California Fire Map: Fires Near Me Right Now & Containment Updates [August 17]

Although containment levels on fires in California are improving, wildfires are still an issue in California on on August 17. Read on to learn all the details about the current fires in California, with a roundup of maps of the larger fires around the state, their containment levels, evacuation details, and where the fires are located. News is constantly changing, so call your local officials if you are concerned about evacuations near you.

Interactive Maps of California Fires

This map below is an interactive map of the more significant fires in California, consistently updated and provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained. Read the next section for details about the fires listed on the map. You may need to zoom into this map to see California up close.

The California Governor’s office has another active fire map for comparison, which is embedded below. This map periodically is made available only to those with a login, so if it’s not available when you’re reading this story, it might be released to the public again later. This map includes a major incident summary for the day.

Below is another active fire map from Google’s Crisis Map. Zoom in to see areas of interest. This map also includes fires in other states.

Next are more specific details on the fires for August 17. The details are extensive, so if you are looking for a specific fire, search for the name so you can find it faster, or just scroll down and look at the fires, listed in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California as of August 17

Here are the active fires and updates about them, per CAL FIRE. Most of these are in alphabetical order, but newer fires not yet listed on the CAL FIRE map may be included in a separate section at the end.

Carr Fire

The Carr Fire is off Highway 299 and Carr Powerhouse Road in Whiskeytown (Shasta County.) You can see an interactive map above. The fire is 218,598 acres and 75 percent contained, according to CAL FIRE. Every day, containment and acreage increase just a little, so it’s likely only a matter of time before this fire is completely under control.

There are 1,079 residences that were destroyed, 22 commercial structures, and 503 outbuildings. The fire was caused by a vehicle’s mechanical failure and there were three fatalities from the fire and, sadly, there were three firefighter fatalities connected to the blaze.

You can get the most latest updates on evacuations from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office here. But as of August 17, there are no evacuations listed.

Assistance and evacuation centers as of August 17: The Disaster Recovery Center at the old Kmart building at 2685 Hilltop Dr. in Redding, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

For details on public land closures, please see the following:

Animal evacuation center:

Small Animal – Haven Humane 9417 East Side Drive Redding, Ca.

Per CAL FIRE: “For information on evacuation notifications visit http://www.shascom911.com. Click for the most up to date evacuation orders and advisories at the Shasta County Sheriff’s page.”

You can also see map of repopulation efforts here.

Cloverdale Fire

This fire is off San Pasqual Valley Road near Escondido in San Diego County. It’s 100 acres and 65 percent contained as of August 15. It’s still listed on CAL FIRE’s map, but more recent updates aren’t available.

Donnell Fire

This fire is in the Stanislaus National Forest and is 31,369 acres with 36 percent containment, as of August 17 (up 10 percent in containment in the last two days.)

Fourteen out of 16 cabins in the Wagner Tract, along with the Dardanelle Store, were destroyed in the fire. A total of 54 structures were destroyed and there were three injuries. The fire started at the inlet of the Donnell Reservoir, and 220 structures are still threatened as of August 17, according to Inciweb.

Mandatory evacuations are still in effect in the following areas as of August 17: “Still in effect along Highway 108 from Eagle Meadow Road to Kennedy Meadows (all residences and campgrounds) as well as all along Eagle Meadow Road (5N01) and the Clark Fork Road area. No new mandatory evacuations have been ordered.”

An advisory evacuation is still in effect for the Mill Creek area.

According to Inciweb on August 17: “It was a relatively quiet night on the fire. The western edge showed little spread. Yesterday crews were able to get a good line in and made significant progress with containment in this area. Today, additional crews and aircraft are working to complete the line near Spicer Reservoir. A small portion of the fire remains active north of Highway 108 and Kennedy Meadows due to steep rugged terrain and patchy vegetation. Crews are working to complete the last short segment of containment line south of Highway 108 between Douglas Picnic Area and the Bennett Juniper. Portable pumps and hose were brought in to support hand crews. Mop up and suppression repair continues along the southern fire boundary. Drier weather, lower humidity and increased west to southwesterly winds may intensify fire activity this afternoon. With very low fuel moisture and limited recovery overnight, vegetation continues to burn for extended periods. Today is the fifth anniversary of the Rim Fire, the largest wildfire to occur in the Sierra Nevada. Half a decade later, local staff continues to work on restoration efforts.”

Ferguson Fire (Yosemite Fire)

This fire is off Highway 140 and Hite Cove, near El Portal in Mariposa County. It’s burning west of Yosemite National Park. It is 96,824 acres and 87 percent contained as of August 17. Significant strides are being made to get this fire under control and the fire’s growth has slowed.

