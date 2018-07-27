WATCH: NYC Woman Calls African-American Man a ‘Monkey’ & Spits at Him

New York. We found the bigot Aaron Schlossberg together. Now we need her name. Not only did she call this Black Man a monkey, she spit right in his face. That’s criminal assault. This is in SoHo at the Paris Baguette. Let’s do this. What’s her name? pic.twitter.com/GB8Kwayt9j — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) July 27, 2018

Shaun King tweeted a video and call to action for people to help identify a woman seen in a video calling a African-American man a “monkey” and then, in an expletive laden rant, tells him to stop filming her and then spits in his face.

She’s being dubbed #SalivaSally on Twitter and Instagram.

“We found the bigot Aaron Schlossberg together,” King says referring to the New York City lawyer who launched a racist rant at employees in a Manhattan restaurant because they were taking orders in Spanish. After King posted the Schlossberg video, followers and others on social media identified Schlossberg.

Who this this bigot in Midtown Manhattan? What's his name? Please share this. Here he is harassing & insulting two women for speaking Spanish…TO EACH OTHER in the middle of Manhattan. Trump has empowered ugly white people like this to say whatever they feel like saying. pic.twitter.com/WbHlet6H7c — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) May 16, 2018

“Now we need her name,” King tweeted late Friday afternoon.

“Not only did she call this Black Man a monkey, she spit right in his face,” King wrote, adding that spitting at a person is “criminal assault.”

King identifies the eatery where the video was taken as being in the tony SoHo neighborhood of lower Manhattan. SoHo standing for south of Houston Street.

King says the restaurant is called the Paris Baguette.

“Let’s do this,” King tweeted. “What’s her name?”

In the Schlossberg video, the lawyer who advertised he speaks Spanish, tells a staffer at the Fresh Kitchen employees should speak English. “…every person I listened to, he spoke it, he spoke it, she’s speaking it, it’s America. Your staff should be speaking English, not Spanish.” People in the restaurant were not having it and told Schlossberg so and as he starts to leave the restaurant, he said, “My guess is they are not documented. So my next call is to ICE to have each one of them kicked out of my country. If they have the balls to come here and live off of my money, I pay for their welfare, I pay for their ability to live here. The least they can do is speak English. If you intend on running a place in Midtown Manhattan your staff should be speaking English, not Spanish.”

And while holding up his phone and gesturing as if he’s about to make a call said, “Honey, I’m calling ICE.”

Once Schlossberg was identified and outed for his racist behavior, he hid from the public. But the public found him. Again. And again.

The lawyer who threatened to call immigration enforcement on workers at a Manhattan cafe earlier this week sprinted away from an NBC News reporter earlier today https://t.co/BCsW1WSWDG pic.twitter.com/rb5A6XZBXF — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) May 17, 2018

I fixed the audio of Aaron Schlossberg running around NYC. pic.twitter.com/Ej8GTuY7Nk — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) May 18, 2018

And then a mariachi band showed up at his building.

I. LOVE. THIS. ❤ Happening outside Aaron Schlossberg's building.pic.twitter.com/XwlMhdufk9 — The Hummingbird 🐦 (@SaysHummingbird) May 19, 2018

