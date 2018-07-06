Mark Coleman: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mark Coleman is a former UFC world champion. He is also the latest in a series of people to come forward and claim that Ohio Representative Jim Jordan was aware of the alleged sexual abuse at Ohio State University.So far, five former members of Ohio State’s wrestling team have claimed that OSU’s team doctor, Richard Strauss, inappropriately touched members of the wrestling team.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal this week, Coleman said that Jordan was aware of what Dr. Strauss was doing. “There’s no way unless he’s got dementia or something that he’s got no recollection of what was going on at Ohio State,” Mr. Coleman said of Mr. Jordan in an interview with the Wall Street Journal this week. Coleman told WSJ that he and Jordan roomed together on several wrestling trips. Mr. Coleman said, “I have nothing but respect for this man, I love this man, but he knew as far as I’m concerned.”

Coleman did not say anything about experiencing abuse himself.

For his part, Jordan has denied that he knew anything about any possible sexual abuse taking place. “If there was abuse, we want justice done. There’s no room for this kind of behavior,” he said this week. President Trump said that he believes “100 percent” that Jordan didn’t know about any wrongdoing.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Coleman Only Wrestled for OSU For 1 Year — But He Scored 50 Wins for the Buckeyes That Year

Coleman started out his college career at the University of Miami. But he was eager to transfer to Ohio State because he admired the team’s head coach, Russ Hellickson, who had won a silver medal at the 1976 Olympics. So in 1987, Coleman transferred to OSU. He only started for OSU for one year, but in that one year he had a record 50 wins for the team.

Jim Jordan worked at the university from 1986-94. Dr. Richard Strauss worked as team physician, student services doctor, faculty member and professor emeritus from 1978-98.

2. Coleman Was An Olympic Wrestler and UFC World Champion

Coleman competed in heavyweight and freestyle wrestling in the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. He was ranked 7th and didn’t take home a medal.

Coleman went on to have a very successful career as a UFC fighter, under the name of “The Hammer.” In 2008, he was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. As a fighter, Coleman pioneered the “ground and pound” technique, which involves dragging your opponent to the floor and hitting them with fists, hammerfists, and elbows.

3. Mike DiSabato, Who Has Also Come Forward About Alleged Abuses at OSU, Was Once Mark Coleman’s Manager

Coleman and DiSabato were both on the wrestling team at OSU.

Later on, when Coleman was a UFC fighter and DiSabato was running an athletic merchandising business, the two men worked together. Coleman endorsed DiSabato’s merchandise at least once, wearing a camouflage t-shirt made by DiSabato’s business during a fight in Dublin.

And DiSabato also acted as Coleman’s manager for at least a while. In 2009, DiSabato got mixed press when he loudly attacked one of Coleman’s rivals, Tito Ortiz. DiSabato, known for his combative style, made inflammatory comments about Ortiz’s wife and said Ortiz might have given Coleman “swine flu.”

4. Coleman Has Been Criticized for Letting His Daughters Into the Ring

Coleman has two daughters. In 2006, Coleman faced off against the Russian MMA heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko. Coleman lost and was badly beaten up. His young daughters had been watching the fight. After the fight, Coleman let his daughters come into the ring and hug their father.

Coleman was widely criticized for potentially traumatizing his young daughters. He was badly beaten up, and many of his fans thought that his daughters would be scarred by seeing their father in such bad shape. But his daughter Morgan has told the press that she doesn’t blame her father at all. She said, “it was just kind of a moment from being thrown in so fast. Everyone thinks it’s his fault, but I would have found out about it sooner or later. So, it’s honestly not his fault at all. It was honestly the time of my life because it was so fun out there. So I honestly don’t regret that at all.”

5. Coleman Has Struggled With Medical Bills And Relied on a GoFundMe Campaign to Pay For His Second Hip Replacement

In 2015, Coleman was unemployed and in dire straits. The one-time champion had just had his second hip replacement surgery, and he developed an infection in his hip. He had no way of paying for his medical insurance.

Coleman’s longtime training partner, UFC great Wes Sims, started a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for Coleman’s medical bills.

“It’s humbling,” Coleman told MMAJunkie. “I guess people do care.”

The campaign eventually raised more than $40,000, and Coleman said he was almost speechless with gratitude. “The emotions got way too much for me,” Coleman said. “I really couldn’t get through interviews. I’m trying to pull it together and accept what’s going on and stay positive. Yeah, when I started seeing that it just really overwhelmed me and just – ‘grateful’ is not a good word. Just amazed.

Coleman made a good recovery after his hip surgery and said he couldn’t have done it without his girlfriend, who nursed him back to health. “It’s time consuming and she’s a very busy lady. I can’t thank her enough. Otherwise I’d probably be in, I don’t know what you want to call it – an old folks’ home or somewhere getting these treatments. But she’s a blessing and amazing, and I’m grateful to her.”