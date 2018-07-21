Sasha Garden: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sasha Garden, 27, was found dead Thursday morning at the Reserve at Lake Buchanan apartment complex in Orange Country, Florida. Garden is the fourth known transgender woman of color killed in Florida this year, according to the political advocacy group Equality Florida.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office stated that Garden’s body, which had signs of trauma, was found at around “5 a.m. in the back of the Reserve at Lake Buchanan Apartments on Holden Avenue, near Orange Blossom Trail,” according to Orlando Weekly. Family and friends identified the woman shortly after her body was found.

Garden’s death was shrouded in controversy, beginning with the official press statement released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, who some say deliberately ignored the fact that Garden was a trans woman and instead referred to her as a “man wearing a wig.”

Here’s what you need to know about Garden:

1. Police Described Garden as a “Man Wearing a Wig & Dressed as a Female” Despite Being Corrected Several Times

The police tracked down Mulan Montrese Williams, an advocate for transgender women and outreach coordinator for the HIV/AIDS organization Miracle of Love, to help identify Garden. “They were very uneducated,” Williams told Orlando Weekly, regarding the deputies that came to her house. “As soon as I opened the door, I get, ‘I hear a bunch of transvestites stay here.’ I had to let them know, I’m a transgender woman and I’m the only one that stays here.”

Williams told Orlando Weekly that she corrected the deputies’ terminology and after identifying Garden’s from a photo of her body, she made sure to tell deputies that Garden’s name was “Sasha” and that she was a trans woman.

“[The deputy] acted like he couldn’t even pronounce transgender,” she said.

Despite Williams telling deputies that Garden was a trans woman, in the official press release, police described Garden as a 27-year-old man from Jacksonville, who “was wearing a wig and was dressed as a female.”

2. The Official Press Release Sparked Backlash From Transgender Equality Groups Across Florida & The U.S.

After the Orange County Sheriff’s Office identified Garden as a man in a press release, transgender rights activists denounced and immediately sought to correct the mistake, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

“The misgendering of a transgender victim is an overt act of bigotry and at best, an act of ignorance and neglect,” said Gina Duncan, director of transgender equality for the LGBT rights organization Equality Florida, said in a statement Friday. “Proper policy, protocol and practice in ways to engage the transgender community are readily available. To do otherwise makes law enforcement and the media complicit in the marginalization of our transgender community.”

A few hours later, however, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office issued an updated report referring to Garden as a trans woman, and local TV stations WESH and WFTV also updated their stories, according to the Dallas Voice.

The organization Queer Latinx issued a statement saying that news of Garden’s death is “one of absolute heartbreak and tragedy,” adding, “We are equally heart-broken by the flagrant disrespect and desecration of her memory by the media that has chosen to dishonor and misgender her in their reporting.”

The Human Rights Campaign, otherwise known as HRC, released a statement that they are “deeply concerned by troubling reports of police misconduct during the investigation into Garden’s death.” HRC is calling for a full review of conduct by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office regarding Garden’s death and the group “recommends additional sensitivity training for all officers and support staff.”

3. Garden Was a Sex Worker Who Dreamed of Becoming a Stylist & Saving Enough Money to Complete Her Transition

Williams told Orlando Weekly that Garden was a sex worker who was “good at doing hair and dreamed about becoming a stylist.” However, her biggest dream was to save up enough money to complete her transition, according to Williams. She believes it’s likely that Garden was working when she was killed.

Williams admits that she also used to be a sex worker, and that this isn’t the first time she has had to identify a trans woman who was killed. Williams says her house is known as an “empowering safe haven” for transgender women who are doing sex work – she passes out condoms, hands out bottled water and does HIV testing, according to Orlando Weekly.

“I know how it is,” she says. “You know when something happens, we don’t call police. We don’t want to be judged by the police. We don’t want to be misgendered by officers – they still tell us, ‘We have to call you by your government name, what’s on your ID.'”

4. Garden is Remembered as a “Firecracker” That Was Fiercely Proud of Her Womanhood

Garden moved to Orlando from Milwaukee, Wisconsin nearly two years ago, according to Williams. Williams stated that she was “traveling a lot, trying to find a new home and find herself,” she said.

Williams told Orlando Weekly that Garden was very outgoing but also very misunderstood.

“She was a firecracker – very outspoken,” she says. “She didn’t hold her tongue for anyone or anybody. Her womanhood was one of those things she stood up for. She didn’t tolerate any disrespect at all.”

5. Garden is the Fourth Transgender Woman Killed in Florida This Year, and the 15th Trans Person to Be Murdered in the United States in 2018

The victim at the Quality Inn on Dix Ellis Trail is the 3rd transwoman who has died due to gun violence in Jacksonville this year. Earlier this month Antash'a English was found dead on Ella St. Celine Walker was killed in a hotel near the St. Johns Town Center. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/3DqFoVLpS9 — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) June 25, 2018

Garden is the fourth transgender woman killed in Florida over the last seven months. The other three homicides were in Jacksonville: Celine Walker, 36, shot in a motel Feb. 5; Antash’a English, 38, shot between two abandoned homes on June 1; and Cathalina Christina James, 24, killed in a hotel June 24, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Williams says many in the community are worried at the increasing number of trans murder victims in Florida alone. “The girls are scared,” she says. “I’m trying to get them some mace, something for them to protect themselves as they’re going to work out here. For some of them, this is their livelihood.”

Garden is the 15th transgender or non-binary person to be murdered this year in the U.S. The other victims are listed here. LGBTQ advocates say trans women of color, especially black women, face increased levels of violence.