Cassandra Cline Killed by Alligator at Hilton Head Island

Cassandra Cline has been identified as the woman attacked and killed by an alligator on Hilton Head Island. The attack happened around 9:30 a.m. Monday, August 20. The alligator reportedly went after her dog and Cline was killed trying to protect it.

1. Cline Was Seen Walking Her Dog Near the Lagoon When the Alligator Attacked

A maintenance worker told deputies he saw Cline walking her dog near a lagoon at the Sea Pines Plantation, a gated community on the island. The attack happened near the golf course area.

The witness told the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office that the alligator suddenly grabbed ahold of Cline and pulled her underwater. First responders from the Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue recovered Cline’s body from the water.

2. Officials: It Appears Cline Was Trying to Protect Her Dog From the Alligator

Sam Chappalear of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources told local news outlet the Island Packet that it appears the alligator was going after the dog. He said it looks as if Cline was trying to save her pet. But as she tried to protect her dog, the alligator grabbed her instead. The dog escaped unharmed.

The Beaufort County Coroner, Edward Allen, identified Cline as the victim. She was 45 years old and lived on Hilton Head Island. Deputies say a forensic autopsy will be conducted at the Medical University of South Carolina to determine cause of death.

3. The Alligator Was ‘Located and Dispatched’ After the Deadly Attack

The alligator was reportedly about 8-feet long. The sheriff’s office put out a statement that the reptile believed to have attacked Cline “was located and dispatched at the scene.” The department urges anyone with questions about the alligator to contact the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

4. Cline Was Reportedly a Resident of Sea Pines

Sea Pines Living posted about the incident on Facebook, writing that the community was “extremely saddened” by news of the deadly attack. The organization promises to keep residents and guests updated about the investigation. Cline was reportedly a resident there.

Facebook users have responded with shock to reports of the deadly attack. Many expressed well-wishes to the victim and her family.

5. Alligator Attacks Are Historically Uncommon in South Carolina

Alligator attacks are rare in South Carolina. The SC Department of Natural Resources says there has been just incident in the last four decades, and it’s unclear whether an alligator caused that death. Department spokesman David Lucas told ABC News that in 2016, a woman wandered away from a nursing home and was later found with wounds consistent with alligator bites. But it was not determined whether the alligator had attacked her, or bitten her after falling into the water.

Wildlife biologist Jay Butfiloski said in an interview in 2017 that non-fatal alligator attacks are also very rare in South Carolina. He told the Island Packet that the Department of Natural Resources was aware of 20 incidents since 1976.