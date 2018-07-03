Vaun Mayes: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Vaun Mayes, a Milwaukee community activist, was arrested Monday on charges of plotting to firebomb a Milwaukee police station in the aftermath of civil unrest in parts of the Sherman Park neighborhood in 2016.

According to the criminal complaint filed in federal court, Mayes and a group of other activists “manufactured cocktails in glass bottles with gasoline and a fabric wick” and planned to firebomb Milwaukee’s District 7 police station, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Mayes, who reportedly claimed that he never felt patriotic or like he “belonged in America,” has a history of activism in the city to fight racial injustice and speak out against racism in America.

Here’s what you need to know about Mayes:

1. Mayes Was Linked to 10 Molotov Cocktails Found In a Trash Bin Outside a Sherman Park Residence Following Days of Unrest & Riots in Milwaukee

Mayes, 31, faces federal counts of attempted arson, illegal possession of a firearm, and possession of a destructive device after police found 10 Molotov cocktails – homemade firebombs – in a trash bin outside of an address on Sherman Boulevard linked to Mayes.

The Molotov cocktails were found following riots that broke out in Milwaukee in August, 2012 after 23-year old Sylville Smith was shot and killed by police. If convicted, Mayes faces a 30-year minimum mandatory sentence, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“On Aug. 29, 2016, federal agents had identified Mayes as a person of interest and searched his residence. They found drinks in the same containers as those used in the firebombs,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel stated.

2. Mayes is Accused of Bringing Gasoline and Empty Bottles to Assemble the Cocktails & a Group of People That Ran a Youth Program Were Trying to Recruit Children to Help Carry Out the Attack

According to the criminal complaint, an informant told police that Mayes met with a group of other activists outside of a BP gas station that was burned to the ground during the riots. Mayes allegedly discussed firebombing the District 7 police department.

Another informant told investigators that Mayes “brought gasoline and empty bottles to the residence where police had found the bomb materials and was actively making the Molotov cocktails,” the Journal Sentinel reports.

Several people with Mayes ran a youth program called Program the Park and allegedly began organizing young people in the area to assist with the bombing. However, the attack was called off because some of the organizers were concerned that too many people know about it, according to the complaint.

At the time, police also appeared to know about the planned attack, as a scout reported that police were on the roof of District 7, “apparently preparing to defend or dissuade any possible attack.”

3. Mayes Posted Videos on Social Media Comparing the Sherman Park Unrest to Riots in Baltimore & Ferguson

The complaint also refers to videos that Mayes was posting on social media during the Sherman Park riots. In one, he is videotaping the scene, saying the unrest had “turned into Baltimore. It turned into Ferguson. And it was necessary.”

The Milwaukee Police Department has declined to comment on the charges, but did state that they are hoping the arrest would bring them “one step closer in holding individuals responsible for the violence and disorder back in 2016,” U.S. Attorney Matthew D. Krueger said in a news release.

According to the charges, a Molotov cocktail is considered a firearm and cannot be legally possessed by a felon. Mayes was convicted of driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent in 2005, the Journal Sentinel reports.

4. Mayes Claims that He Never Felt Like He “Belonged in America” & Protested Racial Injustices in the Country By Standing on the American Flag

A Media Milwaukee feature written on Mayes vividly describes a life of activism against black oppression and racism in America. Mayes describes growing up and being forced to say the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag, and hating it.

“I always hated saying it,” Mayes said. “I’ve never felt patriotic or like I belonged here [in America],” he told Media Milwaukee. He mentions that the line, “one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all,” struck a nerve, and he feels that America goes above and beyond to ignore racism.

“When America talks about being the home of liberty, land of the free, home of the brave with equal rights and opportunity for everybody, I feel like it’s a lie,” Mayes told Media Milwaukee. “We lie to ourselves like the American dream and America is for everybody and like it’s a melting pot that’s so welcoming, but the truth of it is, we are not all welcome here.”

Mayes has been seen standing on the American flag in protest against a Donald Trump town hall that the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus hosted, according to Media Milwaukee. Although the incident created some controversy, he stands by his decision to stand on the flag, a tactic he picked up from other activists in 2015 following the death of Freddie Gray in Baltimore.

After facing racial discrimination at the hands of a police officer during a festival in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, Mayes decided to become more active in fighting racial inequalities in America, according to Media Milwaukee.

“I had an officer stand in front of me when I was trying to patronize a business, it was either a pizza place or a place that sold ice cream, and tell me that ‘home is not this way.’ He walked me to a bus and made me get on the bus and go home.”

5. Mayes Has Been Involved in Several Marches, Rallies, Protests & Movements & Started the F Your Flag Tour To Spread Awareness About Racism in America

According to Media Milwaukee, Mayes was born in Milwaukee but grew up in Mississippi with his uncle. When he was 14-years-old, he moved back to Milwaukee to be closer to his parents and attend high school. Combined with his own experiences with racial injustice and watching similar events unfold across the country, Mayes decided to start the F Your Flag movement. He has attended several rallies for justice and equality in Wisconsin, and has incorporated standing on the American flag with his fist in the air as part of his trademark protest.

His Facebook fan page – The Many Faces of Vaun – has over 17,000 followers from people all around the country.

“I’ve had people tell me that had they not seen me standing on that flag, they would not even pay attention to my message,” Mayes told Media Milwaukee. “It’s an attention grabber. A lot of people don’t understand or care what goes on where we live, so for them to stop and have to listen to my message, whether they like it or not, it’s worth it to me.”

In addition to the F Your Flag movement, Mayes has participated in many rallies, cookouts, protests, and movements to bring attention to the issue of racism. He has been involved with neighborhood cleanups and marches, memorial vigils and protests to continue his message, and has even traveled to Flint, Michigan to deliver a truck full of water to those in need during the water crisis, Media Milwaukee reports.

Mayes and a group of associates also started the “Program the Parks” group in response to the riots in Sherman Park. The group helped teens find jobs raking leaves and shoveling snow, organized activities like dance contests and movie screenings, and has given away book bags to kids in need of supplies for school, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.