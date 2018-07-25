Spencer Moore: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Officer Spencer Moore, a Baltimore police officer, was arrested on drug trafficking charges, announced Baltimore Police Interim Commissioner Gary Tuggle. He was already on suspension for several months from the police force. Here’s what you need to know about Moore. This is a developing story.

1. Officer Spencer Moore Was Already on Suspension with Pay for an Unrelated Incident

During the press conference, Tuggle said that Officer Moore had already been on suspension with pay for several months for an unrelated incident. He’s now suspended without pay. It’s not yet known why he was suspended originally, but we will update this story once we know.

The department began looking into Moore after receiving an internal tip.

2. He Was a 14-Year Veteran on the Force Who Worked in Narcotics

Moore was a 14-year veteran on the force. “We will not stand for this type of activity,” Tuggle said during a press conference. “We will not stand for the disgrace of the badge.”

According to Moore’s LinkedIn page, he worked in Narcotics with the Baltimore Police Department.

Last year, according to city records, Moore had a salary of about $80,100.

3. Moore Was Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges Related to OxyContin

.@BaltimorePolice say Spencer Moore – a city officer already on suspension – arrested on drug charges in #BaltimoreCounty; interim commish Tuggle says ‘this will not be tolerated’ pic.twitter.com/B4DaZxyFfv — Phil Yacuboski (@WBALPhil) July 25, 2018

Moore was arrested on drug trafficking charges, Tuggle said. His arrest came following a weeks-long internal investigation, CBS Baltimore reported. The arrest was made on Tuesday night, WBAL reported.

The charges are related to the distribution of prescription drugs. According to police, he was charged with drug trafficking after a narcotics deal in Woodlawn. He had more than 100 pills of OxyContin in his car, WJZ reported.

4. Moore Was with a Woman Who Was Shot in the Neck in Baltimore in Late May

In late May, Moore was treated as a witness after he was with a 36-year-old woman when she was shot in the neck around 7:33 p.m. on the 500 block of Yale Ave., Baltimore Sun reported. He was not injured in the shooting and it wasn’t known if he was the target of the shooting. Police did not comment on his relationship with the woman. She was in serious but stable condition. Moore was suspended already at the time, and police did not comment to media about why he was suspended.

5. A Lawsuit Was Filed Against Moore & Others in 2014 Claiming False Imprisonment and Battery & the Case Was Dismissed

In June 2014, Arthur Ford filed a lawsuit against Moore and Officer Jose Guerrero, along with the entire Baltimore City Police Department and the mayor and City Council, alleging false imprisonment, battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent retention and hiring, and other violations. He sought $500,000 in compensatory damages and $500,000 in punitive damages.

The case was later dismissed by the court in June 2017.

A few other cases were filed against a Spencer P. Moore over the years, one appeared to be a paternity suit, one was a motor tort, and another was a family support act. It’s not known if these were against the same Moore, although the names were the same.

This is a developing story.