The fire began on July 13 in the Merced River canyon near El Portal around 10:35 p.m., Merced Sun Star reported, and at the time was less than 200 acres. It grew substantially from there. According to Inciweb, the fire is located at 37.652 latitude, -119.881 longitude. The cause of the fire in the Savage Trading Post area is currently unknown.

Per Inciweb on August 17: “There is a lot of work ahead before the fire is out, including post-fire rehabilitation to curtail erosion and other devastating effects to natural resources from fire suppression efforts. Full containment is expected on Wednesday, August 22, however interior parts of the forest will continue to smolder and burn for some time, causing lingering smoke.”

Garner Complex Fire

Although still listed on CAL FIRE’s map, it is no longer considered an active fire and Inciweb is no longer updating details about it. It’s 8,886 acres and 85 percent contained as of August 9.

Georges Fire

This fire has been inactive for several weeks and is 95 percent contained, per Inciweb on August 14.

Hat Fire

Per CAL FIRE, this fire is 100 percent contained.

Hirz Fire

This fire is not a CAL FIRE but it is listed on CAL FIRE’s website. It’s grown from 450 acres on the 10th to 11,035 acres on August 17 and only 7 percent contained. The fire is located north of Moore Creek Campground. It’s 11 miles east of Interstate 5 on Gillman Road near Lakehead, California. It’s 18 miles northeast of Redding, California. Although the fire appears to have grown significantly from August 15 to 17, Inciweb notes this is likely because earlier estimates were too small due to the lack of infrared imagery.

The cause is under investigation. This listing is actually three fires near Hirz Bay and Moore Creek Campground off Gilman Road on the McCloud Arm of Shasta Lake. Be cautious of fire traffic on Gilman Road.

Inciweb wrote about the fire on August 17: “Firefighters maintained good progress on the Hirz Fire Thursday night and early Friday despite low overnight moisture recovery. On the western flank of the fire, dozers constructed additional fireline which now extends from Lower Salt Creek to the Green Mountain summit. On the south, fire was kept north of Gilman Road and constructed firelines in the Hirz Mountain Road area. On the northeastern corner, tactical fire was utilized to ensure that, as the fire grew to the north, it remained west of Gilman Road and the access road to the Bollibokka Club… The fire continues to move north in the Nawtawaket Creek drainage and will move toward the Bollibokka Fishing Club along the west side of the McCloud river. Additional fireline will be constructed in this area and will be prepared for burnout operations. On the southern portion of the fire, firefighters will continue to hold Gilman Road to the south and secure dozer lines to the south and west. Additional fireline continues to be constructed on the west and northwest of the fire.”

Inciweb noted about evacuations: “No additional evacuations were ordered overnight. Evacuations along Old Mill Road, Bonnie Vista Lane, Top of the Hill Trail, Hirz Mountain Road, the north side of Gilman Road, and the Bollibokka Fishing Club are still in effect. Structure assessment and protection continues along Old Mill Road, the Bollibokka Fishing Club and the north side of Gilman Road east of Old Mill Road. Gilman Road continues to have a soft closure in place for the area between the Old Mill Road intersection and the McCloud River Bridge. Residents who live south of Gilman Road within the soft closure area, who have not been notified to evacuate, will be allowed to continue accessing their property. However, with additional firefighters in the area, Gilman Road residents that have not been evacuated should use extreme caution when driving along Gilman Road.”

Residents should make sure their homes have a 100 foot clearing to create a defensible space, and they should think about what they might need if an evacuation is necessary, Inciweb reported. Please avoid Gilman Road east of Interstate 5.

County residents can sign up to receive emergency updates and critical information through www.shascom911.com using the Code Red program.

Holy Fire

The Holy Fire formed on August 6 in the afternoon and quickly grew. You can see an interactive map of the Holy Fire above or here.

The Holy Fire is in Orange County, off Holy Jim Canyon Road, west of the North Main Divide. Today the fire is 22,986 acres according to Inciweb, but thankfully is also 85 percent contained. The fire’s containment has increased in the last couple days, but the fire itself has not grown.

Another interactive map is below:

The cause is under investigation, but authorities have arrested Forrest Gordon Clark on suspicion of felony arson. Read more about Clark in Heavy’s story here.

A public information hotline has been set up at 714-628-7085 for the Holy Jim area.

All evacuations for this fire have been lifted, Inciweb noted. As for road closures: “The Long Canyon Road loop will remain closed on the west above the entrance to Mystic Oaks and on the east on North Main Divide at Highway 74.”

