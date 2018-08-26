Watch David Katz a.k.a. Bread Play Madden in 2017

In a press conference held on Sunday evening, authorities identified David Katz as the sole gunman who opened fire during a Madden NFL 19 video game tournament. Katz, 24, was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene of the incident — the GLHF Gaming Bar at the Jacksonville Landing.

Police say that Katz, who has been described as “disgruntled,” opened fire around 1 p.m. Eastern. One witness told the Los Angeles Times that Katz got angry after losing the tournament. The source said that he left the building, only to return a short while later with a gun.

He “targeted a few people” before fatally shooting himself,” the Los Angeles Times reported. Initial reports indicated that Katz killed “multiple people” before turning the gun on himself. At the time of this posting, three people had been confirmed dead and several others were wounded.

Sunday’s event was shown on Twitch, a live streaming video platform. The live stream picked up the gun shot sounds followed by people screaming. You can watch that disturbing video here.

Katz was an avid gamer and has participated in various Madden tournaments in recent years. He has used the names Bread, mrslicedbread, ravenschamp and ravens2012champ in Madden competitions in the past.

Last year, Katz played under the name “Bread.” In the video below, you can see Katz’s performance in the tournament. After winning, he gave an interview, which begins at the 36:36 mark.

“Honestly, I felt like I had the ball most of the game,” Katz said. “I wasn’t really doing too much on defense,” he added.

When asked about moving on to the semi-finals, Katz said that he considered himself to be “one of the better players.” He was described as a “cool, calm cucumber,” by one of the announcers.

One month later, Katz, who was playing for the Buffalo Bills, was back in the hot seat, this time taking on his opponent, Misery, who was playing for the Pittsburg Steelers. You can watch that match below.

This year, Katz had changed his Madden handle to RavensChamp.

