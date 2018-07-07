New Mexico Fire Maps: List of Fires Near Me Right Now

New Mexico has a number of active wildfires right now, although they may not be as intense as the news you’re hearing out of California and Colorado. Here is the latest information about the fires in New Mexico.

To see current, interactive maps of New Mexico fires, there are a few places you can go. First, NMWAtch offers an interactive map with detailed information about current fires. Here’s a screenshot of the map as it currently stands, but you can view the interactive map and zoom into individual fires here.

You can also visit an interactive map provided by GEOMAC here. The map looks like this, and you can zoom into current fires to learn more about them.

Here’s a closer look at what’s happening with the major fires in New Mexico right now, according to GEOMAC and NMWatch.

Blanco Fire

This fire near the border of Harding County, near San Miguel, is 2,100 acres and 100 percent contained, although it’s listed on a map as active. It was caused by lightning.

Buzzard Fire

This fire in Catron County is the largest, at 50,296 acres. But it’s 90 percent contained. It was caused by an illegal abandoned campfire. It’s located in the Gila National Forest, 10 miles east of Reserve.

Emily Fire

This fire is 1,010 acres. It was caused by lighting and currently has 0 percent containment. It’s located north of Las Vegas on Turkey Mountains. No evacuations have been issued. It’s 25 miles north of Las Vegas.

Morris Creek Fire

This fire near the border of Colfax County is 1,606 acres and 46 percent contained. It was caused by lighting. It’s located 15 miles west of Miami, New Mexico, in Colfax County. Rain showers have helped slow the fire.

Organ Fire

This fire near Las Cruces is 4,727 acres and 25 percent contained. It was caused by a vehicle fire.

Owl Fire

This fire, four miles northeast of Saddle, is 4,018 acres and containment isn’t known. It was caused by lightning. The fire is south of Aspen Mountain near Flying T Trail. It’s in Gila National Forest.

According to Inciweb, the following areas are closed: “Starting at the junction of Forest Road 209 and US Highway 180 following US Highway 180 South to County Road 13. Heading west to Forest Road 209. North along Forest Road 209 to Forest Road 4. West along Forest Road 4 to Forest Road 4E. North along Forest Road 4E to Forest Trail 126 Frieborn Canyon. North along Forest Trail 126 to north side of section 5 Township 7S 21W. Following the north end of Section five and section 6 to Forest Road 900B. East along Forest Road 900B to Forest Road 900. Continuing east along Forest Road 900 to Forest Road 209. North along Forest Road 209 back to US Highway 180.”

It’s a bit smoky, overcast and hazy in Silver City. Wind is from the south, not #OwlFire. https://t.co/HqsRfS44vL — GilaNF (@GilaNForest) July 4, 2018

Inciweb also notes that US Highway 180 and County Road 13 to Pueblo Park Campground are open and accessible to the public. But roads and trail interior are closed.

San Antonio Fire

This fire in the Valles Calder National Preserve is 416 acres and 85 percent contained. It was caused by lightning, and is 18 miles northwest of Los Alamos.

Sardinas Canyon Fire

This fire near the border of Taos County is 2,337 acres and 20 percent contained. The fire was caused by human activity. It started 18 miles southeast of Taos, New Mexico. Heavy rains are helping keep the fire from spreading. The Carson National Forest is closed, and public access to the forest is prohibited. Exceptions, according to Inciweb, are “the Jicarilla Ranger District, Eagle Rock Lake and Mallette Park on the Questa Ranger District will remain open during daylight hours.” For additional closures, see the Carson National Forest webpage.

Sardinas Canyon Fire PIO Map- July 4 https://t.co/K0OgLMQxKu pic.twitter.com/ssbOgvedwC — NM Fire Info (@NMFireInfo) July 4, 2018

Sardinas Canyon Fire – July 5, 2018 Update https://t.co/8y2fxz2fYe pic.twitter.com/NA58tpoAxY — NM Fire Info (@NMFireInfo) July 5, 2018

Willow Fire

This fire is 600 acres and 0 percent contained. It’s six miles east of Mogollon. It was caused by lightning.