Parking Garage Collapsed in Irving Near Dallas: 21 Cars Involved

A parking garage collapsed in Irving near Dallas, Texas, crushing at least 21 cars. After an initial search, officials are hopeful there aren’t any victims or people trapped inside, but they are conducting a second search to make sure. The cause of the collapse isn’t yet known.

The garage collapsed around 11:30 a.m., on the 4500 block of Fuller Drive , NBC DFW reported. Here is a map of where the parking garage that collapsed is located at 4545 Fuller Drive in Irving, Texas.

At least 21 vehicles are involved in the collapse, but officials are hopeful that no one was injured, said Irving Fire Department Assistant Chief J. Taylor. A primary search was clear of victims, but officials will conduct a secondary search soon.

Sources say it was the second story of the garage in Las Colinas that collapsed. A 40 foot by 40 foot section fell onto the first floor of the garage, Dallas News reported.

Firefighters are searching car-to-car for victims. The photo below shows the section of the garage that collapsed:

Helicopter footage shows what appears to be a large concrete section of the garage broken away, KXAN reported.

These photos were shared on Facebook by Bonnie Flores, who witnessed what happened.

She wrote: “The parking garage just fell in Irving! I heard a crash and looked up and saw the cars falling! Omg! I hope nobody was in there.”

This is a developing story.