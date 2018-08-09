Heather Kobach, Kris Kobach’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Heather Kobach is the woman standing beside a controversial candidate for governor of Kansas, Kris Kobach. Her husband, a Republican, is the current Secretary of State and is challenging GOP incumbent Jeff Colyer for the governor’s office. In Tuesday’s primary race, Kris Kobach led Colyer by fewer than 200 votes.

As the Secretary of State, Kobach’s office directly oversees the recount process. Critics are calling on Kobach to recuse himself from that process, even though there is no law requiring him to do so. A recount could take several weeks.

Thank you #TeamKobach for all of your hard work as we visit all corners of our state. There is no harder working team in Kansas and they are taking our message of cutting taxes, solving the state spending problem and creating jobs to people across Kansas. #ksleg #MKGA pic.twitter.com/3LsrIZrogp — Kris W. Kobach (@KrisKobach1787) July 22, 2018

Kobach became a national figure for his aggressive support of tougher voter ID regulations. In June, a U.S. district judge struck down a proof-of-citizenship voter registration law enacted by Kobach, arguing that it disenfranchised tens of thousands of eligible voters and was unconstitutional. During his political career, Kris Kobach has also been accused of having ties to white nationalist groups and been called a racist.

In the 2016, I was the only Kansas statewide official to endorse @realDonaldTrump for President of the United States. And, I began working with him, while others were still criticizing him. Transforming Topeka begins with shaking up the political establishment. #ksleg #ksgov pic.twitter.com/m8kowrYLO9 — Kris W. Kobach (@KrisKobach1787) July 21, 2018

Heather Kobach is bothered by the public scrutiny. She told local newspaper the Wichita Eagle in 2015 that the criticism of her husband makes her “sick to my stomach. I guess I try to remember that people who criticize him, they don’t know him at all. They know a caricature of him.”

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Heather Kobach Decided to Homeschool Their Five Daughters In Part Because of the Scrutiny Against Their Father

Heather and Kris Kobach were married in 2001. They have five daughters: Josephine, Lilly, Charlotte, Reagan and Molly.

In the phone interview referenced above with the Wichita Eagle, Heather Kobach stated that her husband’s political views have attracted a lot of criticism. She says she did not want her daughters exposed to that negativity.

That played a large role in deciding to educate their daughters at home. Heather told the newspaper, “When they read something terrible that somebody said about their daddy, I’d like to be there to explain it to them.”

2. Heather Kobach Previously Worked as an Environmental Scientist and Engineer

Heather Mannschreck Kobach is a highly educated scientific professional She earned a bachelor’s degree in biological and biosystems engineering from the University of Nebraska in 2000.

After earning that degree, Heather went on to work for the company Black & Veatch. According to her LinkedIn profile, she worked as an environmental scientist and engineer there from 2000 until 2008. The company works to provide infrastructure plans in the energy, water and telecommunication sectors.

3. Heather Kobach Shifted Her Focus to Photography in 2009

Heather Kobach quit her job as an environmental engineer in 2009. She opened a part-time photography business called “Kobagraphy.” On Facebook, a family thanked Heather for taking engagement photos in 2013.

But the business does not appear to have its own Facebook page or current website. Heather’s LinkedIn page indicates that Kobagraphy is still operational, but there is no link to the company included there either.

It is possible that Heather’s photography business is a sole proprietorship. This type of business entity is not required to register with the Kansas Secretary of State. A search of the Business Entity Search Station in Kansas does not include Heather Kobach’s name or Koobagraphy.

4. Heather Kobach Appears to Enjoy Hunting With her Husband

Kris Kobach is an outspoken supporter of second amendment rights. His campaign website states that he is a “sportsman and an avid hunter.”

Earlier this year, Kris Kobach also helped to launch a non-profit organization called Hunter Nation Inc. According to a report in the Hutchinson News, Hunter Nation was created to “inform the public about legislation or leaders that either promote or impede hunting.”

Heather Kobach appears to share her husband’s love of hunting. He posted the photo above on Facebook in 2016 of Heather kneeling beside the very first deer she had killed. Kris wrote in the caption, “She used a crossbow during the extended Kansas archery doe season (in unit 19). When she wants some more venison summer sausage, she takes action!”

I had a great time in the Sunflower State Games 3-D archery competition with my daughter, Lilly. #ksleg #TeamKobach pic.twitter.com/tvOSZEh5rx — Kris W. Kobach (@KrisKobach1787) July 29, 2018

Heather and Kris have also been teaching their daughters how to hunt. Kris shared this photo alongside daughter Lilly in July. “I had a great time in the Sunflower State Games 3-D archery competition with my daughter, Lilly.”

5. Heather Kobach and Their Daughters Have Been a Consistent Presence on the Campaign Trail

As we talk to people in Ellinwood, we keep hearing a need for our state to cut taxes, solve the state spending problem & grow jobs. We will #FixTopeka and we will Make Kansas Great Again. #mkga #ksleg #TeamKobach #ksgov pic.twitter.com/WAjtGM6iDO — Kris W. Kobach (@KrisKobach1787) July 20, 2018

Heather Kobach does not appear to speak publicly very much on her husband’s behalf or give interviews. But Heather and her five daughters do appear in many photos put out by Kris Kobach’s campaign. She is seen speaking with potential voters at events and posing for group photos on the campaign trail.

Kansans for Life endorsed #TeamKobach because Wink and I are committed to fighting the activist Kansas Supreme Court, advancing pro-life legislation, and defunding Planned Parenthood once and for all. #ksleg #ksgov pic.twitter.com/aaPs6Rqzr5 — Kris W. Kobach (@KrisKobach1787) July 26, 2018

The entire family also appears in an endorsement for Kansans for Life. Kris Kobach is firmly against abortion and has compared Planned Parenthood to Nazi concentration camps. The tweet above from July reads, “Kansans for Life endorsed #TeamKobach because Wink and I are committed to fighting the activist Kansas Supreme Court, advancing pro-life legislation, and defunding Planned Parenthood once and for all.”