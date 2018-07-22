Tony Sparano’s Wife & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tony Sparano, former Miami Dolphins head coach and Minnesota Vikings assistant died at his home, the Vikings announced Sunday in an emotional tribute to the coach.

According to ESPN.com‘s Chris Mortensen, Sparano complained about chest pains and went to hospital Thursday, but was released the next day. Sparano was on his way to church on Sunday when his wife found him unconscious in their kitchen, Sports Illustrated reports. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Sparano is survived by his wife Jeanette and three children – Tony, Ryan and Andrew. Here’s what you need to know about Sparano’s family:

1. Sparano Collapsed In His Kitchen Shortly Before Church & Couldn’t Be Revived With CPR

Tragic news: Vikings OL coach Tony Sparano passed away at the age of 56 this morning at his home. pic.twitter.com/DPlbNc5TD8 — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) July 22, 2018

Sparano was supposed to be on his way to church with his wife, Jeannette, when he was found unconscious in their kitchen. Despite rescue efforts, his wife couldn’t revive him.

The Jaguars released an emotional tribute to Sparano after news of his death broke. “The Jaguars are forever grateful for Sparano’s incredible impact on our sport, and we’re deeply saddened by his sudden passing.”

The #Jaguars have released a statement on the tragic passing of Tony Sparano, the father of Tony Sparano Jr., the team's assistant OL coach. Sparano was JAX's TE coach in 2002. pic.twitter.com/vbr3HATE7x — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) July 22, 2018

Sparano and his wife, Jeanette, have 3 children – sons Tony and Andrew, who each played football at Albany, and daughter, Ryan Leigh. Sparano and his wife also have 4 grandchildren, Tony, Gabriella, Mia and Gianna.

According to ESPN, Sparano was suffering from chest pains days before he collapsed in his home. Cause of death has yet to be released, but it is speculated that heart complications may have played a part in Sparano’s death.

2. Tony Sparano Jr. Followed In His Father’s Footsteps & is an Assistant Offensive Line Coach for the Jaguars

Anthony Michael Sparano Jr, Sparano’s oldest son, is an assistant tight end coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He previously served as the assistant coach of the Hartford Colonials, the quality control offense coach for the Miami Dolphins, and an offensive assistant for the New York Jets. He was also a tight ends coach for the Buffalo Bills.

Sparano Jr. attended school at the University of Albany, where he played defensive end, and made 24 career appearances, according to Wikipedia. He earned three varsity letters and “2008 ESPN The Magazine All-District 1 Academic Team.”

He worked under his father when coaching for the Dolphins, and moved to the Jets with his father after Tony Sparano Sr. was fired from Miami. He was with the Jets for three years before moving on to coach the Bills. In 2017, it was announced that he would be joining the Jaguars as an assistant tight ends coach.

Sparano is married and has two children: Anthony Jr. and Gabriella.

3. Andrew Sparano is an Offensive Coordinator & Line Coach at Feather River College & Former UAlbany All-Northeast Conference Candidate

Me and @Liz80792401 at my sister Ryan's wedding down in Dallas!!! So happy for them what a fun time!! pic.twitter.com/mluIZdZzHy — Andrew Sparano (@CoachSpo_FRC) July 8, 2018

Andrew Sparano, Tony and Jeannette’s other son, was an All-Northeast Conference candidate at UAlbany. According to UAlbany’s football bio, Andrew made 29 career appearances as a guard and center on the offensive line and has three varsity letters. Andrew majored in history and minored in political science while in college.

In 2009 he shared the program’s top offensive lineman award and received the team’s weekly lineman honor five separate times. “Offense ranked second among the NEC leaders in scoring and third in both rushing yards and total yards … offense accounted for 400-plus yards on three occasions,” the site states.

He played football through high school and was a co-defensive team MVP and member of the Bi-District championship squad, and was chosen as an All-District 5/5A squad as a center and guard by the Dallas Morning News and Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Andrew has coached at Feather River College Athletics for seven years. “He previously worked on the same staff as FRC Head Coach Nick Goulet for three seasons at Chabot College where they had been part of back to back conference championships in 2014 and 2015.”

4. Sparano & Jeanette Were Together Since They Were Teens & Ryan is a French Pastry Chef

In memory of Oaktown Pirate ….

Coach Tony and Jeanette Sparano

donated $500.00http://t.co/ilEAt9o49s pic.twitter.com/fsUMwOROdU — AFL GODFATHER (@NFLMAVERICK) October 17, 2014

According to Wikipedia, Ryan Leigh Sparano, Sparano’s only daughter, is a classically trained French pastry chef. His wife Jeanette was his one and only love. Player Wives reports that Sparano had only ever dated one person in his life, and he eventually married her.

The two began dating when she was 13 and he was 16, according to Player Wives. They dated for seven years before they married in 1984. In a profile piece on ESPN.com, writer Matt Mosely recounts the story of their engagement:

“He arranged to propose to her during a Central Park carriage ride, but she became ill. As the two drove toward a party on Christmas Eve in 1983, Jeanette was upset about being sick during the holidays and also not having something new to wear. As usual, Sparano had a plan. ‘I have something beautiful for you to wear,’ he said as he slipped an engagement ring on her finger. When they married a year later, Jeanette remembers her mother saying, ‘I love him. Don’t screw it up!’”

5. Sparano Always Sported Sunglasses Due to an Accident That Damaged his Eyesight

NFL mourns death of longtime coach Tony Sparanohttps://t.co/Cuv7NsnBms pic.twitter.com/LgTs2hY9HC — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) July 22, 2018

Sparano was known for wearing sunglasses, even in low lighting, due to an accident he suffered while working in a fast food restaurant at age 17 which damaged his eyesight and made sunglasses medically necessary.

Sparano spent the last two seasons as the Vikings offensive line coach. Minnesota is set to open their training camp on Friday, when the team’s veterans report, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Our hearts go out to Jeanette and the entire Sparano family as we all mourn the loss of Tony. Tony was a passionate and driven individual who cared deeply about his family, and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Tony’s presence within the Vikings organization will be deeply missed. We are only thinking of Tony’s family during this incredibly difficult time. We ask that the entire NFL and Vikings family keep the Sparanos in their thoughts.” Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wilf said in a statement.