WATCH: Cops’ Coin Toss Decides Arrest of Woman Caught Speeding

A cops’ coin flip sent a woman to jail. Now the Roswell, GA officers are suspended after bodycam video shows them giggling and using a coin-toss app to decide whether or not to arrest Sarah Webb who admits she was speeding.

A local news media investigative team uncovered the video and showed it to Webb who said she had “no idea” that was the method law enforcement used in deciding whether or not she’d get a speeding ticket or go to jail.

Webb was pulled over in April for driving nearly twice the limit; she was doing 80 on a rain-slicked roadway posted at 45 MPH, the report said. Roswell Police officers Courtney Brown and Kristee Wilson giggled when they decided that a coin toss would determine Webb’s fate; a ticket and release or an arrest on charges of reckless driving, WXIA reported.

On the video one officer, reported to be Wilson says, “A (arrest) head, R (release) tail,” and then Brown says “Okay” while giggling.

The coin app, which can be spinning and dropping, lands tails but they decide to arrest her anyway.

According to the report from Atlanta TV news station WXIA, charges against Webb were dropped.

The officers are being dubbed #CoinFlipCops.