rd to Pine Grove Ave and Walker Mine Rd west of Cascade Rd/ I-5

Pine Grove Ave North on Lake Blvd to Shasta Dam incorporating Summit City, North Belt Line and Flannigan Rd

Intersection of Placer Rd and Buenaventura Blvd west to Thompson Lane

Buenaventura Blvd from Placer Rd to Westside Rd

Westside Rd to Keyon Drive incorporating Country Heights and West Redding neighborhood

Buenaventura Blvd to SR 299 to Placer Rd

Placer Road from Buenaventura Blvd to Cloverdale Rd

Cloverdale Rd from Placer Rd to Clear Creek Rd

Clear Creek Rd West from Cloverdale Rd to Honey Bee Rd

Shasta Dam Visitor Center

All of Shasta Dam Blvd

All of Shasta Lake City

Placer Rd from the Clear Creek Bridge to Clear Creek Rd

Placer Rd at Platina Rd to Buell Rd which includes South Fork Rd, Zogg Mine Road, Jenny Bird Lane, Horse Canyon Rd and all residents West of Platina Rd between Placer Rd and Buell Rd

All areas on South Fork Road from Zogg Mine Rd to South Fork Road to include the areas of Bender Rd, Serenity Dr and Serenity Way

Cloverdale Road from Clear Creek Road East to Oak Street in the Community of Happy Valley.

Oak Street from Cloverdale Road to Palm Ave which includes Dale Lane, Panther Road and Heavenly Valley Lane.

Hawthorn Ave from Oak Street to Happy Valley Road. China Gulch Drive from Oak Street to Canyon Road.

These closure areas include all residences north of Cloverdale Road, Hawthorn Road and China Gulch Drive.

Platina Rd and Buell Rd

Southeast along Platina Road to Bully Choop Road including all residences to the west of Platina Road including Buell Road, Rainbow Lake Road, Rector Creek Road, Old Cannel Road, Mountainside Road, Devils Gap Drive, Baker Ridge Road, Ducket Road, Sunnyhill Road and Bigfoot Road.*Evacuation route for residents SOUTH on Platina Road to Hwy 36.*

**NEW** Trinity/Shasta County line at Buckhorn Summit Road west to Trinity Dam Road and all roads within this area north of SR 299.

There is some good news. The following evacuation orders were lifted as of July 30 at 9 a.m.

Evacuation centers as of July 29 at 3:45 p.m.:

**New**Valley Christian Center 2831 Freemont Street Anderson

Foothill High School – 9793 Deschutes Palo Cedro,

Simpson University – 2211 College View Dr, Redding

Crosspointe Community Church – 2960 Hartnell Ave, Redding

Grace Baptist Church- 3782 Churn Creek Rd, Redding

Redding Rodeo Grounds-will take pets/large animals – 715 Auditorium Dr, Redding

Tehama County Fairgrounds-will take large animals/livestock – 650 Antelope Blvd, Red Bluff

**Closed -Weaverville Elementary School – 31020 CA-3, Weaverville

**Weaverville Elementary School evacuation center moved to Trinity High School to accommodate more evacuees as of 7/28/18 7:45 p.m. PST

Trinity High School located at 321 Victory Lane Weaverville, CA 96093

Shasta College is now at capacity.

Animal evacuation centers:

Large Animal – Redding Rodeo Grounds 715 Auditorium Drive Redding, Ca.

Small Animal – Haven Humane 9417 East Side Drive Redding, Ca.

Large Animal Evacuation Center: Tehama County Fairgrounds 650 Antelope Blvd Red Bluff, CA 96080 (530)945-4993

Haven Humane, Anderson Factory Outlet 1816 CA-273 Anderson, CA 96007 (530)241-2650

Rolling Hills Casino is at capacity

Road closures: See this webpage for an extensive list of road closures.

Great work by the @cityofredding GIS Staff maintaining and continually improving this public information map of #CarrFire – fire activity, closures, shelters, etc. – please share this map with useful information for the public. Link — https://t.co/9KvcyzWptD pic.twitter.com/Fc3CkOEovh — Paul Doherty (@pjdohertygis) July 29, 2018

This fire has been particularly devastating, with two firefighters killed while battling the fire.

