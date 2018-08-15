Brandon Johnson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Brandon Johnson is the alleged dealer who has provided Demi Lovato with drugs since April, per a report by TMZ.

Johnson was arrested in June a month before Lovato overdosed, and was charged with a DUI and possession of cocaine.

Johnson has since claimed that he was “romantic” with Lovato, though Lovato has neither confirmed nor denied this. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Lovato & Johnson Have Known Each Other Since April, According to a TMZ Source

Demi Lovato reportedly overdosed because her oxycodone was mixed with fentanyl. How does that happen? https://t.co/0I2TIB9GzR pic.twitter.com/VLusFtUYYp — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) August 14, 2018

According to TMZ, Lovato and Johnson have been in contact with one another since April of 2018. It’s unclear what Johnson’s profession is, though Johnson is reportedly a known drug dealer who often gets batches of drugs from Mexico.

2. Johnson Was Arrested Twice In the Months Before Lovato’s Overdose

6900 Block Morse St. Man arrested for possession & sales of narcotics. $10k in his pocket & Fully loaded semi-auto handgun. Additional narcotics, ammunition, high capacity gun, rifle magazines and 3 handguns one of which was stolen recovered at his residence. No injuries! #LAPD pic.twitter.com/TSwF5wgpK9 — Lillian L. Carranza🇺🇸 (@LAPDCARRANZA) March 25, 2018

In March, Johnson was arrested after being found with narcotics, $10,000 in cash, and a loaded handgun on his person without a permit. Police then raided his Hollywood home, TMZ reports, and found even more drugs, weaponry and ammunition. Police have not yet charged him with a specific crime for his March arrest.

In June, Johnson was arrested again, for a DUI and for possession of cocaine.

3. Johnson Claims to Have Been ‘Romantic’ With Lovato, Though Sources Conflict on That Account

Demi Lovato's Alleged Dealer Arrested for Guns and Drugs Before Her OD https://t.co/TZKdgbkQei — TMZ (@TMZ) August 15, 2018

It’s not entirely clear what the relationship between Johnson and Lovato was. Johnson has reportedly been telling friends that he and Lovato were romantically involved, though TMZ reports that other sources contend they were not involved on a romantic level.

However, sources did confirm to TMZ that Johnson had been allegedly supplying Lovato with drugs, and may have been the person who supplied her with the drugs that led to an overdose for her in July. DailyMail reports that a source has claimed Johnson has a “bad habit of buying [tainted] drugs from Mexico.”

4. Johnson Was Allegedly With Lovato the Night of Her Overdose, & Left Her After the Incident Occurred

Cops nabbed Demi Lovato's alleged drug dealer in a HUGE bust one month before he connected with the singer … 😱 pic.twitter.com/hrcgRPiXxR — TMZ (@TMZ) August 15, 2018

According to DailyMail, Lovato contacted Johnson via text early in the morning on July 24, inviting him to join her at her home in the Hollywood Hills. They then allegedly smoked Oxycodone on “tin foil” together in her house, but DailyMail reports the batch was bad and was laced with fentanyl.

Johnson allegedly left Lovato alone after he saw that she was “breathing heavily” in bed, leaving her totally alone until her staff found her and reported the incident.

5. Lovato Is Currently in a Treatment Center With ‘Limited Contact’ to Friends & Family

Though it’s currently unclear where Johnson is at this moment, it’s likely that he and Lovato are not in communication anymore. TMZ reports that Lovato has elected to go to a treatment center for the indefinite future, and has limited contact with even her closest friends.