Ali Lowitzer Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ali Lowitzer is a Spring, Texas teenager who vanished on April 26, 2010, seemingly without a trace. Her case was featured in Season 9 of the Investigation Discovery Channel’s Disappeared program.

What happened to Ali Lowitzer? Her full name is Alexandra Lowitzer, and she remains missing. There is a website devoted to finding Ali. You can find information for providing a tip about Ali Lowitzer here.

1. Ali Lowitzer Got Off the School Bus & Was Not Seen Again

Ali’s mother Jo Ann Davis Lowitzer still has her daughter’s missing poster prominently displayed on her Facebook page. She’s plastered her page with other photos about Ali’s case. There is also a Facebook page devoted to Ali’s disappearance that is called Hope for Ali; Alexandria Joy Lowitzer.

According to the Hope for Ali Facebook page, Lowitzer disappeared after getting off the school bus in Spring, Texas, her hometown, and was walking to her job to pick up her paycheck. However, she never made it there and “never came home,” the site reports, adding that very few clues have emerged in the case.

The page contains heartbreaking messages, such as this post from 2015: “In 7 days you will be gone 5 years. It still feels like yesterday that I last saw you. But at the same time it feels like an eternity of torture.”

Ali was 16 when she vanished. According to the Charley Project, Alexandria Joy Lowitzer was last seen wearing a “white t-shirt or spaghetti-strap top, a gray hooded zip-up sweatshirt, black and white checkered skinny jeans and black sneakers. Carrying a blue LG/AT&T slide cellular phone and a multicolored checkered backpack with a dark-colored strap.”

2. Ali’s Mother Pushed the State of Texas to Make the Date of Ali’s Disappearance ‘Missing Persons Day’

ABC 13 talked to Ali’s mom in spring 2018 and reported that she remains a tireless advocate for finding her missing daughter.

According to the television station, the state set of Texas has made the date of Ali’s disappearance a day devoted to missing persons, and the national observance falls on the birthday of Ali, who would be 24-years-old in 2018. “I’ve had to be brave and find my own courage and I hope she’s doing the same,” her mother told the television station.

The Disappeared show also focuses on a private investigator hired by the family who believed that Ali might have been the victim of human trafficking in Columbus, Ohio. However, Reddit threads have raised questions about that account, such as why, if the PI had seen a girl she thought was Ali, there was a delay in trying to rescue her.

In other clues, another private investigator hired by the family found that tipsters had reported seeing a white truck pulled over where Ali was last seen and even managed to get a few numbers from the license plate, according to WAFB-TV. That led to a theory that Ali could have been linked to Brandon Scott Lavergne, a man who was accused of killing two Louisiana women.

3. Ali Told Her Mom She Was Going to the Burger Barn, Where She Worked

According to Ali’s website, it seemed like a morning day. “The morning of April 26th. 2010 started out typically for the Lowitzer family,” the website says. “Like so many mornings before, Ali found herself rushed as she made her way to the bus stop. Ali made it to the bus on time and went on to have a typical day at Spring High School. Ali’s family members also went on to have typical days.”

Ali’s mother was one of the last people to hear from her. “At approximately 2:30 PM, just prior to leaving the Spring High School campus, Ali called her mother to discuss the possibility of picking up her paycheck and also her working at the Burger Barn that afternoon. This was a new job for Ali and she had only worked for Ibrahim Banat for a couple of weeks,” the website says.

Surveillance video documented Ali leaving Spring High School at about 2:25 p.m., boarding the school bus at 2:30 p.m., and exiting the school bus three houses from her home at 2:45 p.m.

Then, she disappeared.

4. Ali Sent a Text to a Friend & Seemed to Be ‘Lagging Behind’

A couple of boys “got off the bus and walked in the direction of their home. They both reported that Ali was lagging behind, but nothing out of the ordinary,” the website reports.

“The last eyewitness accounts of Ali state she was walking towards Treaschwig Road. The last communication recorded was a text message sent from Ali at 2:57 PM to a friend asking them to come over later that afternoon, this is approximately 10 minutes after exiting the school bus.. We can assume that ten minutes of casual walking put Ali somewhere on Treaschwig Road, heading towards the Burger Barn. This is where the typical day for the Lowitzer’s changes dramatically.”

When her mom got home, she at first assumed Ali had gone to the Burger Barn and wasn’t worried. She grew concerned when it turned into night and Ali was not responding to her text messages. She went to the Burger Barn to check on her daughter, and discovered that it was closed.

Law enforcement initially listed Ali as a runaway teenager, even though her family maintained she would not have run away, especially as her money and possessions were left behind at home.

“Ali was an avid texter and used her cell phone often, yet all communication including pinging cell towers stopped at about 3:00 PM. Ali’s room was exactly as it was that morning prior, her cell phone charger, clothes, makeup, jewelry and things that were very important to her were not missing,” the website says.

5. Ali Lowitzer Was Described as Artistic & Active

Ali was described as artistic and a teen who “liked being in her room, drawing, painting, listening to music while texting her friends,” according the website.

“Ali is an active girl involved in softball, Girl Scouts, choir and art. She had plans in the near future she looked forward to which included a birthday party for a friend in which Ali was involved in the arrangements,” added the site.

The site called Ali an “all-American girl,” adding, “Ali was born February 2, 1994 and spent 16 years, 2 months and 24 days (5927 days) with her family. Mom, Dad and brother Mason, along with other family members such as her dedicated grandmother Mary, all participated in a life reminiscent of the ‘Cunningham’s’ on ‘Happy Days.'”

Her father is named John Lowitzer; the parents divorced after Ali disappeared. The site adds, “Ali loves the creature habits and comforts of home. She would spend a great deal of time doing artwork and is very talented. She spent time with her mother doing creative crafts for events throughout each year and invited friends to participate. She loves the outdoors and often went on camping trips with her family and fellow girl scouts. She enjoys fishing and boating, especially with her dad.”

Searches have turned up no clues or signs of what happened to Ali Lowitzer.