Here’s another interactive map:

Per CAL FIRE: “For information on evacuation notifications visit http://www.shascom911.com. Click for the most up to date evacuation orders and advisories at the Shasta County Sheriff’s page.”

Corner Fire

Firefighters are battling a 15 acre fire off Hwy 299 E & Hwy 89, east of Burney (Shasta County). #CornerFire pic.twitter.com/KPWvNvlS0g — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 30, 2018

This fire off Highway 299 E and Highway 89, east of Burney (Shasta County) is 35 acres and 50 percent contained.

Cranston Fire

This updated, interactive map on Google Maps above shows you the location of the Cranston Fire, the location of the evacuation centers, and the closed highways. You can also see the location of the Ribbon Fire, which is near the Cranston Fire. Here’s another map:

This map below, from Inciweb, is zoomed into the location of the Cranston fire. If you click on the Cranston fire itself, you’ll see details about the fire on the right side of the map. (The location of the details might be different on mobile.)

This fire is off Highway 74 and Control Road. Brandon McGlover was arrested and charged with starting this and four other fires in the area. It’s grown from 4,700 acres on Thursday to 13,139 acres and 57 percent contained on Monday. 2,174 homes were evacuated and 3,200 people.

The following evacuations have been conducted by the Riverside Sheriff’s station, according to Inciweb as of Monday July 30.

Apple Canyon area

Garner Valley (north of Morris Ranch Road)

Hurkey Creek area

Lake Hemet area

Mountain Center Community

Mt San Jacinto State Park

An evacuation order for Idyllwild and Pine Cove north of Lower Saunders Meadow Road was lifted.

An evacuation center is set up at Banning High School.

First look inside the #CranstonFire evacuation center in Banning: Idyllwild residents were anxious to return home, expressed confidence in firefighters @MyDesert @USATODAY https://t.co/UT7ZnBiFmX — Geraldine Estevez (@TheWriteWoman) July 30, 2018

The following road closures are in place:

HWY 74 from City of Hemet to Highway 74 at Morris Ranch Road.

HWY 243 from Lower Saunders Meadow Road to the intersection of Highway 243 and Highway 74.

See a list of recreation closures here.

The following animal shelters are available, according to Inciweb:

San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus at 581 S. Grand in San Jacinto is accepting all animals, both domestic and large and small animals. Residents can call 951-358-7329 for direct assistance with moving animals.

There are several sources you can tune into for continuing updates about the Cranston fire.

Crestline Fire

This fire is at Crestline Road and Hunt Road in Montgomery Creek in Shasta County. It’s 51 acres and 97 percent contained.

Eagle Fire

This fire is no longer considered active, although it’s still listed on CAL FIRE’s map.

Ferguson Fire (Yosemite Fire)

This fire is off Highway 140 and Hite Cove, near El Portal in Mariposa County. It’s burning west of Yosemite National Park. It is 56,659 acres and 30 percent contained. Below are more maps.

#FergusonFire Monday 7/30. Most recent perimeter determined by fire staff based on infrared data. Want legend? Need help? Click “Map tips” upper left corner. Open online map: https://t.co/nSmNHWi9yI #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/g9hgoEPpvz — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) July 30, 2018

Sadly, the fire claimed the life of Brian Hughes, captain of the Arrowhead Interagency Hotshots out of sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. He was struck by a tree while his crew was operating in an area of the fire. He is the second fatality from the fire. Hughes was only 33.

WGA is saddened by the loss of a 2nd firefighter in California. Captain Brian Hughes with the Arrowhead Interagency Hotshots and bulldozer operator Braden Varney both lost their lives in the #FergusonFire this month https://t.co/zfYCkRzjRj via @FresnoBee — Western Govs Assoc. (@westgov) July 30, 2018

The fire began on July 13 in the Merced River canyon near El Portal around 10:35 p.m. over a week ago, Merced Sun Star reported, and at the time was less than 200 acres. It’s grown substantially since then.

According to Inciweb, the fire is located at 37.652 latitude, -119.881 longitude. The cause of the fire in the Savage Trading Post area is currently unknown. It’s burning in very rough terrain with little-to-no access roads.

