Jennifer Suzanne Jones: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jennifer Suzanne Jones is a California teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a male student and giving him marijuana.

Jennifer Jones, 29, is but the latest in a string of female teachers to be accused of sexual misconduct with an underage student. You can see some other examples of recent cases later in this article. She taught at a charter school in King City, California, which is located in Monterey County.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Sheriff’s Department Says the Boy Was 16

King City teacher arrested on child sex charges https://t.co/PgYZDAuJlb pic.twitter.com/fZTVtjiNMi — KSBW Action News 8 (@ksbw) June 29, 2018

In a statement posted on Facebook, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office say it “was notified of a possible inappropriate relationship between a sixteen year old High School student and his teacher. We began an investigation into the allegations and contacted the victim in the case.”

According to the Sheriff’s Department, “We learned that the victim was a student at the Pinnacle Academy Charter School, Independent Studies program. This Pinnacle Academy Charter School is part of the South Monterey County Joint Union High School District.” The district is based in King City, California.

The teacher was identified as Jennifer Suzanne Jones, 07-28-1988, of King City, according to the Sheriff. Bail was set at $300,000.

Jennifer Jones’ Facebook page has been deleted.

2. The Sheriff’s Office Is Asking Any Additional Victims to Come Forward

In a statement on Twitter, the Monterey County Sheriff’s office wrote, “We encourage any additional victims to come forward. We will connect you to services; and your statements could strengthen this case.” The Sheriff’s Department has not said there are any other alleged victims, however.

Jones was “transported to the Monterey County Jail where she is in custody and her bail has been set at $300,000.00. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information regarding this case or Jennifer Jones call Detective Javier Galvan at 831-755-3811 or Detective Sergeant Bryan Hoskins at 831-755-3773.”

3. Marijuana Was Involved, Authorities Allege

The Sheriff’s Department is also alleging that Jones gave the student drugs.

“Our investigation revealed that the relationship began in November of 2017 and continued until June of 2018,” the sheriff alleged.

“The relationship was sexual in nature between Jones and the victim. We also learned that Jones provided the victim with Marijuana to consume on numerous occasions,” accuses the department.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division “served a search warrant at Jones’ residence in the 600 block of Heirloom Place, King City on 06-28-18. Jones was arrested without incident and evidence was found inside of her residence,” says the release, although it doesn’t reveal the nature of that evidence.

4. Authorities Say Jones No Longer Works for the School District

The Sheriff’s Department says the school district has been “extremely cooperative.”

“The South Monterey County Joint Unified High School District was notified and has been extremely cooperative with the Sheriff’s Office in this case. As of June of 2018, Jennifer Jones is no longer an employee of the South Monterey County Joint Union High School District,” says the Sheriff’s release.

“At this time in our investigation it is believed that none of the sexual activity occurred on school property. It is unknown at this time if there are any other victims of Jennifer Jones.”

5. Multiple Female Teachers in the United States Have Ended Up in Trouble With the Law for Alleged Sex Offenses

Female teachers or educational professionals ending up in mugshots has become a too common phenomenon over the past few years. Kayla Sprinkles was one of the latest. Haley Reed, a high school choir director, was accused in the rape of a student. Miranda Pauley, a former biology teacher, was accused of taking indecent liberties with a minor.

Cassandra White, an English teacher in Oklahoma, was even accused of taking out a marriage license with a teenage boy. Hunter Day, an Oklahoma teacher, was accused of sending nude photos to a student. Among other recent cases: Loryn Barclay, a former substitute teacher at a Missouri High School, was accused of having sexual contact multiple times with a 17-year-old boy. Shawnetta Reece, a gym teacher from Georgia, was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old boy.

Tracy Miller, a West Virginia teacher, was accused of sending nude photos to students. Nataly Lopez, a 27-year-old former substitute teacher at a middle school in New Jersey, was accused of having sexual contact with a student. Lindsey Jarvis, a 27-year-old middle school teacher’s aide, was accused of the rape and sodomy of a student who was under the age of 16. Jarvis was arrested in Fayette County, Kentucky, on June 16. Then there’s Laura Ramos. She is a 31-year-old Connecticut high school teacher who is accused of having sex with a special education student. And there’s Tiffany Geliga.