Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj is the toddler who vanished from Clayton County, Georgia, last November. Wahhaj’s whereabouts were updated when an anonymous note tipped authorities off to a New Mexico compound which held 11 starving children and was run by two men, one of whom was Wahhaj’s father.

However, Wahhaj himself was not found at the compound. The remains of a boy were found on the compound on Tuesday, but the authorities have not clarified whether it is Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj.

40-year-old Siraj Wahhaj took his son and disappeared just under a year ago. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Abdul-Ghani Was Last Seen at His Home in Jonesboro, Georgia

Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj was last seen when his father told his mother, Hakima Ramzi, that he was taking the boy to the park. They left and were never seen again. Hamzi immediately alerted the authorities, but there were no leads until a tip about the compound was dropped to a Georgia investigator.

Ramzi told CNN, “When I would ask (Wahhaj) where he was, he said he was on his way, he was coming soon, he was just keeping him for the night,” she told CNN. “I haven’t seen him since then. … I don’t think his father would intentionally hurt him.”

2. Wahhaj Wanted to Perform an ‘Exorcism’ on Abdul-Ghani, But it’s Unclear if He Ever Did

Before fleeing with his son, Wahhaj reportedly told Ramzi that he wanted to perform an exorcism on his son, believing that Abdul-Ghani was possessed by the devil.

It’s unclear whether Wahhaj did in fact do anything to his son, though authorities confirmed that they had reason to believe Abdul-Ghani had been at the compound in recent weeks.

Ramzi has insisted that Wahhaj didn’t want to perform an exorcism, but a “ruqya,” which is the Islamic form of exorcism. Ramzi said to CNN, “It’s not an exorcism. That was a translation issue in the court. He just wanted to pray for Abdul-Ghani to get better”

3. Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj Has Several Developmental Disabilities & Cannot Walk

The Georgia warrant for Wahhaj’s arrest reveals that Abdul-Ghani cannot walk well on his own, and that he suffers from hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy as well as frequent seizures.

According to CNN, “Hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy is a serious but relatively rare complication affecting infants…that prevents adequate blood flow to the brain and can result in mental retardation, epilepsy or cerebral palsy by age 2.”

It’s because of Abdul-Ghani’s disability that police were able to estimate that he was recently at the compound, CNN reports. Aerial footage of the compound prior to the special forces raid revealed a child walking around with a limp, though authorities have not confirmed that they know this to be Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj.

4. Police Have Reason to Believe Wahhaj Was Withholding Medication From His Son

Though they haven’t clarified the source of their thinking, authorities have revealed that they have reason to believe Wahhaj was denying Abdul-Ghani his medication.

Abdul-Ghani is reported to be between 36 and 40 inches tall, weighing 20 to 25 pounds. He may be wearing leg braces and need assistance walking, CNN reports.

5. The Living Conditions at the New Mexico Compound Have Been Described as ‘Filthy’ and ‘Deplorable’

The 11 other children besides Abdul-Ghani were found in a “filthy makeshift compound” in Amalia, which was covered with “odorous trash” and didn’t seem to contain clean water.