Lions Fire

This fire is listed on the CAL FIRE map. It’s 10,765 acres and 70 percent contained as of August 17 (and grew about 600 acres from August 15.) It’s located seven miles southwest of Mammoth Lakes. It was caused by lightning. Most of the fire is on the Sierra National Forest, but about 1,600 acres are on the Inyo National Forest. The northeast, east, and southern flanks of the fire are contained and patrolled by aircraft. The fire continues to move into sparse fuels and cliffs on the northwest.

Regarding closures, Inciweb noted on August 17: “All services on the Sierra and Inyo National Forests and Devils Postpile National Monument remain open. The Inyo National Forest has implemented fire restrictions on all Inyo National Forest lands until further notice. The following restrictions are in effect: No campfires, briquette barbeques, or stove fires are allowed outside designated developed recreation sites and specifically posted campsites or areas. No fireworks, including safe and sane fireworks. No smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material… There is an emergency trail closure for the Fern Lake and Beck Lake Trails on the Inyo National Forest and emergency trail closures and a Forest Order to close the area on the Sierra National Forest (west of the North Fork of the San Joaquin River, north of the Middle Fork of the San Joaquin River and South of Iron Creek)… The Sierra National Forest Closures due to the Lion Fire can be found at the Sierra National Forest website.”

Mill Creek 1 Fire

According to CAL FIRE: “CAL FIRE is assisting the Hoppa Valley Tribe and Six Rivers National Forest with a wildfire off Hwy 96 & Mill Creek Road, northeast of the Town of Hoopa (Humboldt County).”

Murphy Fire

This fire is being handled by the Plumas National Forest and is listed on CAL FIRE’s map. The fire is 117 acres and 98 percent contained. Inciweb is no longer updating details about the fire.

Natchez Fire

This Oregon fire falls under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Department of Forestry Fire, but is also listed on the CAL FIRE map. It’s grown to total 18,618 acres on August 17, and 57 percent contained. It was caused by lightning. It’s located 15 miles southeast of Cave Junction, Oregon, located on the Oregon/California border between Happy Camp, California and Cave Junction, Oregon. Some active surface spread is still expected.

On August 17, Inciweb still reported the following regarding evacuation orders and fire closures:

“The community of Sunstar has been placed in a Level 1 evacuation Ready status. Del Norte County, CA, including the community of Sunstar, has adopted the Oregon three level evacuation process. For Del Norte County emergency notification information, visit: http://www.co.del-norte.ca.us/departments/administration/emergency-services.

“Effective 2:30 pm August 1, Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation order for the two residences near the terminus of the South Fork Road (National Forest System Road 17 N 32). The residents received a warning on July 31 and chose to evacuate.

“In the evening on August 12, Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office upgraded one additional residence in the South Fork of Indian Creek from an evacuation warning to an evacuation order.

“Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has also issued an evacuation warning for all residences accessed by the South Fork Road (Road 17N32) and all residences accessed by the Grayback road north of the junction of the South Fork Road (Road 17 N 32) and the Grayback Road.

“On the evening of August 12, the evacuation warning area was expanded to include all residences on or accessed from the Indian Creek/Grayback Road from the intersection with Doolittle Creek, north to West Branch Campground.

“The warnings are being issued as a precautionary measure. Those that are in the warning area are reminded to remain vigilant in the possible event that the evacuation warning is upgraded to a evacuation order.

“Fire area closures are in place on the Rogue River-Siskiyou and Klamath National Forests.

‘Forest Road 48, known locally as the Grayback Road, between Happy Camp and Cave Junction, remains open.”

Ranch Fire (Mendocino Complex Fire)

This fire, the largest in California’s history, is off Highway 20 near Potter Valley, northeast of Ukiah in Mendocino/Lake/Colusa Counties. Containment efforts are finally working, as firefighters make great success in getting this fire under control.

It’s now 329,800 acres and 76 percent contained as of August 17, up from 62 percent containment just two days ago. So far, 157 residences have been destroyed. (The total for the entire Mendocino Complex fire is 378,720 acres and 76 percent containment.) There have been no fatalities.

On August 17, CAL FIRE reported the following: “Overnight, firefighters were able to reinforce containment lines, tying together pre-existing containment barriers, especially north of the Snow Mountain Wilderness. Crews continued structure defense in the communities threatened by the Ranch Fire. Today, with increasing temperatures and relative humidity dropping, fire activity is expected to increase this afternoon. Firing operations are expected to occur as weather conditions permit. The south side of the fire has had no significant events and suppression repair crews are continuing with work in those areas. The southern area remains in patrol status. The River Fire had no movement. Suppression repair along with patrol will continue on the River Fire.”

