LISTEN: Jocelyn Savage Family Attorney’s Response to R Kelly Song “Admit”

Jocelyn Savage’s attorney has given a full statement on R Kelly’s song ‘Admit’. The statement, which is recorded in the video below, reads:

“It seems as though Mr. Kelly is trying to conflate issues and his shift from the focus that started this whole thing. My clients released the YouTube video that detailed how Mr. Kelly became involved with their daughter, and at no point did her father drop her off in any concert…they were contacted by a cameraman for Mr. Kelly at their Atlanta boutique, who merely wanted to further her career and her sister’s career, and that handler provided contact with Mr. Kelly’s manager, and it was decided that they would be provided flights to a concert in California, at which point the Savages and their mother went to the concert and met Mr. Kelly.”

This is a breaking news post.