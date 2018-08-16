Celebrities React to Aretha Franklin’s Death

Celebrities across the world are reacting to the news of Aretha Franklin’s death. The “Queen of Soul” died at age 76 after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. She died in hospice care in Detroit Thursday morning.

Franklin died about 9:50 a.m. at her home, publicist Gwendolyn Quinn told The Associated Press. News that Franklin had fallen ill spread like wildfire last Sunday, after it was first reported that she was gravely ill and near death.

Quinn told The Associated Press through a family statement that Franklin passed Thursday morning. The statement said “Franklin’s official cause of death was due to advanced pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type, which was confirmed by Franklin’s oncologist, Dr. Philip Phillips of Karmanos Cancer Institute.”

The family added: “In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds.”

LOOK: Fans pay tribute to Aretha Franklin at her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame https://t.co/O5OWa3k51H pic.twitter.com/zpFcrPhoRd — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 16, 2018

Franklin was a musical legend, and loved by millions. Her music influenced thousands of musicians and performers who came after her. Celebrities like Barbra Streisand and John Legend wrote emotional tributes to the Queen of Soul after news of her death broke on social media.

“Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I’ve ever known,” John Legend wrote.

“It’s difficult to conceive of a world without her. Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer, but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world,” wrote Streisand.

Franklin, an 18-time Grammy winner, sold more than 75 million album copies during her career. She is known for top hits including “Respect,” “I Say A Little Prayer,” “Think” and “Chain of Fools.”

Elton John wrote a posted a series of heartfelt tweets to Franklin, with a picture of the “Respect” singer adorning his wall.

The loss of @ArethaFranklin is a blow for everybody who loves real music: Music from the heart, the soul and the Church. Her voice was unique, her piano playing underrated – she was one of my favourite pianists. pic.twitter.com/ug5oZYywAz — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 16, 2018

His tribute continued: “I was fortunate enough to spend time with her and witness her last performance – a benefit for [@ejaf] at St John The Divine Cathedral. She was obviously unwell, and I wasn’t sure she could perform. But Aretha did and she raised the roof.

She sang and played magnificently, and we all wept. We were witnessing the greatest soul artist of all time. I adored her and worshipped her talent. God bless her. My condolences to all her family and friends. We shared the same birthday – and that meant so much to me.”

The whole world will miss her but will always rejoice in her remarkable legacy. The Queen is dead. Long live the Queen. #RIPArethaFranklin Elton xx — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 16, 2018

More tributes flooded social media, with thousands of celebrities and fans remembering how much she changed their lives, how influential her music was, and how deeply they looked up to her.

Paul McCartney wrote: “Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul.”

Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 16, 2018

This photo was taken in 2012 when Aretha & I performed at a tribute celebration for our friend Marvin Hamlisch. It’s difficult to conceive of a world without her. Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer,but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world pic.twitter.com/Px9zVB90MM — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) August 16, 2018

RESPECT. Her legendary voice came straight from God. Now her soul is with Him. Thank you Aretha. 💛💛 pic.twitter.com/Zhm1faBhX1 — Fergie (@Fergie) August 16, 2018

Hugh Jackman posted a video of the two singing together at the Tony Awards, a performance he considered an “out of body experience.”

One of the highlights of my career was singing with #ArethaFranklin at The Tony Awards. It was an out of body experience for me. One of greatest singers of all time. You will be missed by all. https://t.co/L8dIIhyR9Y — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) August 16, 2018

The Queen of Soul has left this earth to sit on her throne in heaven. How blessed we were to hear the best that God had to offer in her voice. RESPECT!

📷: Mark Seliger pic.twitter.com/v9OxtyrZ74 — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) August 16, 2018

What a life. What a legacy!

So much love, respect and gratitude.

R.I.P. @ArethaFranklin https://t.co/400K1U5IHI — Carole King (@Carole_King) August 16, 2018

Several politicians also chimed in, giving thanks to Franklin for all she did for civil rights in America, and the beauty she spread across the globe.

“Mourning the loss today of [Aretha Franklin] who shared her spirit and talent with the world. She deserves not only our RESPECT but also our lasting gratitude for opening our eyes, ears and hearts. Rest in eternal peace, my friend,” Hillary Clinton wrote.

Mourning the loss today of @ArethaFranklin who shared her spirit and talent with the world. She deserves not only our RESPECT but also our lasting gratitude for opening our eyes, ears and hearts. Rest in eternal peace, my friend. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 16, 2018

Franklin sang at the inaugurations of Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Former President George W. Bush awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her impact on America’s cultural landscape in 2005. “Her instantly recognizable voice has captivated listeners ever since she toured with her father’s gospel revue in the 1950s,” Bush said at the time. “She is among our Nation’s greatest musical artists and has captured the hearts of millions of Americans.” “I’ll always be grateful for her kindness and support, including her performances at both my inaugural celebrations,” said Bill Clinton.

One of the greatest voices of all time has been silenced. My dear friend Aretha Franklin has passed. Even though her music will live on forever, the sound, the voice, and the inspiration of the Queen of Soul can never be matched. Farewell, Aretha. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) August 16, 2018

Aretha Franklin was an artistic genius and trailblazer whose gift to the world transcends time.

Long live the Queen of Soul as we pass her music on from generation to generation.

May she Rest In Peace. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 16, 2018

Other celebrity reactions include Stephen King, Kevin Bacon, LeAnn Rimes, Tim Cook, Clive Davis, Bette Midler and so many more.

“We mourn the passing of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul,” Cook tweeted. “Her voice will keep lifting us, through the music she gave the world. Our thoughts are with her family, her loved ones and fans everywhere. Take her hand, precious Lord, and lead her home.”

“There Will never be another,” Bernadette Peters declared. “Thank you for giving us all of you!!”

The greatest voice in American popular music has been stilled. Our beloved #ArethaFranklin has gone. For me, she was a musical lighthouse, guiding and inspiring with every note. I loved her so and love her still. Goodbye, Queen of Soul. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 16, 2018

Queen watching you in this moment celebrate your birthday I thanked God for blessing me with the gift of Aretha. You taught me the meaning of “Young, Gifted and Black” and you taught all people RESPECT. My heart hurts but the faith we often discussed is comfort as tears flow. pic.twitter.com/ybJZlrt0Sc — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) August 16, 2018