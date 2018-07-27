Kate Lohan, Lindsay’s Stepmom: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kate Lohan was arrested in Boca Raton, Florida in the early morning hours and charged with battery according to police records.

Wife of Michael Lohan and step-mom of Lindsay Lohan, Kate Lohan was being held in the Palm Beach County jail as of Friday morning.

This is not the first time Lohan, 35, has been arrested or had a run-in with law enforcement.

Lohan went on a violent racist rant last summer, threatened to kill police and was taken into custody under Florida’s Baker Act.

Police said they were taking her in because she wanted to “kill us and other people.” In the video, Lohan called the African-American police officer a “monkey” and another a “dyke.” She self-describes as a white supremacist.

This is a developing story.