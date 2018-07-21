Tia Coleman, Branson Ducks Surivor: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tia Coleman walked onto the Ride the Ducks boat with 10 members of her family, including her three small children and her husband. Only Tia and a nephew made it off.

Now the Indianapolis, Indiana woman is showing uncommon grace under the pressure of unthinkable tragedy to bear witness to what happened – and to the lives lost – from her hospital bed.

The storm burst out of seemingly nowhere and submerged the boat slowly in the lake, drowning 17 of its 31 occupants, including all of Tia’s children and her husband – 9 of her relatives in all perished. However, there are also questions about the life jackets on the boat.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Family Members Tia Coleman Lost Range in Age From 1 to 76

Absolutely terrible. This is a photo of the Coleman family before they got on the duck boat in Missouri. Only two of them survived. (from WTHR) pic.twitter.com/Daz6ZqNjta — Steve Lookner (@lookner) July 21, 2018

The photo above shows the Coleman family shortly before they boarded the boat for the fatal ride.

According to authorities, the deceased members of the family were named as Angela Coleman, 45; Arya Coleman, 1; Belinda Coleman, 69; Ervin Coleman, 76; Evan Coleman, 7; Glenn Coleman, 40; Horace Coleman, 70; Maxwell Coleman, 2 and Reece Coleman, 9.

Alexis McAdams, a reporter for Fox 59 TV shared the below photo of the Coleman family and wrote, “This is the Coleman family. Only two family members remain after the duck boat they were on capsized in Branson Missouri.” Here is a GoFundMe page to help the Table Rock victims. Here is a page to help Tia Coleman. Her Facebook page says she studied at Indiana University (Bloomington), went to Arsenal Technical High School and lives in Indianapolis, Indiana.

This is the Coleman family. Only two family members remain after the duck boat they were on capsized in Branson Missouri. pic.twitter.com/OjRQLhbGPE — Alexis McAdams (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) July 20, 2018

Robert “Bob” Williams was the first victim identified in the “Ride the Ducks” tragedy. According to CNN, Williams was the driver of the boat. He was 73-years-old. Other victims include a couple celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary; a church deacon from Arkansas and his teenage son; a grandmother credited with saving her granddaughter’s life; and a man and woman who traveled to Branson from St. Louis.

You can read about all of the victims lives here:

2. Tia Coleman Says Her ‘Heart Is Heavy’

‘LORD, JUST LET ME DIE.” Branson duck boat tragedy survivor Tia Coleman describes what she thought would be her final moments on earth. She lost nine family members including her husband and children. #DuckBoatTragedy pic.twitter.com/ac804WR3QK — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) July 21, 2018

WXIN spoke to Tia Coleman, who survived the tragedy along with her nephew. She described her emotions after such a grueling tragedy and provided key information about what happened.

“My heart is very heavy. Out of 11 of us, only two of us surviving – that’s me and my nephew,” said Tia. “I lost all of my children. I lost my husband. I lost my mother-in-law and my father-in-law. I lost my uncle. I lost my sister-in-law … and I lost my nephew.” Tia’s three children and husband were among those lost.

She told OzarksFirst, “I couldn’t see anybody, I couldn’t hear anything. I couldn’t hear screams, it felt like I was out there on my own. And I was yelling, screaming, and finally, I said Lord, just let me die, let me die, I can’t keep drowning, I just can’t keep drowning. And then I just let go.”

But she survived, explaining to the news site, “And I started floating. I was floating up to the top, I felt the water temperature raise to warm, and as I felt the water temperature raise I jumped up and I saw the big boat that sits out there.”

3. Tia Coleman Says the Family Was Told They Would Not Need Life Jackets

Coleman has also provided a crucial claim about whether the tragedy could have been prevented; it deals with the life jackets on the boat.

Tia Coleman also told WXIN-TV, “The only thing that I would like to be done but can’t, is to bring my family back,” and she alleged that the duck’s captain told the passengers, “don’t worry about grabbing the life jackets – you won’t need them,” so her family members didn’t take them.

Missouri law requires life jackets on duck boats but doesn’t require passengers to actually wear them.

Rescuers and divers called off the search around midnight the night of the tragedy, with five people still missing, and children among the dead. However, the bodies of two of the missing were then found. Authorities then changed the missing count and said four people remained missing. They later said that all people were now accounted for. Of those in the hospital, at least three are under age 18. The dead range in age from 1 to more than 70, the Stone County Sheriff, Doug Rader, revealed.

People have laid flowers on passengers cars' left at the duck boat parking lot in Missouri https://t.co/fwlzXSNDBo pic.twitter.com/hSrpLPDIAv — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 20, 2018

Rader said in a news conference that the victims perished from drowning. Seven other people were taken to the hospital; two of the wounded are in critical condition, according to a local hospital. The boat carried 29 tourists and 2 crew members.