According to Inciweb, the following evacuation orders were lifted as of the morning of July 30: “Evacuation Orders for the East Westfall Road Area were lifted at 9 a.m. today. These areas will remain under a Fire Advisement. Areas within a Fire Advisement have the potential of falling under an Evacuation Order should conditions change. The East Westfall area will include all homes on East Westfall Road from Triangle Road to Chowchilla Mountain Road, including all side roads.” Fire advisements for Vista Lago, Monte Vista and Triangle Road from East Westfall Road to Highway 49 South (including side roads) have also been lifted.

Yosemite National Park is expected to reopen to visitors on August 3 at 4 p.m.

Mandatory evacuations are still in place for the following areas:

Anderson Valley

Cedar Lodge/Indian Flat Campground

El Portal Trailer Court

Foresta

Incline Road from Foresta Bridge to the last BLM campground

Old El Portal

Old Yosemite Road

Ponderosa Basin Community

Rancheria Flat – Government Housing

Savage’s Trading Post

Yosemite View Lodge

Yosemite West

Below is a map of the fire from Google’s Crisis Map, which you can see here. Zoom in for more details.

A Red Cross evacuation center is set up at Mariposa Elementary School.

Small animals can be taken to the SPCA on 5599 California 49 in Mariposa, and large animals can be taken to the Mariposa County Fairgrounds.

Garner Complex Fire

CAL FIRE is helping the Oregon Department of Forestry with this fire, located west of Highway 199, four miles northwest of Cave Junction in Oregon. It’s 29,039 acres and 60 percent contained, caused by lightning. Containment efforts are seeing success for this fire. This fire designation includes the following fires: Grave Creek 1-4, Ditch Creek, 416, Spencer 1-3, Pleasant Creek, and King Mountain. It was caused by lightning. Fire behavior will persist due to hot and dry weather. Taylor Creek was once considered part of this fire but now is being managed separately.

Georges Fire

This fire is off Hogack and Whitney Portal Road in Alabama Hills, Inyo County. It’s now 2,833 acres and 70 percent contained. It was caused by lightning. Inciweb is no longer actively updating details on the fire. It is no longer considered a threat to life or property.

Horse Creek Fire

This fire is off Mineral King Road in the Ash Mountain area of Tulare County. It’s 34 acres and 90 percent contained. It was caused by lightning. All closures have been lifted.

According to Inciweb on the morning of July 30: “The community of Sunstar has been placed in a Level 1 evacuation Ready status. Del Norte County, CA, including the community of Sunstar, has adopted the Oregon three level evacuation process.”

Lions Fire / CASNF-000493

This fire is listed on the CAL FIRE map. It’s 4,435 acres and 92 percent contained. Fire activity is on the western flank and it grew 20 acres yesterday. It was caused by lightning. A community meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 31 at 5:30 p.m. at the US Forest Service Auditorium at Mammoth Lakes Welcome Center.

Natchez Fire

This fire falls under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Department of Forestry Fire, but is listed on the CAL FIRE map. It’s 4,613 acres and 10 percent contained. It was caused by lightning.

Pasqual Fire

Per CAL FIRE: “Off of San Pasqual Valley Rd, west of Ramona (San Diego County) is now 365 acres and 95% contained.” All evacuations lifted as of 7 p.m. July 28.

Ranch Fire (Mendocino Complex)

Monday 7/30 #RanchFire and #RiverFire. Managed as #MendocinoComplex. Perimeter determined by fire staff based on infrared data. Want map legend? Need help? Please click “Map tips” upper left corner. Open online map: https://t.co/yoL003BDgU #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/O8ZIPuSGOD — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) July 30, 2018

This fire is off Highway 20 near milepost mark 39-SE of Potter Valley and northwest of Blue Lakes, eight miles northeast of Ukiah in Mendocino County. It was 30 acres on Friday but has grown to 35,076 acres and 5 percent containment on Monday. One firefighter has been injured.

Map update 7/30/18 noon#MendocinoComplex For downloadable pdf please click here –> https://t.co/PCbYtlRWz6 pic.twitter.com/1Y6arfMS0s — Mendocino Sheriff (@MendoSheriff) July 30, 2018

See evacuation orders and advisories at the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Facebook page, or the latest update as of 7 a.m. July 30 here. The following mandatory evacuations are in place.

Mendocino County:

8000 block of River Road, South to the intersection of Highway 175 from the Russian River east to the Lake County Line, within the North South points. These evacuations also include all driveways and homes located between the North South points.

