Azealia Banks & Elon Musk: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Elon Musk has deleted his Instagram in the midst of a torrent of accusations from musical artist Azealia Banks, who has claimed (among other things) that Musk and his girlfriend Grimes trapped her in his mansion.

The connection between Musk, Banks, and Grimes allegedly began after Grimes announced on Twitter that she was working with Banks on her next album.

Since then, the sort-of-but-also-not-really love triangle has only become more complicated and convoluted, with Banks posting a series of screen-shotted conversations to her Instagram story on August 21.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. On August 10, Banks Allegedly Visited Musk’s Mansion

Elon Musk finally admits he saw Azealia Banks walking around in his mansion. https://t.co/d2dWXE9szE pic.twitter.com/STEymSmA6T — Complex (@Complex) August 19, 2018

To Business Insider, Banks said that she spent time at Musk’s mansion, an account that The New York Times confirmed.

Banks said, “I saw him in the kitchen tucking his tail in between his legs scrounging for investors to cover his ass after that tweet [about taking stocks private.] He was stressed and red in the face…He’s not cute at all in person.”

It’s unclear whether Banks was there to meet with Grimes to record the aforementioned music or not, though Banks did say that Grimes was there at the time.

2. Banks Compared Her Weekend at Musk’s Mansion to the Plot Line of ‘Get Out’

Azealia Banks exposing Elon Musk for tweeting while on Acid.. while she was waiting for Grimes at her home … whewwww lord 😳 pic.twitter.com/i9BXWWrLAD — sadhoeflo (@sadhoeflo) August 13, 2018

Banks told Business Insider that she left Musk’s mansion on Sunday, and that “staying in Elon musks house has been like a real like episode of ‘Get Out.'”

Banks added, “They bring me out there on the premise that we would hang and make music. But his dumb*ss kept tweeting and tucked his d*ck in between his *ss cheeks once shit hit the fan.”

3. Musk Has Maintained That He ‘Doesn’t Know’ Banks

The plot thickens in the bizarre Azealia Banks/Grimes/Elon Musk saga! Azealia Banks has posted screenshots of her text messages with Grimes on her Instagram Story. pic.twitter.com/xQMQu93OPm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 22, 2018

Amid allegations by Banks that included acid trips and metaphors related to white colonization, Musk has maintained that he’s literally never met Banks before, despite Banks posting a screenshot of an alleged conversation with Grimes’ brother.

To Gizmodo, Musk said that he “has never even met [Banks] or communicated with her in any way.”

Then, in a New York Times interview, Musk claimed that he met Banks briefly. Musk said, “I saw her on Friday morning, for two seconds at about a 30-foot distance as she was leaving the house. I’d just finished working out. She was not within hearing range. I didn’t even realize who it was. That’s literally the only time I’ve ever laid eyes on her.”

4. Banks Claims That Musk Has ‘Tapped Her Phone,’ & That He Does ‘Nothing for Africa’

Azealia Banks posting conversations with Grimes about Elon Musk and claims he's tapping her phone pic.twitter.com/XLaWCjUTUN — ™ (@908hoe) August 18, 2018

In the wake of her weekend spent at his house, Banks has been posting increasingly shocking tidbits to her Instagram story, from her own general musings to screenshots of conversations she allegedly had with Grimes.

The conversations with Grimes include discussions over Musk’s penis size, as well as his “fake accent.” Banks has also claimed that Musk is “tapping her phone,” and that his family’s wealth is “rooted in emerald and ore mines in Southern Africa during apartheid.”

5. Banks Is Now Asking Musk for Her Phone Back, & Saying Attorneys Are Involved

Theory: 1Banks records damaging Elon conversation 2Elon lies he never saw Banks (changes story later to say briefly saw, never in ear shot tho…why lie about this in 1st place?) 3Elon and Grimes fight over why Banks was brought to his house 4Grimes/Elon break up — Rout LLC (@RoutLLC) August 21, 2018

On August 20, Musk deleted his Instagram account, and Banks confusingly asked Musk for her phone back on her Instagram story. Then, according to Mashable, Banks said in now-deleted videos on her Instagram story that she “just wanted to go home” and “none of this sh*t has anything to fucking do with me.”

With widespread speculation becoming rampant, Musk has yet to comment further on Banks’ wild allegations, and Grimes has yet to comment publicly at all.