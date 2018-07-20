Report: Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr’s Girlfriend, Will Quit Fox News

Reports on social media say that Kimberly Guilfoyle, who has been dating Donald Trump Jr, is getting ready to leave Fox News. Gabriel Sherman, of NBC News, first reported the rumor this morning, citing “3 sources” who he said had been “briefed on the matter.”

Earlier this week, Guilfoyle told the Bay Area News Group that she had had “conversations” with the White House about joining the White House communications team. But Fox News quickly issued a statement saying that Guilfoyle is under a “long term contract” with the network.

Guilfoyle currently co-hosts The Five on Fox News. Last month, Guilfoyle spoke publicly about her relationship with Donald Trump Jr. She has dropped hints that she expects Donald Jr. to have a bright political future one day — and she even hinted that she imagines herself as his wife.

Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Here’s what you need to know.

Guilfyole Says She Is Talking to the Trump Administration About Becoming the Next White House Press Secretary

FNC's Guilfoyle on Trump-Putin Summit: What a 'Strong,' 'Fearless' President Does | Breitbart https://t.co/AR7x3tNejO via @BreitbartNews — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) July 17, 2018

In a sit-down with Bay area reporters on Monday, Guilfyole said that “a number of people” in the White House have raised the possibility of her becoming the next White House press secretary. She said other roles White House communication roles had also been discussed.

Guilfoyle said, “I’m a patriot, and it would be an honor to serve the country. I think it’d be a fascinating job. It’s a challenging job, and you need someone really determined and focused, a great communicator in there with deep knowledge to be able to handle that position.”

Guilfoyle was considered for press secretary during Trump’s political transition, but ultimately Sean Spicer was chosen for the job.

Guilfoyle Has Already Been Married Twice. Now She’s Gushing About Donald Trump Jr’s Manly Qualities

Great time in Monaco 🇲🇨 last weekend with @donaldjtrumpjr for our friend’s birthday 🎂 pic.twitter.com/C1FBonJdTN — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) July 17, 2018

Guilfoyle has been married twice before — to former San Francisco mayor Gavin Newsom and to businessman Eric Villency. Now, the 49 year old Fox News co-host is hinting that she wants Donald Trump Jr. to be husband number three.

She said she “finally got it right” with Donald Trump Jr.

Guilfoyle appeared on Breitbart News and gushed about Trump Jr. She told host Alex Marlow that Trump Jr is “an incredible outdoorsman” and “the best I’ve ever shot with.” She added, “He knows everything about weapons, which I admire, because I’m a big Second Amendment supporter,” Guilfoyle said, adding that, as a prosecutor she would go out shooting with SWAT officers and “military guys.”

Trump Jr. split from his wife, Vanessa, in March. He and Guilfoyle have been dating publicly since May.

Guilfoyle Called Trump Jr An “Up and Coming” Political Figure With a “Compelling Political Mind”

Great day in Paris with @donaldjtrumpjr at the Louvre and the Eiffel Tower on the way to our friend’s 50th birthday party. It’s going to be a blast!!! 🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷 #paris #france #birthday pic.twitter.com/qjRTtfgXYg — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) July 11, 2018

Guilfoyle raved to Breitbart Radio about Trump Jr’s political gifts. She said the 40 year old Donald Jr “has a compelling political voice, he is incredibly bright. I have seen him at these different rallies.” Guilfoyle called Trump Jr an “up and coming” political figure.

The Fox News co-host talked at length about her own working class upbringing, explaining that she worked her way through college and law school. But she said that, even though Donald Trump Jr was born into the upper class, he is not at all “entitled.” She said that he — and his siblings — are “hardworking” and “the real deal.”