WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg & Jeanine Pirro Argue Over Trump on ‘The View’

In a conversation on ‘The View’, Whoopi Goldberg and Judge Jeanine Pirro got into a heated argument over Trump and his administration. More specifically, the argument was about Pirro’s book, ‘Liars, Leakers and Liberals: The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy.’

Pirro said that she originally wrote the book because, as she put it, “I’ve been in the crime business for over 30 years…and I know a con when I see it…and when you start creating fake investigations, fake counter-intelligence…that’s a problem for me.”

When Pirro was asked if she thought Trump was an “ideologue who was faithful to conservative policies,” Pirro replied, “You know, I’m not here to talk about what Donald Trump is and isn’t.”

Pirro then went on to argue that “every metric” in the country was better off, since Trump has taken office. “Unemployment is lower than it’s been in fifty years. Minorities, Hispanics, African-Americans have jobs…the GDP under Obama was barely one, we’re going up to four.”

At this point, Goldberg finally stepped in. “Here’s my question, “Listen, I don’t have Trump derangement. Let me tell you what I have. I’m tired of people starting a conversation with ‘Mexicans are liars and rapists’. I’m tired of people starting a conversation about this country.”

Goldberg continued, “Listen, I’m 62 years old. There have been a lot of people in office that I didn’t agree with, and I have never ever seen anything like this. I’ve never seen anybody whip up such hate, I’ve never seen anybody be so dismissive, and clearly you don’t watch the show, so you don’t know that [I don’t suffer from Trump derangement]. What I suffer from is the inability to figure out how to fix this. That’s my issue.”

Then Goldberg asked Pirro to answer a question about the deep state, but Pirro was only interested in addressing Goldberg’s earlier opinions about the Trump administration.

Pirro and Goldberg began to talk over one another about what they both believed was ‘horrible’, until Goldberg yelled, “What’s horrible is when the President of the United States whips up people to beat the hell out of people. Say goodbye. I’m done.”

Neither Pirro nor Goldberg have commented on their argument, though Pirro did tweet about ‘The View’ leading up to her appearance.

I’ll be on @TheView tomorrow at 11e|10c|p on ABC discussing my new book #LiarsLeakersLiberals — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) July 18, 2018

Goldberg’s reference to “Trump derangement” was a direct reference to a phrase coined by Pirro, which she writes about in ‘Liars, Leakers and Liberals’.

In a visible excerpt of her new book, Pirro writes, “The left-wing liberal media have savaged not only President Trump, but everyone around him… the haters march, protest, riot, resist, obstruct, and jump onto their ninja Antifa getups, suffering from “Trump derangement syndrome.”

In the past, Goldberg has explained why she chooses not to speak Trump’s name (as seen in the video above), which is that she simply “can’t” use his name in conjunction with the word “president”.

In a CNN interview with David Axelrod, when asked if she had any words for Trump, she said she didn’t, but that she did have a message for the “people around him”.

“Change is coming, and it’s not coming because it’s even ideological, it’s coming because you’re endangering, you’re allowing things that endanger our children, our country, our air,” she said, adding, “I just want people in (power) who remember what the promise of America is. Not was, but is.”