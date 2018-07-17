Jessica Collins Accused of Biting Off & Swallowing Friend’s Nose

Jessica Collins is accused of biting off and swallowing a chunk of her friend’s nose during a drunken brawl. According to documents in the case via the Smoking Gun, Collins is facing an assault charge for attacking her female friend. Collins, 41, was taken into custody on July 12 in Spring, Texas, a suburb of Houston. The suspect is a resident of another Houston suburb, Conroe.

The docs in the case say that Collins had been out partying with a friend and the victim, 28. The victim is a neighbor of Collins’ friend. The trio were out partying at a bar in Spring. When the three went back to the victim’s home, Collins allegedly told the victim that she wanted booze and cigarettes. The victim asked Collins to leave her house. Authorities say this led to Collins attacking the woman, pulling her hair and dragging her to the floor. the documents say that Collins then bit a part of the victim’s nose. Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman told the Houston Chronicle, “On Thursday, a group of women including Collins went to a bar where they indulged in alcoholic beverages and went back to one of the women’s house upon leaving the bar. Two of the women began to fight and Collins allegedly bit the nose of the other woman.”

Here's the accused attacker. Her name is Jessica Collins. She's charged with assault. #abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/qnVSOywFy3 — Tom Abrahams (@TomAbrahams13) July 16, 2018

The victim told KTRK in Houston that she couldn’t fight off Collins. She said, “All I could remember was the taste of blood in my mouth… I don’t have a nose. I’m 28 years old and I don’t have a nose anymore.” The documents in the case say that Collins is accused of “biting Complainant with her mouth.” The KTRK report refers to the victim as “Tatiana,” a wife and mother. She told the station that she is afraid to leave her bedroom, saying, “It’s where I feel safe.”

A Go Fund Me page has been set up for the victim by one of her friends. At the time of writing the page has raised over $3,000 of a $12,000 goal. The page is aiming to raise money for reconstructive plastic surgery within two weeks. The page says that if the surgery is not done within that time frame, the surgery becomes more complicated. According to the page, the victim was “attacked by a mentally unstable person last week.” The victim does not have medical insurance, the page says that the doctor involved is requiring payment up front.

Collins has posted $1000 bond and been released. She is forbidden from having any contact with the victim. The ABC Houston report notes that Collins is a divorced mother of three.

On her Facebook page, Collins says she works at a Michael’s arts and crafts show. In addition, Collins studied therapeutic massage at the Christian Association. School of Massage Therapy. Collins is from Kinder, Louisiana, and is a graduate of Kinder High School.

Online records show that in January 2012, Collins was arrested and accused of possession of controlled substance and driving while intoxicated.