Michael Chesna: A Tribute to the Fallen Officer

Michael Chesna

Facebook/WPD Weymouth Police Department Offcier Michael Chesna was shot and killed Sunday morning while trying to stop a burglary.

Weymouth Police Officer Michael Chesna was shot and killed Sunday morning after the officer saw suspect Emmanuel Lopes attempting to vandalize or break into a home, according to authorities. Lopes allegedly attacked Chesna with a rock and then wrested the officer’s firearm, and shot him several times. A woman was also shot and killed inside her home as bullets flew through her window.

Mike Chesna, 42, was an Iraq and Afghanistan war veteran. Sworn in 2012, Chesna was a Weymouth native.

The streets near the incident were filled with officers all morning from Weymouth and Quincy police departments and Massachusetts State Police as well as investigators from the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Lopes, 20, of Weymouth and Brockton, MA, was taken into custody and reports are he’s being charged with two counts of murder. He’s hospitalized with unknown injuries and is set to be arraigned Monday.

Chesna became a police officer in his hometown six years ago after serving combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“I have a job to do, and my job is no different than if my classmate was a dentist,” Chesna said when he took his oath in December of 2012. “If that is what your job is, you do it.”

Chesna, a 1994 Weymouth High School graduate, said he always wanted to become a police officer while growing up in Weymouth.

“I’m familiar with the town, and it’s a nice town,” Chesna said at the time.

Monday would have been his six year anniversary with the department.

Chesna served in the US Army from November of 2006 until June of 2011. Stationed in Ft Drum New York, Chesna did combat tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan. Now 42, Chesna was sworn in as a Weymouth Police Officer in 2012. He was the married father of two young children.

His wife is Cindy (Doran) Chesna. Her Facebook features hundreds of photographs of her husband and children from their births to a trip to Disney World less than a month ago.

Family member Kristen Riley Chesna updated her Facebook page with the following image.

Thoughts and prayers began pouring in for the Weymouth Police Officer and soon, hundreds of law enforcement officers from nearby communities began arriving en masse to the hospital awaiting word on his condition.

Officials announced he was dead at a 1:30 p.m. press conference.

2 Comments

The way that the ‘legal system’ in this country works is that the wheels have now been set in motion to eventually release this individual Emmanuel Lopes back onto the public. (If he is found to be innocent, then that of course would be proper.)