See the latest evacuation orders and advisories at the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Facebook page , Colusa County Facebook page, and the Lake County Sheriff’s Facebook page. The following mandatory evacuations are in place for the Ranch and River fires as of August 17 at 7 a.m.

Mendocino County:

South and East of Eel River Road, west of the Mendocino-Lake county line, North of the 16000 block of Mid Mountain Road.

Lake County:

East of the Lake-Mendocino County Line, south of the Lake-Mendocino-Glenn County Line, west of the Lake-Colusa County Line, north of the fire perimeter and the Mendocino National Forest boundary.

Colusa County:

Areas west of LodogaStonyford Road including Fouts Springs Road (Forest Road M10), Goat Mountain Road, Cooks Spring Road, Walker Ridge Road and Brim Road.

Glenn County:

Mendocino National Forest boundary west to the Lake County line, south to the Colusa County line and north to Forest Road 20N07 also known as County Road 308.

The following evacuation advisories/warnings are in place:

Mendocino County

North of Pine Ave, South of the 16000 block of Mid Mountain Road, west of the Mendocino National Forest boundary, and east of eastside Potter Valley/Eel River Roads.

The Bureau of Land Management closure of the Cow Mountain Recreation Area remains in effect.

Colusa County

All areas to the east of Stonyford-Lodoga Road from the Glenn County line to Lodoga, including the Century Ranch and Lakeview Loop subdivisions.

Glenn County

North of the Glenn-Colusa County Line, west of County Road 306, south of County Road 308, east of the Mendocino National Forest Boundary

Animal evacuation centers:

Redwood Riders Arena, 8300 East Road, Redwood Valley is accepting horses

Animal Care, 298 Plant Road, Ukiah is accepting small animals

For updated details, call 707-574-8261 in Mendocino County.

River Fire (Mendocino Complex)

Per CAL FIRE, the River Fire is now 48,920 acres and 100 percent contained. For details about evacuations etc., see the Ranch Fire update above.

Stone Fire

This fire is listed on CAL FIRE’s map without specific details, but you can find details on Inciweb here. It’s 5,445 acres and 0 percent contained, located at 41.395 latitude, -121.057 longitude. It’s 10 miles west-southwest of Canby, California and 15 miles northwest of Adin, California. A public meeting about the fire will be August 17 at 4 p.m. at the Canby Community Hall.

The Stone Fire was started by a lightning storm on August 15. It’s west of Yellowjacket Spring and south of County Road 84, KOBI5 reported.

County Road 84 from Bushy Ranch to Canby is closed. Highways 299 and 139 are open, but expect smoke impacts on the road, Inciweb noted.

Taylor Creek Fire

Once considered part of the Garner Complex Fire which is now considered contained, this Oregon fire is being managed separately, according to Inciweb, alongside the Klondike Fire. If you have not signed up for Josephine County Citizen’s Alert, Josephine County’s emergency notification system, you can sign up on line at www.rvem.org. The fire is 10 miles west of Grants Pass.

It’s 52,222 acres in size and 52 percent contained as of August 17. So it’s grown in the last two days, but containment has also increased. You can find the latest evacuation updates on the Josephine County Emergency Management Facebook page. The Fire Information Center can be reached at 541-474-5305 and is staffed from 8:00am to 8:00pm each day.

An animal evacuation center is open at the Josephine County Fairgrounds Floral Building located at 1451 Fairgrounds Road, Grants Pass, OR.

Dry fuels and hot, dry weather have fueled both this fire’s and Klondike’s growth. According to Inciweb on August 17, there are still several evacuation advisories in effect “Level 1 evacuation extended south to California. Residents west of Hwy 199 and south of 8 Dollar Mountain have been placed under a Level 1 evacuation. This means BE READY for potential evacuation and stay informed on current events.”

You can see an evacuation map here. Just enter your address to see if you are under an evacuation advisory. Get emergency alerts at www.rvem.org.

The following roads are closed: Bear Camp Road and Peavine Road.

The Klondike Fire and the Taylor Creek Fire are being managed by the Pacific Northwest Team 2.

Valley Fire

The Valley fire is 1,350 acres and 82 percent contained as of August 14. It’s at the Valley of the Falls Dr. and Service Road 1S08. According to Inciweb, minimal to no growth is expected and very little fire spread is expected. However, hot and dry conditions have helped the fire stay active. Inciweb isn’t actively updating this every day.

The Valley Fire closure area was reduced on August 15. See more here.