Potter Valley Community; All areas north of Highway CA-20, east of the fire edge, to the Mendocino-Lake County Line, South of Burris Lane to MeWhinney Creek and east of East Side Potter Valley Road, to include feeder roads utilizing Burris Lane east to the Mendocino-Lake County Line.

Highway CA-20 area from one mile south of Highway CA-20, east of Potter Valley Road, south of MeWhinney Creek, and west of Mendocino-Lake County Line.

Pine Avenue area of Potter Valley north of Burris Lane, east of Eastside Potter Valley Road, south of 10511 Eastside Potter Valley Road, and west of the Lake-Mendocino County Line.

Midmountain Road area, north of 10551 Eastside Potter Valley Road, east of Eastside Potter Valley Road, south of 11385 Eastside Potter Valley Road, west of Mendocino-Lake County Line

Lake County:

Western Lake County, west of Lucerne at Bartlett Springs Road and Highway CA-20, south of the fire, east of the fire, and north of the Lake-Sonoma County Line to include the communities of Blue Lakes, Upper Lake, Nice, Lakeport, Witter Springs, Bachelor Valley, Scotts Valley, and Saratoga Springs.

The following evacuation advisories are in place:

Mendocino County

Highway CA-175, at Old River Road to eastbound traffic (Mendocino Co.)

Burris Lane at Eastside Potter Valley Road

Old River Road, at the 8000 block

Pine Avenue, at Eastside Potter Valley Road

Highway CA-20, at Potter Valley Road

Elk Mountain Road, south of Pillsbury Road

Lake County

Highway CA-175, at Highway CA-29 to westbound traffic. (Lake Co.)

Scotts Valley Road at Hill Road

Elk Mountain Road at Rancheria Road

Highland Springs Road at Argonaut Road

Ackley Road at Highway CA-29

Highway CA-20, westbound at Highway CA-29

Highway CA-20, eastbound at Bartlett Springs Road

Scotts Valley Road, at Highway CA-29

Highway CA-29, at Highland Springs Road

Soda Bay Road, at Big Valley Road

Here is a list of evacuation centers:

Mendocino College, Dance Room at 1000 Hensley Creek Road, Ukiah

Mountain Vista Middle School, 5081 Konocti Road, Kelseyville

Kelseyville Elementary School, 5065 Konocti Road, Kelseyville

Kelseyville High School, 5480 Main Street, Kelseyville

Lower Lake High School, 9430 Lake Street, Low

Animal evacuation centers:

Redwood Riders Arena, 8300 East Road, Redwood Valley is accepting horses

Animal Care, 298 Plant Road, Ukiah is accepting small animals

Ribbon Fire

This fire is at Highway 74 and Ribbonwood Drive, near Pinyon in Riverside County. It’s now 205 acres and 95 percent contained. Some of the Cranston fire maps above also include the Ribbon fire. As of the morning of July 27, all evacuation warnings have been lifted.

River Fire (Mendocino Complex)

Monday 7/30 #RanchFire and #RiverFire. Managed as #MendocinoComplex. Perimeter determined by fire staff based on infrared data. Want map legend? Need help? Please click “Map tips” upper left corner. Open online map: https://t.co/yoL003BDgU #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/O8ZIPuSGOD — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) July 30, 2018

Per CAL FIRE: “Off Old River Road, near Mile Marker Post 7.9, Hopland (Mendocino County) is now 20,911 acres and 5% contained.”

As temperatures rise in #NorCal the #RiverFire starts to pick up again. We were on a hillside w/@CAL_FIRE when flames started moving our way. More on @CBSEveningNews tonight. #MendocinoComplexFire #Wildfires pic.twitter.com/tXuxsG8RQk — Mireya CBS (@cbsmireya) July 30, 2018

However, some repopulation efforts have begun:

Rock Fire

According to CAL FIRE: “Off Sandia Creek and Rock Mountain Drive, Fallbrook (San Diego County) is now 207 acres and 75% contained. Evacuations and road closures in place.” As of July 30 at 8:57 a.m., all evacuations h ave been lifted.

Roxie Fire

This fire is west of Willard Creek Road, 10 miles west of Susanville in Lassen County. It’s 167 acres and 90 percent contained.

