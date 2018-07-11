Shannade Clermont: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Shannade Clermont, a former member of the reality television series “Bad Girls Club “and the twin sister to Shannon Clermont, was charged with fraud and identity theft on Wednesday, for stealing and then using the debit card of a dead man, police said.

In a statement by the U.S. Attorney’s Office at the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said of Clermont, “As alleged, Shannade Clermont, a former cast member of the ‘Bad Girls Club,’ lived up to her reality series reputation. She allegedly stole debit card information from a man found dead – the victim of a drug overdose – in his Manhattan apartment and used his identity to make tens of thousands of dollars in fraudulent purchases. Thanks to the skilled investigative work of the NYPD, Clermont’s new reality is federal prosecution for her alleged nefarious conduct.”

24-year-old Clermont now faces multiple charges: one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of access device fraud, and one count of aggravated identity theft. Here’s what you need to know.

1. She Made Thousands of Dollars of Purchases by Stealing the Identity of a Dead Man

According to the official statement by the Department of Justice, Clermont first met the man whose identity she would steal (the DOJ references him as “the victim”) when she arrived to his apartment on a prostitution date.

Initially, law enforcement was just investigating the death of the victim, but when they found out Clermont had been at his apartment the night before, they uncovered that Clermont had made around $20,000 in purchases on the man’s debit card in the wake of his death.

In addition to using his debit car to pay for phone bills, rent bills, flight purchases and more, Clermont also created a fake email count and assumed the identity of the victim to confirm purchases. If there was any doubt that it was Clermont who was responsible for the purchases, law enforcement located a wire transfer from the victim’s bank account to Clermont’s two months after his death.

2. She Rose to Fame on ‘Bad Girls Club’

Along with her twin sister Shannon, the Clermont twins described themselves as “power princesses” on ‘Bad Girls Club’.

‘Bad Girls Club’ was a series on Oxygen that ran from 2006 to 2017. The IMDB summary for the show describes it as a group of “rebellious women [who] are put in a house together in an experiment to moderate their behavior.”

The Clermont twins appeared during Season 14, and quickly grew in fame due to their self-proclaimed social media prowess. Though the twins left shortly after arriving to the show, both twins claimed to have grown from the experience.

“We would never do it again, but we definitely grew from that show, and we learned a lot,” the twins said in an email to High Snobiety. “It allowed us to get an audience that really grew with us.”

3. She Has Ties with Kanye West

Both of the Clermont twins were influencers used to take part in Kanye West’s YEEZY Season 6 campaign. Of working with West, the twins (who have their own fashion line, Mont Boudoir) said to High Snobiety,

“It was so unexpected, but we knew we would work with Kanye one day. We actually got the call when we were in Miami for Art Basel, and ended up leaving the next day to shoot. Everything happened incredibly fast and it didn’t fully hit us until we got back to New York.”

Though they got their fame by leveraging their success on social media platforms like Instagram, they don’t claim to be Instagram models.

“We don’t label ourselves as Instagram models because we’ve done so much work on different mediums,” the twins said in an email. “In terms of modeling, “Instagram models” are sometimes women and men who don’t fit traditional modeling standards.”

4. She First Started Modeling at 14 Years Old, & She and Her Sister Won a Contract to go to Acting and Modeling School

In an interview with Paper magazine, the Clermont twins explained their drive to succeed at an early age. Shannade said of she and her sister’s plan to model at a young age, “Shannon and I didn’t give a fuck about what they would say, we just told them the plan. We’d pay our friends to take us to the city and we applied for everything.”

Clermont continued, “We were in hair magazines, teen catalogues, modeling for Bronner Brothers, in prom dresses, everything. Atlanta is so small and that’s how we made a name for ourselves way before social media.”

Clermont was quick to clarify that she and her sister didn’t come from “generational wealth.”

“Our parents are hard-working, working class,” Clermont said. “They’re also immigrants, who came here and built the lives of their dreams. They always taught us to prioritize our responsibilities and our dad always told us to never let anyone tell you no. Our dad would spend his very last to get us what we want and it was like, damn, I’d rather just get it myself.”

5. She Faces up to 37 Years in Prison

If Clermont receives the maximum penalty for her convictions, then she could spend just under 40 years in prison. Neither she nor her sister have yet to respond to the charges.

Clermont’s last tweet was posted 15 hours ago. She tweeted, “In drunk don’t mind me”

The Clermont twins have also turned the private filter onto their Instagram account since the arrest, though both of their Twitter feeds are still available. It’s currently unclear whether Clermont is being held on bail, and who will represent her in court.