“This is going to be an all night and into tomorrow, we’re still going to be working on this,” the sheriff said. One dive team was in the water as the sheriff spoke late in the evening hours of July 19, 2018, and another dive team was on the way. Family members should go to Branson City Hall for information, he said. “I believe it was caused by the weather,” the sheriff added of the tragedy. “It capsized and sank…The duck is still in the water… it sank.”

The NTSB is investigating.

NTSB launching Go Team to investigate July 19, 2018, amphibious vehicle accident at Table Rock Lake, near Branson, MO. Team will travel Friday morning. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) July 20, 2018

The owner, Jim Patterson, told CNN the waters were calm when the duck went out, and the storm hit as it came back. “We’re absolutely devastated,” he said.

The company posted a statement on its website that read: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident that occurred at Ride The Ducks Branson. This incident has deeply affected all of us. Words cannot convey how profoundly our hearts are breaking. We will continue to do all we can to assist the families who were involved and the authorities as they continue with the search and rescue. The safety of our guests and employees is our number one priority. Ride the Ducks will be closed for business while we support the investigation, and to allow time to grieve for the families and the community. Thank you for your support, and we ask that your thoughts and prayers be with the families during this time.”

4. The Nine Family Members Had Ties to an Apostolic Church in Indianapolis & Were Originally Going to Take a Different Boat

The family was from Indianapolis, Indiana. “Pastor confirms that nine people involved in the #Missouri #duckboat accident had connections to Zion Tabernacle Apostolic Faith Church in Indianapolis. We’ve also learned seven of them have died, including several children,” reported Trevor Shirley of Fox 59 on Twitter.

Pastor confirms that nine people involved in the #Missouri #duckboat accident had connections to Zion Tabernacle Apostolic Faith Church in Indianapolis. We’ve also learned seven of them have died, including several children. — Trevor Shirley (@Trevor_Reports) July 20, 2018

According to UK Daily Mail, a fellow passenger said the family was only on the duck because they had “gone to the wrong pick-up area.”

Tracy Beck, of Kansas City, says a ticket taker “realized the Colemans should have boarded at a different location in Branson. The Colemans had to get new tickets and (were) put on the boat that eventually sank,” Daily Mail reported.

The boat is a major tourist attraction in Branson.

According to Fox 5, “Fox 5 received reports of possible casualties at the ‘Ride the Ducks’ boat on Table Rock.” The television station added, “Multiple agencies began working just after 7pm this evening to rescue twenty or more occupants were reportedly thrown into the lake when the boat capsized.”

The website for Ride the Ducks reads, “Ride through the scenic Ozarks on our amphibian Duck that goes right from land into the river. Climb to the top of the Mountain, discover the history behind some of America’s unique military vehicles then cruise Table Rock Lake. Quack along with the captain and the music aboard this 70-minute Ozark adventure.”

According to CNN, Ripley Entertainment, “the parent company of Ride the Ducks Branson, said it recently acquired the vessel involved in the incident.” Winds gusted up to 63 miles per hour, CNN reported.

Multiple casualties after a Ride the Ducks #Branson vehicle capsized on Table Rock Lake. pic.twitter.com/HrbPKfQZF7 — Sara Karnes (@Sara_Karnes) July 20, 2018

A sheriff’s deputy on the boat as security was immediately in the water rescuing people, the sheriff said. “It’s going to be a challenging night,” he added.

Authorities are classifying the tragedy as a “mass casualty incident.”

Still a very active scene. Very dark besides the police lights in this area pic.twitter.com/KlRsrtWsMb — Nathan Papes (@NPapes) July 20, 2018

The boat is reportedly underwater and can’t be seen from the surface. It carried 31 people, authorities said, and appears to have flipped over as a line of thunderstorms hit the area.

5. Belinda Coleman Initially Shared the Family Photo on Facebook & Said the Family Was From ‘Good Stock’

Belinda Coleman, identified as one of the adult victims, first shared the widely circulated family photo on Facebook in 2017 as her profile picture. “Great looking family,” wrote one man in the comment thread. “We come from good stock cuz,” Belinda wrote. Belinda shared the photo again on New Year’s and then on Christmas.

She wrote on Facebook that she had studied at George Washington Community High School, went to George Washington Community High School, and lived in Indianapolis.

Butch Coleman wrote on Facebook that he was a former truck driver at UPS who was from Kentucky but lived in Indianapolis. He was described by people on social media as a “community legend” and family patriarch who volunteered in the community for 40 years.

“My boys,” wrote Belinda Coleman on a family photo posted by Glenn Coleman on Facebook.

Angela Coleman wrote on Facebook that she was an independent consultant and designer who managed an elegant food restaurant.

“Need a water rescue. Will be north of the show boats. Will be a duck that has capsized. We have approximately 30 individuals in the water,” a dispatcher says in the early scanner audio of the tragedy. You can listen to the early scanner audio above.