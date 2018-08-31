Bridget McCain Ethnicity & Background: Where Is She From?

Bridget McCain is mourning the loss of her father, Senator John McCain, with her mom, Cindy, and her siblings. Bridget McCain is from Bangladesh, a South Asian country that is located just east of India. Bridget McCain was raised in the United States and is American, for all intents and purposes.

Bridget McCain was adopted by Cindy and John McCain back in 1991. At the time, Cindy traveled to Bangladesh without her husband, and visited an orphanage run in Dhaka, the country’s capital. Cindy brought two children back to the U.S. with her, according to the Independent.

“The Senator’s wife brought them to the US, because they both faced acute health challenges. Nikki had a heart condition and Bridget suffered from a cleft palate so severe she could not be fed,” the outlet reported.

Upon arriving home, Cindy and the children were met at the airport by her husband, John McCain. He looked at Bridget, who was just a baby at the time, and asked his wife what was going on. Cindy McCain told her husband that the child was his — and he was delighted.

“I remember John’s face. That day he was not the tough war hero senator. He was like every other new father, full of love and emotion,” longtime McCain family friend, Wes Gullett, said at the time. He and his wife adopted the other child that Cindy brought home to the U.S.; they named her Nikki.

Back in 2008, John McCain took his daughter Bridget on the campaign trail with him. Now, Bridget has been front and center once more, as she bids farewell to the man who raised her. On Thursday, August 30, Bridget McCain read a Bible verse at her dad’s memorial service at North Phoenix Baptist Church.

“There is an appointed time for everything, and a time for every affair under the heavens. A time to give birth, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to uproot the plant,” Bridget McCain read from Chapter 3 of Ecclesiastes.

Bridget McCain is expected to be with her family at Friday’s formal ceremony, which will be held in the Capitol Rotunda. On Saturday, there will be another memorial service for Senator McCain, this time at the Washington National Cathedral. He is to be buried at the United States Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, Maryland, shortly thereafter.