Former NBA Player Tyler Honeycutt Dies in Officer-Involved Shooting

Tyler Honeycutt, a former NBA and Euroleague pro, died in an officer-involved shooting in Los Angeles, ABC7-Los Angeles reported in the early morning hours on July 7.

According to the LAPD, police responded to a call about a man with a gun in the neighborhood of Sherman Oaks, located by Riverside Drive and Tyrone Avenue, around 5 p.m. on July 6. After police made contact, the suspect shot his weapon from within the home at LAPD officers, causing officers to fire back.

The suspect proceeded to barricade himself inside his home after the exchange of gunfire. Police have not yet determined died from the initial shots, as they believed he was still alive at that point.

Police brought SWAT and the LAPD’s Crisis Negotiation Team to the scene and evacuated at least 30 residents from nearby homes while they attempted to get the suspect to surrender.

The suspect died at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident.

LAPD’s Force Investigation Division is currently working on its investigation at the scene.

UPDATE: SWAT entered the residence & located an unresponsive male. LAFD responded & pronounced the male dead at scene. Investigators from our Force Investigation Division are at scene conducting a thorough investigation and we will provide more details as they become available — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 7, 2018

ABC7-Los Angeles identified Honeycutt as the suspect and deceased in the first version of its article, but his name has since been removed and the suspect is being referred to as “a former NBA and UCLA basketball player.”

Police haven’t officially released his name, but LAPD identified the suspect as Honeycutt on police scanners.

Per LAPD on scanner the barricaded suspect in #ShermanOaks is former UCLA basketball player Tyler Honeycutt https://t.co/LPvNBTdMZt — Noah Sachartoff (@Sachartoff) July 7, 2018

Honeycutt Was a Decorated Prospect in High School & Played for UCLA Before Being Drafted by the Sacramento Kings

Honeycutt, 27, was the No. 28 ranked player in the country coming out of Sylmar High School. He played basketball for the UCLA Bruins from 2009-2011. The Sacramento Kings drafted him with the 35th pick in the 2011 draft. He appeared in 24 games for the Kings in two seasons, spending most of his time in the Kings’ G-League affiliate, Reno Bighorns.

The Kings traded Honeycutt to the Houston Rockets in 2013. He was soon waived, and later that year signed a contract with the Ironi Nes Ziona, a team in the Israeli Super League. In 2014, Honeycutt joined Khimki, a Russian professional team, on a two-year contract. He also spent a year playing for Anadolu Efes, a Turkish squad, before returning to Khimki in 2017. He averaged 9.2 points and 5.4 rebounds in EuroLeague action this past season.

The Basketball World Is Reacting to His Death on Social Media

New Orleans Pelicans small forward Solomon Hill, among others, reacted to Honeycutt’s death on Twitter.

hurt by the news, glad no one else was injured, but ultimately sad to say, rest in peace to my basketball brother tyler honeycutt… pic.twitter.com/5jmXT472gB — Solomon Hill (@solohill) July 7, 2018

RIP Tyler Honeycutt. I still hear ur voice wanting to dunk over me at the All-Star event in Russia. He had his heart set on NBA comeback and auditioned for the OKC Thunder – Euroleague teams offered $1M to sign him. I'll miss u my guy. — David Pick (@IAmDPick) July 7, 2018

RIP Tyler Honeycutt 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/E2rxgmNHEc — EuroLeague Türkiye (@TurkeyLega) July 7, 2018

This is so incredibly sad. RIP Tyler Honeycutt, a player who the Pelicans may have been pursuing for next season. https://t.co/51OMoHG25P — Mason Ginsberg (@MasonGinsberg) July 7, 2018

RIP Tyler Honeycutt, really sad news for basketball. Athletes dealing with much more than just playing their sport…🙏🏻 — Tomasz Gielo (@TGielo) July 7, 2018

