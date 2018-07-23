Reese Fallon: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Reese Fallon, an 18-year-old woman who planned to study nursing, was named as the adult victim who died when a gunman went on a shooting rampage through Toronto’s popular Greektown neighborhood.

The city of Toronto is devastated after the 29-year-old gunman wearing all black opened fire along the city’s popular Greektown restaurant strip late Sunday night, killing two and injuring 13 more.

The two victims were confirmed as an 18-year-old Fallon and a 10-year-old girl. Both are Canadian; Reese Fallon is from Toronto and the girl is from the greater Toronto area. The gunman, who is from Toronto, has not yet been identified.

The shooter reportedly fired indiscriminately into businesses, shot a child, and left a line of bodies strewn over a large area in Greektown. A video surfaced that appears to show the shooter, wearing a cap and carrying a bag, walking down a sidewalk when he suddenly starts opening fire.

#TorontoShooting: Toronto police say 9 people shot and shooter is dead in city's #Greektown. WATCH THE FIRST VIDEO pic.twitter.com/vY3eHlONLY — APN NEWS (@apnnewsindia) July 23, 2018

Toronto had already been struggling with rising gun violence when the incident unfolded, leaving the country shocked and traumatized.

Here’s what you need to know about the victims:

1. Reese Fallon Was a Recent High School Graduate Who Wanted to Be a Nurse

According to CP24, Reese Fallon was “a recent high school graduate from Toronto’s Malvern Collegiate Institute, and planned to study nursing at McMaster University.”

Toronto District School Board released a statement saying Fallon had just graduated from Malvern Collegiate Institute.

“We are heartbroken to learn that a recent graduate of the TDSB was among those who tragically passed away as a result of last night’s violence on Danforth,” read the statement. “An engaging student, Reese Fallon graduated from Malvern CI just last month and was highly regarded by staff and loved by her friends.”

Director of Education John Malloy says the school will be open on Tuesday and supports will be made available to any students who need them. The flags at Malvern CI and all TDSB administrative buildings will also be lowered to half-mast.

A sad day for Malvern CI and the TDSB. Read a statement from Director of Education John Malloy: pic.twitter.com/tOUvUel0Fw — Toronto DSB (@tdsb) July 23, 2018

Fallon, of Toronto, was confirmed Monday as the 18-year-old woman who was shot and killed during the rampage.

Andrew Mantzios, a witness, described the shooter as having “this horrible expression on his face” as he fired, seemingly randomly, into the crowd. “And then a lady tried to run and she fell down,” he told Globe and Mail. “He turned around and shot her point blank, two or three times.”

Mantzious told Globe and mail that the woman was “executed” and added that people were “falling all over the place – maybe seven, eight, nine of them.” The shooting broke out around 10 p.m.

“Paramedics tell CityNews the scene encompasses several blocks and a number of victims have sustained significant injuries. Six victims have been transported to trauma centres, 1 to a pediatric trauma centre and two to local hospitals while an unconfirmed number of people are being treated at the scene,” City News Toronto reports.

2. A 10-Year-Old Was the Second Victim Who Was Shot Down in Cold Blood

PHOTOS: Numerous people shot along Danforth Av in #Toronto's Greektown. Reports of at least 10 victims including children. Patients are spread across several blocks in the area. Mass casualty response from @TorontoMedics @Toronto_Fire. pic.twitter.com/UK8lUHUP5l — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) July 23, 2018

After the chaos settled and police could get an idea of the carnage the gunman left behind, Toronto PD confirmed that “14 victims were shot with a handgun. 1 female adult has died. 1 young girl in critical condition. Suspect is dead (not included in 14 victim total).” However, they later added another victim, bringing the total to 15.

News broke of the child’s death Monday afternoon. She is from the Greater Toronto area.

Jeremy Cohn, a digital journalist with Global News Toronto, wrote that all of the victims “are spread across many blocks.”

Toronto Mayor John Tory said he was “outraged that someone has unleashed such a terrible attack on our city and people innocently enjoying a Sunday evening.”

“We have a gun problem in that guns are readily available to too many people,” Tory said. “The police are doing their best, but they’re operating under extraordinarily difficult circumstances to deal with these guns. And we’ll see what they conclude from this case, but it’s evidence of a gun problem, clearly.”

3. Toronto Police Confirmed 15 Victims & Haven’t Ruled Out Terrorism As a Potential Motive

#UODATE @TPSOperations Chief Mark Saunders says 1 female dead, little girl in critical, shooter dead. Detonation was precaution. #Danforthshooting pic.twitter.com/2vxlG8zJT3 — Jamie Mauracher (@JamieMauracher) July 23, 2018

Police stated that it is too early to determine whether the shooting was an act of terrorism, but they “haven’t ruled it out.”

“I’m keeping everything open. Looking at every single possible motive for this; when you have this many people struck by gunfire, it’s a grave concern,” said Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders. “I certainly want to find out exactly what it is, so I am not closing any doors or any chapters on this. I certainly don’t want to speculate… I don’t know why he did what he did, and he won’t be able to tell us because he is deceased.”

The horrific shooting comes only a few months after a van plowed into pedestrians on a Toronto street in April, killing ten people and injuring more than a dozen others. It is believed that the suspect in that massacre, Alek Minassian, 25, was motivated by “misogynistic beliefs.” Most of the victims killed in the van attack were women, according to the Cut.

4. Witnesses Watched Helplessly As The Gunman Seemingly Randomly Shot into Crowds of Bystanders & Groups of People Sitting at Restaurants

BREAKING: Multiple people shot on Danforth Av in Greektown. Victims are spread across many blocks. pic.twitter.com/PvobE1so81 — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) July 23, 2018

City News Toronto wrote on Twitter that the crime scene “encompasses a large area and a number of victims have suffered significant injuries.” The mass shooting occurred in the area of Danforth and Logan Avenues.

A police news release says “a man was walking along the street on Danforth Avenue when he began shooting at groups of people several times.”

“He was probably no taller than me, wearing a black baseball cap, dark clothes. He had light skin. I think he had short facial hair. That’s all I could make out,” Young said, adding that the suspect appeared to have a pistol or handgun.

Some witnesses heard as many as 25 shots, by one account. Jessica Young, an employee at Second Cup, a restaurant near the scene of the incident, said she saw the alleged attacker: “I look to my side and see the shooter through the window. He sees me, or he sees my co-worker or someone, and points the gun and shoots through the window.”

5. The Gunman Was Found Dead in an Alley & Police Aren’t Sure If He Took His Own Life or Died In An Exchange of Fire

Instagram video captures gunman opening fire in Toronto Greektown shooting https://t.co/OCYkEleGFW pic.twitter.com/gfTdoazdjA — Ottawa Citizen (@OttawaCitizen) July 23, 2018

Saunders said it appears that the shooter died from gunshot wounds, but police were still trying to figure out whether the wound was self-inflicted. He said there was an “exchange of gunfire,” with police officers.

As of Monday morning, the identity of the shooting suspect has not yet been released, though police have stated that he was 29 years old, according to the Cut. He was reportedly found dead in an alley after a shoot-out with police on Sunday night. Toronto police have confirmed that the shooter used a handgun.

CP24 reported that a “suspicious device” was also found but didn’t clarify what it was. Authorities detonated it, the news site reported. Other news sites called this a suspicious package, and it might have been detonated merely as a precaution.

Toronto has been struggling with an uptick in gun violence. “Deaths from gun violence has jumped 53 percent to 26 so far in 2018 from the same period last year, police data last week showed, with the number of shootings rising 13 percent,” reported Reuters.