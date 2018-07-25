Taco Bell Cheese Dip Recall: What You Need to Know About Botulism Concerns

Put down the cheese dip! If you have any Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip in your home, throw it out or take it back to the store for a refund. The Kraft Heinz Foods Company has issued a voluntary recall of 7,000 cases of the product because it could give you botulism, a severe and sometimes deadly form of food poisoning.

The 15-ounce jars at risk have listed expiration dates of December 27, 2018 and January 23, 2019. They also feature the following UPC codes: 021000024490 and 021000024490. The cases were distributed throughout the United States.

According to the retailer, “the affected product is showing signs of product separation which can lead to a potential health hazard. This could create conditions that could allow for the growth of Clostridium botulinum (C. botulinum), a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death. Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.” There have not been any reported cases of illness related to the product.

Botulism is Not Your Normal Type of Food Poisoning

Simply put, botulism is a rare, nasty form of food poisoning that can be deadly. Symptoms include:

– Weakness

– Dizziness

– Double vision

– Trouble speaking or swallowing

– Difficulty breathing

– Constipation

The bacteria attacks your nerves and can paralyze the muscles. A severe case of botulism can trigger respiratory failure in a patient if the bacteria impacts breathing muscles. In this case, a patient is typically put on a ventilator. Doctors use a drug called antitoxin to slow the bacteria’s progress.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, botulism used to be incredibly deadly in the United States. 50 years ago, 50 percent of those infected with botulism died. Today, it’s less than 5 percent. But if it’s vital to get to a hospital quickly if any of those symptoms surface.

This is the Latest in a Recent String of Food Recalls

On July 23rd, shoppers were warned to stay away from Goldfish Crackers. Pepperidge Farms recalled more than three million units of the popular snack because of concerns they’d been contaminate with salmonella. Four varieties were pulled off the shelves: Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar; Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion; Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar; and Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel.

On July 22nd, the company Mondelez International issued a recall of Ritz Crackers, also due to salmonella fears. The recall included Ritz cheese sandwiches, Ritz Bits cheese products and Mixed Cookie Cracker Variety packs. The FDA reported that the crackers were made with a whey powder that potentially contained salmonella.

Potential salmonella contamination in the whey powder ingredient also impacted Flowers Foods. That company issued a recall of Swiss Rolls products. They were sold nationwide under the brand names: Mrs. Freshley’s, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker’s Treat, Market Square, and Great Value. Captain John Derst’s Old Fashioned Bread was also distributed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.