Asbestos: What New Rules Did the Trump EPA Propose?

On June 1, the EPA enacted the Significant New Use Rule, which allows the government to evaluate asbestos on a case-by-case basis. The rule would also allow “special uses” of asbestos and products that contain asbestos. This has sparked a lot of controversy due to the negative impacts that asbestos has had on citizens and the environment over the years.

The Mesothelioma Asbestos Awareness Center defines asbestos as a natural mineral that contains six different silicate minerals. The increased use of the product in construction during the 1970s led to increased health risks, and the World Health Organization states that asbestos can cause lung cancer, cancer of the larynx and ovary, mesothelioma, and asbestosis, which is fibrosis of the lungs.

Contrary to popular belief, however, the United States have never banned asbestos outright. According to the Washington Post, we have only regulated its use (it is banned in 60 other countries). The proposal put forth by the EPA is open for comment until August 10, and you can read the full document here.

EPA spokesperson James Hewitt released a statement to NBC News that criticized the press reports of their ruling as inaccurate. “Without the proposed Significant New Rule Use, EPA would not have a regulatory basis to restrict manufacturing and processing for the news asbestos uses covered by the rule,” he wrote. “The EPA action would prohibit companies from manufacturing, importing, or processing for these new uses of asbestos unless they receive approval from the EPA.”

Asbestos-related disease groups have been extremely critical of the EPA proposal, saying that it will only lead to more sickness and disease throughout the country. “I think we need to look at an absolute ban,” said Mary Hesdorffer, who is the executive director of the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation. “We’re supposed to be a leading nation, setting an example… We have really let down all of our partners by not banning this substance. There’s just no excuse because there’s no doubt… It’s a known carcinogen.”

Hesdorffer continued, telling NBC that the threat is no longer limited to those who work in construction or with asbestos-laden products. “Most people only know about mesothelioma from the commercials,” she said. “It’s not the 70-year-old white guy with the oxygen tank any longer. The public has a skewed perception of what the mesothelioma patient is today. It could be your daughter, son, your niece or nephew. It’s mind-boggling.”

Chelsea Clinton also stated her opposition to the proposal on Twitter. “Asbestos was one of the first carcinogens regulated under the Clean Air Act in 1973 (Nixon was president) and then was largely banned in 1989 (George HW Bush was president),” she wrote. “No amount of asbestos is safe. Yet, the Trump administration is #MAGA or making asbestos great again.”