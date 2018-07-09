Colorado Fire Maps: List of Fires Near Me Right Now [July 9]

Fires continue to be a problem in Colorado, with the Spring Fire and Lake Christine Fire being among the largest. Here are where all the current fires are located, along with maps and evacuation updates for Monday, July 9, 2018.

General Map of Colorado Fires

This map below is an interactive map of some of the bigger fires in Colorado right now, provided by the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention & Control (CDFPC) and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained.

The map above lists numerous active fires, which this article will describe in more detail in the next section.

List of Active Fires in Colorado as of July 9

416 Fire

This fire is 54,129 acres and 50 percent contained. It has remained around the same size over the last few days. The cause of this fire is unknown. It’s located in La Plata County, 13 miles north of Durango and has been burning since June 1. It’s burning in an area of inaccessible terrain and no homes have yet been evacuated. The fire is burning on the west side of State Highway 550 on private land in the San Juan National Forest, according to Inciweb. Rain in the area may also help with suppression efforts, but flash flood notices have now been issued for some pre-evacuation areas.

Adobe Fire

This fire is now 95 percent contained and no longer listed as active.

Burro Fire

This fire is 4,593 acres and is 40 percent contained. The cause is under investigation and the estimated containment date is currently August 1. It started on June 8 and is located about 14 miles south of Rico. Little movement or fire activity is expected in the near future.

Chedsey Fire

This fire is 75 percent contained and no longer listed as active.

Divide Fire

The #DivideFire, 23 miles north of Craig, is now mapped at 19,947 acres, 40% containment. For the latest information, check https://t.co/OaJogi85ol. Two structures were… https://t.co/ewXHxTP0fF — CO Wildfire Info (@COWildfireInfo) July 9, 2018

This fire is 19,955 acres and 80 percent contained. It’s located at 40.783 latitude, -107.836 longitude.

Wow! @ThorntonFire snapped this at the #DivideFire yesterday. Similar to what causes a dust devil or whirlwind … extreme differential heating from the fire creates instability and rising air … when extreme enough amazing phenomena like this can form. #COwx #4wx pic.twitter.com/hB6fNnkp7g — Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) July 7, 2018

Fawn Fire

This fire is 450 acres and 0 percent contained. It’s burning in a rugged, remote section of the Piceance Basin, about 30 miles southwest of Meeker, according to Inciweb. The location is at 39.746 latitude, -108.406 longitude. Additional growth is expected to the north.

High Chateau Fire

This fire is now 95 percent contained and no longer listed as active.

Lake Christine Fire

7/8 Sunday #LakeChristineFire, Colorado. Fire perimeter from July 7a.m. Map can display various data overlays. Open online map: https://t.co/upPuagcYxX Want map legend? Need help? Open the map then click "Map tips". #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/mQVxLajSMK — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) July 8, 2018

This fire is 5,916 acres and 31 percent contained (it was only 0 percent contained on Friday, so progress has been made on this fire.) Three homes have been destroyed by the fire. The fire is located one mile north of Basalt, Colorado. Minimal growth is expected in the next 24 hours.

The fire was caused by human activity when two people shot trace ammunition at the gun range despite local fire bans, CBS Denver reported. The ammunition sparked the fire and arrest warrants were issued for the people involved.

"We are making real good progress. In fact, we're going to release 200 people over the next few days for other fires where they are short of resources," operations sections chief Keith Brink said. #LakeChristineFire

30% contained, 5,916 acres burned. https://t.co/BqubdaRY30 pic.twitter.com/lccVOrnIl0 — Aspen Times (@TheAspenTimes) July 9, 2018

You can view a map of the Lake Christine fire here and a screenshot below. The map is not currently embeddable. Keep up with details via the Eagle County Sheriff Twitter account or Facebook. Or call 970-510-0705 with questions.

Unfortunately, the fire has left a lot of destruction in its wake.

Take a closer look at what evacuated residents in El Jebel returned home to after evacuations due to the #LakeChristineFire were lifted Sunday morning on today's #frontpage. https://t.co/LU6oZT1cE0 pic.twitter.com/hvuAMarHtl — Aspen Times (@TheAspenTimes) July 9, 2018

Spring Fire

The Spring Fire is now 107,627 acres and 70 percent contained. You can see a map of the Spring Fire above. Containment efforts have gone well, with a lot of progress made in recent days.

The fire is burning five miles east of Fort Garland and started last week. This is the third-largest fire in the state’s history. Some evacuations are starting to be lifted.

To stay updated on evacuations in Heurfano County, visit here. For updates on evacuations in Costilla County, visit here. You can also call 211 for current details about re-entry for evacuated areas.

If you’re unsure if your area is under evacuation or need more information, call 719-695-9573 between 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sugarloaf Fire

This fire was reported June 29 and is 1,270 acres and 20 percent contained. Total containment is expected by August 31. It’s located north of Loveland Pass and 13 miles southwest of Fraser in a remote Grand County area. According to Inciweb, the fire is not immediately threatening homes or businesses.

Tabeguache Fire

#Alert #UPDATE #TabeguacheFire

Tabeguache Fire Update

Location: 7 miles northeast of Nucla, CO

Start Date: July 5, 2018

Size: Approximately 500 acres

Percent Contained: 10%

Cause: Lightning pic.twitter.com/K4ok2IWg8q — GMUG National Forest (@GMUG_NF) July 9, 2018

This fire is 500 acres and 10 percent contained. It’s located seven miles northeast of Nucla.

I was informed that this has been named the #TabeguacheFire. Not sure on containment percentages as of yet. A good storm doused the area for a good while though! This was when storm first happened upon the fire and currently pic.twitter.com/TS7vy1Bupq — josh (@jz4467) July 8, 2018

Weston Pass Fire

7/7 Saturday #WestonPassFire, Park County CO. 13,019 acres per overnight infrared analysis by fire staff. Open online map: https://t.co/1ZLj7f0SJ7 Want map legend? Need help? Open the map then click "Map tips" upper left corner. #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/teqFWrIe4E — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) July 7, 2018

This fire started June 28 and is now 13,019 acres and is 52 percent contained. Officials are hoping to have it contained by July 29.

Another short video showing the burnt forest Sunday 7/8/18 in Park County along Hwy 285, south of Fairplay. #WestonPassFire . The Weston Pass Fire, 13,000 acres, started by lightning, over 50% contained. Thank you, firefighters! pic.twitter.com/4zC0eWSn0x — Roger & Teresa Moen (@themoens) July 9, 2018

It was started by lightning and is located 9 miles southwest of Fairplay, in a remote area of Park County. A wind shift to the east is expected to push fire activity farther into the wilderness, Inciweb reported. But dry thunderstorms with possible gusty wind may increase fire behavior. CR 22 is closed to traffic right now. Three structures have been lost in the fire.

South Park Recreation Center is offering free showers to evacuees, firefighters, and any volunteers helping fight the fire.

You can find more details about all the fires on Colorado’s Emergency Management page here.