Former NBA Player Tyler Honeycutt Dies in Officer-Involved Shooting

Tyler Honeycutt, a former NBA and Euroleague pro, died in an officer-involved shooting in Los Angeles, ABC7-Los Angeles reported in the early morning hours on July 7.
According to the LAPD, police responded to a call about a man with a gun in the neighborhood of Sherman Oaks, located by Riverside Drive and Tyrone Avenue, around 5 p.m. on July 6. After police made contact, the suspect shot his weapon from within the home at LAPD officers, causing officers to fire back.
The suspect proceeded to barricade himself inside his home after the exchange of gunfire. Police have not yet determined died from the initial shots, as they believed he was still alive at that point.
Police brought SWAT and the LAPD’s Crisis Negotiation Team to the scene and evacuated at least 30 residents from nearby homes while they attempted to get the suspect to surrender.
The suspect died at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident.
LAPD’s Force Investigation Division is currently working on its investigation at the scene.
ABC7-Los Angeles identified Honeycutt as the suspect and deceased in the first version of its article, but his name has since been removed and the suspect is being referred to as “a former NBA and UCLA basketball player.”
Police haven’t officially released his name, but LAPD identified the suspect as Honeycutt on police scanners.
Honeycutt Was a Decorated Prospect in High School & Played for UCLA Before Being Drafted by the Sacramento Kings
Honeycutt, 27, was the No. 28 ranked player in the country coming out of Sylmar High School. He played basketball for the UCLA Bruins from 2009-2011. The Sacramento Kings drafted him with the 35th pick in the 2011 draft. He appeared in 24 games for the Kings in two seasons, spending most of his time in the Kings’ G-League affiliate, Reno Bighorns.
The Kings traded Honeycutt to the Houston Rockets in 2013. He was soon waived, and later that year signed a contract with the Ironi Nes Ziona, a team in the Israeli Super League. In 2014, Honeycutt joined Khimki, a Russian professional team, on a two-year contract. He also spent a year playing for Anadolu Efes, a Turkish squad, before returning to Khimki in 2017. He averaged 9.2 points and 5.4 rebounds in EuroLeague action this past season.
The Basketball World Is Reacting to His Death on Social Media
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Solomon Hill, among others, reacted to Honeycutt’s death on Twitter.
