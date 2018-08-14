Active Shooter in Cherokee County, NC — One Dead

News reports say that one person is dead and a SWAT team is on the scene in the Sandy Gap area of Cherokee County, NC, where an active shooter has been reported.

Officials in Cherokee County, North Carolina say there is an active shooter in the Sandy Gap area near Highway 294.

The sheriff’s office said it was investigating the incident and, in the meantime, has asked everybody in the area to stay indoors.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

