Sarah Lindsay Lewis: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

An ex-teacher convicted in 2017 for having sex with an underage student has been arrested again. Sarah Lindsay Lewis is accused of selling methamphetamine out of her car. According to Utah Adult Probation and Parole, she was arrested by members of the Major Crimes Task Force on July 2nd. A few days later, she was ordered to spend three days at the Utah County Jail on a probation violation.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Sarah Lewis Spent 3 Days in Jail, But Not Specifically for the Drug Arrest

Former Utah teacher who had sex with a student arrested on suspicion of selling methamphetamine https://t.co/6wRuS7qL1S pic.twitter.com/qcBqK3djqu — FOX 13 News Utah (@fox13) July 9, 2018

Authorities say Sarah Lewis had 12 ounces of meth along with other drug paraphernalia in her car. She was arrested on suspicion that she meant to sell the drugs. A lieutenant from the Utah County Jail confirmed to Heavy.com that Lewis was booked on July 5th. She was released on July 8th. No charges connected to the alleged drug possession have been filed.

The jail was able to confirm that Lewis was in custody for a parole violation. We spoke with the person handling her case at Adult Probation and Parole, which is part of the Utah Department of Corrections. He said he could not comment on what terms of her parole Lewis had violated.

2. Two Students Claimed They Had Sex with Lewis in 2017

Lewis previously worked as a social studies and dance teacher at Landmark High School in Spanish Fork. In January 2017, Lewis was arrested and accused of having sex with one of her 17-year-old students. Lewis was 27 at the time. The teenager told police the incident had happened at Lewis’ home. Fox13 in Salt Lake City reports Lewis was initially booked on charges of furnishing alcohol to a minor and unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

A few weeks later, a second student came forward with a similar story. He claimed that Lewis gave him whiskey at her home during the Christmas break in 2016, and that the two had sex once he was intoxicated.

In Utah, providing alcohol to someone under age 21 is a criminal misdemeanor in Utah. Penalties can include fines and up to a year behind bars. Unlawful sexual activity with a minor is a third degree felony, punishable by up to 5 years in jail.

3. Sarah Lewis Pleaded Guilty to a Lesser Charge

Once the investigation was complete, police charged Sarah Lewis with rape and tampering with a witness. Rape is a first-degree felony and witness tampering is a third-degree felony. She was also charged with two counts of supplying alcohol to a minor, a misdemeanor.

Lewis avoided court by agreeing to plead guilty to a lesser charge of unlawful sexual activity with a minor. She was granted a suspended sentence of up to 5 years in jail and given credit for 195 days already served. The terms of her probation included: avoiding former or current student, and abstaining from drugs and alcohol.

4. Lewis Was Ordered to Register as a Sex Offender

The terms of her settlement included that she register as a sex offender. Her page on the National Sex Offender Registry shows she also goes by the alias “Sarah Heiss.” The agent at the Adult Probation and Parole office in Utah told Heavy.com that she will be required to stay on the sex offender registry for at least 10 years.

Lewis has reportedly violated her probation twice. The Daily Herald reports that according to a probation report, she failed to submit to a drug test last month. In October 2017, she was caught with alcohol.

5. Lewis’ LinkedIn Profile Still Says She is a Teacher

Lewis was hired by the Nebo School District in 2014. Landmark High School is an alternative school with about 340 students in grades 10-12. She taught social studies, in additional to creating a dance program. The district put her on a leave of absence soon after police revealed the allegations against her. Before becoming a teacher, she worked as an executive assistant in Orem, Utah.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she earned a Bachelor’s degree in History Teacher Education from Utah Valley University. In the high school section of her page, she lists ballroom dancing and color guard as her extracurricular activities.