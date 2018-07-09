WATCH: Liso the Cat Interrupts Live TV Interview

The Polish historian & political scientist Jerzy Targalski remained completely unruffled during our interview when this happened👇🤨🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4dLi16Pq1H — Rudy Bouma (@rudybouma) July 7, 2018

Liso the cat wanted some airtime! Dr. Jerzy Targalski was speaking about political issues in Poland with reporter Rudy Bouma of the Dutch TV station NTR. At the beginning of the video, Liso uses a chair to reach up and grab his owner’s shoulder. He then gingerly hops up on his back and shoulders and decides to just hang out there! Dr. Targalski appears unfazed even as the cat nuzzles his ear. The only visible reaction Dr. Targalski gave was to move Liso’s tail out of his face.

The reaction online has been as swift as Liso the cat’s movements! Most commenters found the situation hilarious, while others hinted at Dr. Targalski’s political views.

“This is my human. You can talk to him and ask him questions if you want, but he’s my human.”

This is my human. You can talk to him and ask him questions if you want, but he's my human. — pastinaco (@pastinaco) July 9, 2018

“My belly hurts! This is too funny! 😁😄🤣”

My belly hurts! This is too funny! 😁😄🤣 — Mr. Big (band) (@MrBig_band) July 9, 2018

“Omg, this man is a legend! I would never be able to withstand such cute!”

Omg, this man is a legend! I would never be able to withstand such cute! — Abby Wheeler (@AWheelerRomance) July 9, 2018

“The cat was obviously embarrassed by the views presented by his owner giving desperate signals for him to stop…”

The cat was obviously embarrassed by the views presented by his owner giving desperate signals for him to stop… — Anna Richards 🇵🇱🇪🇺 ☂️ (@MsHouseMD) July 7, 2018

The moment had viewers reminiscing about the time the BBC shared this video of Professor Robert Kelly. His children hilariously interrupted his live TV interview back in March 2017. The video has been seen more than 28 million times.