Steele Fire

As of 10:30AM, #SteeleFire only 75% contained.135 acres burned. See how firefighters use one family's home as buffer to save neighborhood on @nbcbayarea at 11am. pic.twitter.com/l1xepQYYbV — Anser Hassan (@AnserHassan) July 30, 2018

According to CAL FIRE: “Off Arroyo Grande Drive and Steele Canyon Road, Capell (Napa County) is now 135 acres and 75% contained.” As of 9 a.m. July 30, evacuations remain in road closure areas, and all other evacuations have been lifted. Headlands Drive is closed from Westridge Drive South, including Woodhaven Court.

Taylor Creek Fire

Once considered part of the Garner Complex Fire, it’s now being managed separately, according to Inciweb. If you have not signed up for Josephine County Citizen’s Alert, Josephine County’s emergency notification system, you can sign up on line at www.rvem.org. It’s actually an Oregon fire, but is included on CAL FIRE’s listing.

Latest #TaylorCreekFire map. It's about a half-mile from Galice Road between Indian Mary and Taylor Creek Road. Story: https://t.co/P7yP9y94WG pic.twitter.com/z5ZxiBc65G — Zach Urness (@ZachsORoutdoors) July 30, 2018

It’s 24,965 acres in size. You can find the latest updates on the Josephine County Emergency Management Facebook page.

Thank you to everyone who is out at the #TaylorCreekFire helping my Dad save his house! — Bobby Three Sticks (@MPreston541) July 30, 2018

Level 3 evacuation levels include West Pickett Creek Road, Shan Creek Road, Limpy Creek Road (1230 Limpy Creek & above), Oak Flat Community on Illinois River Road, Taylor Creek Road near Galice Road (including 600 Taylor Creek Rd, 8599 Galice Rd, 8585 Galice Rd, 8529 Galice Rd, and 8519 Galice Rd), Pickett Creek Road and all secondary areas, all residences on Riverbanks Road between Shan Creek Road and Riverbanks Road at Lower River Road.

There are also Level 2 and Level 1 evacuation levels in place. (See the list here.)

The Red Cross evacuation shelter remains active at Grants Pass High School (830 NE 9th St, Grants Pass, OR 97526). The Fire Information Center can be reached at 541-474-5305 and is staffed from 8:00am to 8:00pm each day. An animal evacuation center is open at the Josephine County Fairgrounds Floral Building located at 1451 Fairgrounds Road, Grants Pass, OR.

Valley Fire

The Valley fire remains at 1,348 acres and 29 percent contained. It’s at the Valley of the Falls Dr. and Service Road 1S08. According to Inciweb, minimal to no growth is expected and very little fire spread is expected. However, hot and dry conditions have helped the fire stay active.

Whaleback Fire

7/30 Monday #WhalebackFire. 14,098 acres per analysis of infrared data by fire staff. Please read "Map tips" (link upper left corner) to see the legend and learn what the satellite hotspot data shows and does not show. Open online map: https://t.co/MvDmdsHqxC #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/B53ijBlWNL — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) July 30, 2018

This fire is now 14,098 and 20 percent contained. According to Inciweb at 10:45 a.m. July 30, the west flank of the fire is expected to continue spreading due to dry weather, and the fire might also spread south-west towards Antelope Mountain. But minimal fire growth is expected on the eastern flank.

The fire is located off Whaleback Mountain and Antelope Valley Road, west of Spaulding in Lassen County.

#WhalebackFire [update] west of Spaulding (Lassen County) is now 14,098 acres and 20% contained. Unified Command: CAL FIRE and the @USFSLassen. Evacuations and road closures in place. https://t.co/EjYd7ctCfo Video by: Lassen County Deputy Sheriff Association pic.twitter.com/pbQWu8vcpE — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 30, 2018

The following evacuations are in place as of the morning of July 30: “Spalding Tract is evacuated. Christie Campground and day use area, Merrill Campground, West Eagle Campground, Eagle Campground, Aspen Grove Campground, Gallatin Marina and Beach and Camp Ronald McDonald are closed to public use. Lake users should be aware that there are helicopters dipping water out of Eagle Lake.”

An evacuation center is set up at the Assembly of God church on Richmond Road in Susanville (530-257-5000.)

For updates on this fire, call (530) 252-6450.