Michael Chesna: A Tribute to the Fallen Officer

Weymouth Police Officer Michael Chesna was shot and killed Sunday morning after the officer saw suspect Emmanuel Lopes attempting to vandalize or break into a home, according to authorities. Lopes allegedly attacked Chesna with a rock and then wrested the officer’s firearm, and shot him several times. A woman was also shot and killed inside her home as bullets flew through her window.

Mike Chesna, 42, was an Iraq and Afghanistan war veteran. Sworn in 2012, Chesna was a Weymouth native.

Weymouth police officer Michael Chesna, 42, killed in the line duty. A procession leads his body from South Shore Hospital. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/cG1k38NkLT — Nicole Estaphan (@NEstaphan) July 15, 2018

The streets near the incident were filled with officers all morning from Weymouth and Quincy police departments and Massachusetts State Police as well as investigators from the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Lopes, 20, of Weymouth and Brockton, MA, was taken into custody and reports are he’s being charged with two counts of murder. He’s hospitalized with unknown injuries and is set to be arraigned Monday.

More details from Asst DA: Officer Chesna saw suspect allegedly vandalizing a home, he approached, suspect smashed him in head w/ a rock, took his gun, shot him in head. Suspect then shot & killed woman in her home. Emmanuel Lopes faces 2 counts of murder. #WCVB — Josh Brogadir (@JoshBrogadirTV) July 15, 2018

Chesna became a police officer in his hometown six years ago after serving combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.



“I have a job to do, and my job is no different than if my classmate was a dentist,” Chesna said when he took his oath in December of 2012. “If that is what your job is, you do it.”

Weymouth firefighters placing black bunting in memory of police Officer Michael Chesna at WPD Headquarters. #WCVB pic.twitter.com/Ya9Hn38c6B — Josh Brogadir (@JoshBrogadirTV) July 15, 2018

Chesna, a 1994 Weymouth High School graduate, said he always wanted to become a police officer while growing up in Weymouth.

It’s so heartbreaking to report on any officer that loses his life while protecting his community. This one is especially emotional. All my thoughts are with Officer Chesna’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/qa6GGiWbc1 — Cassy Arsenault (@CassyArsenault) July 15, 2018

“I’m familiar with the town, and it’s a nice town,” Chesna said at the time.

Monday would have been his six year anniversary with the department.

Chesna served in the US Army from November of 2006 until June of 2011. Stationed in Ft Drum New York, Chesna did combat tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan. Now 42, Chesna was sworn in as a Weymouth Police Officer in 2012. He was the married father of two young children.

His wife is Cindy (Doran) Chesna. Her Facebook features hundreds of photographs of her husband and children from their births to a trip to Disney World less than a month ago.

Family member Kristen Riley Chesna updated her Facebook page with the following image.

Thoughts and prayers began pouring in for the Weymouth Police Officer and soon, hundreds of law enforcement officers from nearby communities began arriving en masse to the hospital awaiting word on his condition.

Officials announced he was dead at a 1:30 p.m. press conference.

RIGHT NOW: Procession about to begin for Weymouth officer from South Shore hospital after he was shot this morning @boston25 pic.twitter.com/NzGTTeSICD — Litsa Pappas (@LitsaPappas) July 15, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers are with @WeymouthPD. A Brother officer was shot in the line of duty. We are praying for him, his family and our brother & sisters of Weymouth PD. — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) July 15, 2018

We are praying for the @WeymouthPD officer shot and injured in the line of duty this morning. Our thoughts are with him, his family, and all the officers of the Weymouth Police Department. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) July 15, 2018

Please take a moment to say a prayer for the @WeymouthPD officer shot in the line of duty this morning & for all the officers of WPD. @ChiefSolomon & the men & women of #Methuen PD are thinking of you #ThinBlueLine via @OffLicata — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) July 15, 2018