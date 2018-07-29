Rep. John Lewis Recovering After Hospital Visit

Congressman John Lewis is recovering after being rushed to the hospital Saturday, July 28. He was flying to Atlanta and became sick on the plane. Local Atlanta TV station WSB-TV reported that Lewis had been expected at an event in Atlanta Saturday night but never arrived.

Rep. John Lewis’ office released a statement reassuring constituents that the congressman is recovering. The statement read, “Rep. John Lewis is in the hospital tonight for routine observation. He’s resting comfortably and expects to be released tomorrow.”

Rep. John Lewis represents Georgia’s fifth district. He has been serving in Congress since 1987 and is the dean of the Georgia congressional delegation. Lewis is 78 years old.